Moray manufacturing centre secures £5.6 million funding

A new Moray manufacturing centre project has secured £5.6 million funding.

The facility will be based at Enterprise Park Forres in a building currently owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It will be refurbished with “significant” green credentials as well as being used as a demonstrator for how to refit existing buildings to achieve a low carbon footprint.

HIE has approved its investment for the new Moray Innovation Centre Moray (MCIM), which includes more than £4m of UK and Scottish Government funding.

The new facility is expected to support up to 300 jobs in the next 10 years.

New innovation centre can improve skills of workforce, says area manager

HIE said Moray has more manufacturing jobs per head of population than any other area of Scotland with 7,000 roles in the region.

HIE area manager for Moray, David Reid, said MICM will create higher paid jobs and improve skills among the workforce.

He said: “MICM is about innovation, growth, productivity, and efficiency in Moray’s indigenous manufacturing companies.

“And increasing the number of manufacturing start-ups in the area.

“It will encourage more research and development and help attract manufacturing inward investment.”

Mr Reid said in a MICM will look to attract and retain more young people as well as encouraging occupational integration and gender balance.

He added: “Planning for the project has been a long and detailed process involving many partners and stakeholders.

“We look forward to continuing this close collaboration as we advance the project in the coming months.”

What will Moray Innovation Centre Moray do?

Once completed, MICM will provide diagnostics, advice, information, signposting, and brokerage services to manufacturing companies across the area.

Its primary focus will be on “inspiring innovation and growth in product and process development”.

There will be space in the building for business start-up incubation, as well as space for existing business to undertake innovation projects.

It will also offer demonstration facilities showcasing advanced technology and equipment.

Moray Growth Deal is vital to supporting hundreds of ‘high-quality’ jobs

Deputy First Minister and Scottish Government Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, believes the centre will support “hundreds of high-quality, well paid jobs”.

She said: “Our £1.86m contribution to this project will unlock economic potential across the region and create opportunities for the people of Moray as part of a growing, fair and green economy.”

In addition to £610,000 capital funding, the Scottish Government is providing a further £1.25m in revenue funding to support the MICM operating model.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said the MICM becoming a step closer is “fantastic”.

The UK Government will is providing almost £2.5m to the project.

Mr Lamont added: “This is part of the £100m Moray Growth Deal, in which the UK Government is investing £32.5m.

“In total we are investing more than £3 billion to level up across Scotland.”

The Moray Growth Deal is a “transformational investment” of over £100m in strategic projects across the Moray area.