SSEN names Japanese firm Sumitomo as ‘preferred’ manufacturer for second Shetland grid link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

SSEN names Japanese firm Sumitomo as ‘preferred’ manufacturer for second Shetland grid link

Sumitomo is also the company behind a new £350 million cable manufacturing plant in Nigg.

By Alex Banks
The first HDVC link is expected to be completed this summer. Image: SSEN Transmission
The first HDVC link is expected to be completed this summer. Image: SSEN Transmission

Sumitomo Electric Industries, the firm behind a new £350 million manufacturing plant in the Highlands, has been named as preferred bidder for a subsea cable project.

SSEN Transmission chose the Japanese firm to manufacture and install a proposed second link to connect Shetland to the national electricity grid on the Scottish mainland.

Sumitomo will carry out the project with subsea cable installation partner Van Oord Offshore Wind UK.

Work has begun in Nigg to create the high voltage cable plant, which is expected to create around 330 jobs over the next 10 years.

The first Shetland high voltage direct current (HVDC) link is on track to be completed this summer.

‘Great news’ for Highland economy

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald said the new Nigg investment by Sumitomo was “great news for the Highland economy”.

He added: “Sumitomo’s investment in a new cable manufacturing facility in Nigg will help deliver a homegrown supply chain to support our energy security and net-zero infrastructure requirements.

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald.
SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald.

“This will support hundreds of skilled jobs in the region, helping unleash the economic potential the clean energy transition presents for the north of Scotland.

“We now look forward to concluding contractual negotiations with the Sumitomo Electric Van Oord consortium in the coming week and months.”

Mr McDonald said SSEN would also continue “constructive engagement” with Ofgem, the UK and Scottish governments and wider stakeholders to establish the regulatory framework for Shetland 2.

As well as facilitating connection of three offshore wind farm sites near Shetland, the second HDVC link is expected to “support decarbonisation and energy security ambitions”.

Sumitomo Nigg cable plant

Sumitomo is carrying out a “ground-breaking ceremony” at Port of Nigg today.

Osamu Inoue, the Japanese firm’s president, said the new factory would contribute to the energy transition.

Mr Inoue added: “Transmission cables are key essential infrastructures to make so called energy transition to renewables into reality.

“I believe this factory will make good contributions towards establishment of local supply chains and to realise the UK and Scottish governments’ net-zero initiatives.”

Digital rendering of how the new cable manufacturing plant in Nigg will look.
How the new cable manufacturing plant in Nigg will look. Image: Global Energy Group

Van Oord Offshore Wind managing director Arnoud Kuis called the Sumitomo-Van Oord partnership a “synergy of expertise”.

SSEN said contractual negotiations would continue in advance of contract award status for the Shetland 2 scheme later this year.

Attracting inward investment into projects like the new Nigg high voltage cable plant delivers a “major boost” to the UK and Scottish governments’ ability to secure cleaner, more secure energy for future generations, the firm said.

Scotland is becoming ‘renewable energy powerhouse’ minister says

Energy Secretary Màiri McAllan said Scotland was “fast becoming a renewable energy powerhouse”.

Projects across the country are providing opportunities to “grow our economy and create jobs, while protecting the environment”, she added.

Net Zero and Energy Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan.
Net Zero and Energy Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ms McAllan continued: “This announcement by SSEN Transmission is a further vote of confidence in that process and follows yesterday’s significant investment by the Scottish National Investment Bank in Ardersier Port.”

More from Business

Elgin Teuchter from the Milne family stood overall champion and sold for 8,000gns.
Elgin herd achieves Charolais championship in Carlisle
Revolution Bars Group has said it has not had any viable takeover offers through a sales process (Revolution/PA)
No buyers step forward to buy troubled Revolution Bars Group
The Bank of England’s top economist has boosted hopes of lower borrowing costs after saying it is ‘not unreasonable to expect the Bank to consider cutting interest rates over the summer (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank’s top economist says ‘not unreasonable’ to consider summer rate cut
The overall champion sold for the top price of 25,000gns to Coul Farm Partnership at Laggan.
British Blue bulls sell to the Highlands and Morayshire for 25k and 16k
Graeme MacRae and his daughter Issy with some of their Luing cattle ahead of the sale in Dingwall. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae
The ban on acquisition-only tariffs was introduced to protect customers during the energy crisis (Jacob King/PA)
Ofgem proposes scrapping ban on cheaper energy tariffs for new customers early
Vodafone is partway through a multi-year cost-cutting drive (Chris Ison/PA)
Vodafone returns to growth after cost cuts, as Three merger talks continue
A Greggs shop in Chelmsford, Essex. Bakery chain Greggs has cheered a strong start to the year after notching up a sales hike as its expansion continues across Britain’s high streets (Sam Russell/PA)
Greggs cooks up sales rise after hitting shops milestone
Currys said sales have improved in the last four months (Currys/PA)
Currys lifts profit expectations amid return to sales growth
Britain’s unemployment rate has risen to its highest level for nearly a year (PA)
Jobless rate rises to highest for nearly a year, figures show

Conversation