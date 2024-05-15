Moray manufacturing centre secures £5.6 million funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Moray manufacturing centre secures £5.6 million funding

It is expected to support up to 300 jobs in the next 10 years.

By Alex Banks
A new manufacturing innovation centre project has secured £5.6m funding. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise
A new Moray manufacturing centre project has secured £5.6 million funding.

The facility will be based at Enterprise Park Forres in a building currently owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It will be refurbished with “significant” green credentials as well as being used as a demonstrator for how to refit existing buildings to achieve a low carbon footprint.

HIE has approved its investment for the new Moray Innovation Centre Moray (MCIM), which includes more than £4m of UK and Scottish Government funding.

The new facility is expected to support up to 300 jobs in the next 10 years.

New innovation centre can improve skills of workforce, says area manager

HIE said Moray has more manufacturing jobs per head of population than any other area of Scotland with 7,000 roles in the region.

HIE area manager for Moray, David Reid, said MICM will create higher paid jobs and improve skills among the workforce.

He said: “MICM is about innovation, growth, productivity, and efficiency in Moray’s indigenous manufacturing companies.

“And increasing the number of manufacturing start-ups in the area.

David Reid from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE). Image: Mackenzie and Cruickshank

“It will encourage more research and development and help attract manufacturing inward investment.”

Mr Reid said in a MICM will look to attract and retain more young people as well as encouraging occupational integration and gender balance.

He added: “Planning for the project has been a long and detailed process involving many partners and stakeholders.

“We look forward to continuing this close collaboration as we advance the project in the coming months.”

What will Moray Innovation Centre Moray do?

Once completed, MICM will provide diagnostics, advice, information, signposting, and brokerage services to manufacturing companies across the area.

Its primary focus will be on “inspiring innovation and growth in product and process development”.

There will be space in the building for business start-up incubation, as well as space for existing business to undertake innovation projects.

It will also offer demonstration facilities showcasing advanced technology and equipment.

Moray Growth Deal is vital to supporting hundreds of ‘high-quality’ jobs

Deputy First Minister and Scottish Government Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, believes the centre will support “hundreds of high-quality, well paid jobs”.

She said: “Our £1.86m contribution to this project will unlock economic potential across the region and create opportunities for the people of Moray as part of a growing, fair and green economy.”

In addition to £610,000 capital funding, the Scottish Government is providing a further £1.25m in revenue funding to support the MICM operating model.

Kate Forbes
UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said the MICM becoming a step closer is “fantastic”.

The UK Government will is providing almost £2.5m to the project.

Mr Lamont added: “This is part of the £100m Moray Growth Deal, in which the UK Government is investing £32.5m.

“In total we are investing more than £3 billion to level up across Scotland.”

The Moray Growth Deal is a “transformational investment” of over £100m in strategic projects across the Moray area.

