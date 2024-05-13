Caithness and Aberdeenshire mark National Fishing Memorial Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Caithness and Aberdeenshire mark National Fishing Memorial Day

'Black Saturday' tragedy remembered in Wick.

By Keith Findlay
Jackie Dodds, of the Fishermen's Mission, highlights the tragic loss of fishers at sea during a memorial service in Wick.
Jackie Dodds, of the Fishermen's Mission, highlights the tragic loss of fishers at sea during a memorial service in Wick. Image: Jackie Dodds

Events have been held in Wick and Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh, to mark a new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day.

About 80 people turned up for the memorial service in Caithness.

Others gathered at the fishing wife statue on Shore Street, Cairnbulg, in Aberdeenshire.

In Wick, local fisher Andrew Bremner of the Boy Andrew, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of remembering lives lost at sea.

He referenced several boats lost in his lifetime.

Tribute was also paid to 37 men who died during a big storm in 1848. The tragedy, which left 63 children fatherless, became known as Black Saturday.

Not even a gull called, which for Wick is unusual. It was an amazing, if somewhat sobering, day.”

Jackie Dodds, Fishermen’s Mission area officer for Orkney and Caithness, said: “During the two-minute silence it was notable the only sound that could be heard was the waves behind us.

“It somehow seemed a fitting tribute in itself and I think many people were moved by it.  Not even a gull called, which for Wick is unusual.”

The Wick service took place next to the towns fishing industry memorial statue, erected last year.
The Wick service took place next to the towns fishing industry memorial statue, erected last year. Image: Jackie Dodds

She added: “It was an amazing, if somewhat sobering, day.

“The Caithness community has been shaped by its fishing industry for well over 100 years.

“The sacrifice of the fishermen to put fish on our tables has at times, resulted in tragedy.

“Great strides have been made in ensuring every fisherman that goes to sea comes back safe to harbour, but the sea is unpredictable and sometimes she takes as well as gives.”

Wick service on National Fishing Remembrance Day.
About 80 people attended the Wick service. Image: Jackie Dodds

Willie Watt and others in the local Seafarers Memorial Group co-ordinated the Wick event.

Mr Watt said: ” The poignant occasion was delivered at our beautiful memorial overlooking Wick Bay.

Fitting location

“It was a very fitting location for the fishing community to gather to hear speeches, prayers, a poem and the sounds of the pipes drifting over the crashing waves below, whilst reflecting on the harsh life and tragedies the fishing industry have suffered over time.

“We were able to officially remember the men and women that never returned from the fishing grounds and pay testament to their courage, and the part they played in bringing wealth and opportunities to our communities of the north of Scotland. ”

Fishermen are risking their lives every time they go to work. I had never thought of it like that before.” –

One onlooker said: “I am really glad I came today.  It has made me think that the fish supper we take for granted has a difficult journey before it gets to our plates.

“Fishermen are risking their lives every time they go to work. I had never thought of it like that before.”

Maritime charities the Fishermen’s Mission, The Seafarers’ Charity and Stella Maris joined forces to launch Sunday’s National Fishing Remembrance Day.

Memorial services took place at locations throughout the UK.

It is hoped it will become an annual event, with other locations added in future.

The three charities involved in new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day

Founded in 1881, the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen, to give it its full title, is the UK’s only national charity working solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents.

Stella Maris is an international maritime charity supporting fishers, seafarers and their families. The Seafarers’ Charity, established in 1917, gives life-changing grants to some of those who currently work at sea or have previously done so, as well as their families.

More from Business

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
FTSE 100 closes lower amid pause in London trading rally
Some £51 million in additional funding has been announced by the Treasury so that HM Revenue and Customs staff can answer more calls and help more people on the phone (picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)
£51m announced in additional funding to help HMRC answer more calls
Brew Toon co-owner Cammy Bowden helped the business secure a listing with Asda stores. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead's Brew Toon lands six-figure supermarket beer deal
BHP said it was ‘disappointed’ that Anglo American had rejected the offer (PA)
Anglo American rejects second takeover offer from BHP worth £34bn
An Emirates Airbus A380 jumbo jet lands at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Jon Gambrell/AP)
Emirates sees £3.7bn profit in 2023 as airline takes flight after pandemic
The Western Isles floating storage and offloading vessel, which is planned to be used on Buchan
North Sea oil bosses pull no punches over UK energy policy
James (left) and Thom Elliot, co founders of Pizza Pilgrims (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd/PA)
Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits
The number of new homes being registered fell by a fifth annually in the first quarter of 2024, amid poor weather conditions, skills shortages and economic challenges, according to the National House Building Council (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wet weather and economic challenges ‘dampened house building in early 2024’
The Government has been gradually selling its stake in NatWest in recent years (Matt Crossick/PA)
Treasury sells more of its NatWest stake ahead of planned summer share sale
Cash transactions at Post Office branches totalled a record £3.48 billion in April (Rui Vieira/PA)
Record £3.48bn in withdrawals and deposits at Post Office branches in April

Conversation