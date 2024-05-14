Former Spirit boss Chris Cox to take helm at Serica Energy

Former Spirit Energy boss Chris Cox has been unveiled as the new chief executive of North Sea oil and gas company Serica Energy.

Mr Cox was CEO at Spirit from December 2017 to February 2022.

He is currently managing director and chief executive of fledgling North Sea company Curium Resources, which was launched in late 2022 with a focus on late-life and stranded gas assets.

Serica’s new CEO had spell as chairman of Aberdeen firm Kellas

Other past roles in an oil and gas career spanning more than four decades include spells as interim CEO at Capricorn Energy, formerly Cairn Energy, and chairman of Aberdeen-based energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream.

He will start his next role, at Serica, on July 1.

‘Honoured’

Mr Cox, 63, said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the team at Serica at this very important time.

“In the last several years Serica has established itself as one of the leading producing companies in the UK North Sea.

“I will do my utmost to continue the company’s reputation for safe high quality operational performance, to realise the significant potential for growth within the existing portfolio and to add further value for shareholders through M&A (mergers and acquisitions).”

Alternative Investment Market’-listed Serica said Mr Cox was appointed after a “rigorous recruitment process”.

David Latin, the company’s chairman and interim chief executive, added: “His technical and commercial acumen, combined with his track record in leadership and teambuilding as CEO of substantial upstream entities operating in multiple geographies, including the UK and Norway, make him an excellent fit with Serica’s existing operations.”

Mr Latin said the new CEO would also be joining a firm with an “exciting” drilling programme under way and ambitions to grow through M&A.

London-headquartered Serica describes itself as a leading, mid-tier oil and gas company, with a balanced, diversified UK-based portfolio.

It is currently involved in production from 11 UK North Sea fields.

The firm has stakes in two key northern North Sea hubs; on Bruce, where it is operator, and also the Triton floating production storage and offloading vessel, operated by Dana.

Mr Latin has been in the hotseat on an interim basis since Serica’s last permanent CEO, Mitch Flegg, announced earlier this year he was stepping down from the role after six years at the helm.