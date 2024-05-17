Tourism and renewables to be debated in ‘pivotal moment’ for the Highlands

The members of panels at a Highland tourism and renewables conference in Inverness have been revealed.

The world-first partnership between the sectors will host its event at Kingsmill Hotel on Friday May 24.

Speakers include Kate Forbes MSP and Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables chair Yvonne Crook.

Two panels, one for tourism and another for renewables, will then discuss several talking points across 50 minutes each.

The conference aims to put the Highlands on a world stage, using its “ambitious” approach to sustainability.

Tourism panel

The tourism panel is headed up by Press and Journal north team leader, Sarah Bruce.

She will be joined by Ms Crook, as well as Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) head of net zero transition Keith Masson.

Key themes for the 50-minute talk include the vision and ambition for the future of the Highlands, using tourism as the “shop window”.

The panel will also talk on attracting visitors who want to stay longer, learn and experience more and spend more.

Johnstons of Elgin managing director George McNeil is the latest to join the panel.

He said: “The community interest company’s vision for the region to be put on the map as a world leader in sustainability is something I can really get on board with.

“The Highlands and Speyside are rich in cultural heritage and have so much to offer high-value visitors who are looking for memorable experiences.

“Experiences that they know won’t have a negative impact on the places or people around them.”

The panel is completed by Stuart McColm of Cabot Highlands and Strathdearn Community Developments director Duncan Bryden as well as Cairngorms National Park Authority sustainable tourism officer Heather Trench.

Renewables panel

Energy Voice senior reporter Erikka Askeland will lead the renewables panel as it talks through jobs, opportunities, development and repopulation.

George Baxter of GreenPower and Highland Tourism CIC and Statkraft UK head of development services Iain Robertson will join her.

Haventus chief corporate affairs officer Jonathan Milne and chief executive of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport Calum MacPherson are also part of the panel.

Christianna Logan of SSEN Transmission and Steven Dunlop of FOR EV will also take part in the discussion.

The 50-minute chat will include topics such as the scale of the opportunity renewables is bringing to the Highlands.

It will also discuss how to successfully put the Highlands on an international stage for its innovative approach.

Highland Tourism and Renewables Conference panels can help with ‘pivotal moment’

Ms Crook believes the panel talking points can help to relay the need to create a “strong and sustainable” brand for the Highlands.

She said: “We’re at a pivotal moment here in the Highlands.

“The scale of the opportunity is huge, with the green revolution, to create a strong sustainable brand for the Highlands.

“George McNeil’s support as a brand ambassador further endorses the work of our 200-strong Highland Tourism CIC & Highland Renewables ambassadors to date.

“They share a bold vision and mission with a single direction for the future economic, social and environmental good of the Highlands.”

Conference tickets are priced at £60 + VAT and can be booked through Eventbrite.