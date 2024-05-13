Caithness and Aberdeenshire mark National Fishing Memorial Day

Events have been held in Wick and Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh, to mark a new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day.

About 80 people turned up for the memorial service in Caithness.

Others gathered at the fishing wife statue on Shore Street, Cairnbulg, in Aberdeenshire.

In Wick, local fisher Andrew Bremner of the Boy Andrew, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of remembering lives lost at sea.

He referenced several boats lost in his lifetime.

Tribute was also paid to 37 men who died during a big storm in 1848. The tragedy, which left 63 children fatherless, became known as Black Saturday.

Not even a gull called, which for Wick is unusual. It was an amazing, if somewhat sobering, day.”

Jackie Dodds, Fishermen’s Mission area officer for Orkney and Caithness, said: “During the two-minute silence it was notable the only sound that could be heard was the waves behind us.

“It somehow seemed a fitting tribute in itself and I think many people were moved by it. Not even a gull called, which for Wick is unusual.”

She added: “It was an amazing, if somewhat sobering, day.

“The Caithness community has been shaped by its fishing industry for well over 100 years.

“The sacrifice of the fishermen to put fish on our tables has at times, resulted in tragedy.

“Great strides have been made in ensuring every fisherman that goes to sea comes back safe to harbour, but the sea is unpredictable and sometimes she takes as well as gives.”

Willie Watt and others in the local Seafarers Memorial Group co-ordinated the Wick event.

Mr Watt said: ” The poignant occasion was delivered at our beautiful memorial overlooking Wick Bay.

Fitting location

“It was a very fitting location for the fishing community to gather to hear speeches, prayers, a poem and the sounds of the pipes drifting over the crashing waves below, whilst reflecting on the harsh life and tragedies the fishing industry have suffered over time.

“We were able to officially remember the men and women that never returned from the fishing grounds and pay testament to their courage, and the part they played in bringing wealth and opportunities to our communities of the north of Scotland. ”

Fishermen are risking their lives every time they go to work. I had never thought of it like that before.” –

One onlooker said: “I am really glad I came today. It has made me think that the fish supper we take for granted has a difficult journey before it gets to our plates.

“Fishermen are risking their lives every time they go to work. I had never thought of it like that before.”

Maritime charities the Fishermen’s Mission, The Seafarers’ Charity and Stella Maris joined forces to launch Sunday’s National Fishing Remembrance Day.

Memorial services took place at locations throughout the UK.

It is hoped it will become an annual event, with other locations added in future.

The three charities involved in new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day

Founded in 1881, the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen, to give it its full title, is the UK’s only national charity working solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents.

Stella Maris is an international maritime charity supporting fishers, seafarers and their families. The Seafarers’ Charity, established in 1917, gives life-changing grants to some of those who currently work at sea or have previously done so, as well as their families.