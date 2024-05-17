Tourism and renewables to be debated in ‘pivotal moment’ for the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourism and renewables to be debated in ‘pivotal moment’ for the Highlands

The panel members for the discussions in Inverness have been revealed.

By Alex Banks
George McNeil is the latest panel member to be announced.
George McNeil is the latest panel member to be announced.

The members of panels at a Highland tourism and renewables conference in Inverness have been revealed.

The world-first partnership between the sectors will host its event at Kingsmill Hotel on Friday May 24.

Speakers include Kate Forbes MSP and Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables chair Yvonne Crook.

Two panels, one for tourism and another for renewables, will then discuss several talking points across 50 minutes each.

The conference aims to put the Highlands on a world stage, using its “ambitious” approach to sustainability.

Tourism panel

The tourism panel is headed up by Press and Journal north team leader, Sarah Bruce.

She will be joined by Ms Crook, as well as Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) head of net zero transition Keith Masson.

Key themes for the 50-minute talk include the vision and ambition for the future of the Highlands, using tourism as the “shop window”.

The panel will also talk on attracting visitors who want to stay longer, learn and experience more and spend more.

Johnstons of Elgin managing director George McNeil is the latest to join the panel.

Stuart McColm of Cabot Highland will be involved in the tourism panel.

He said: “The community interest company’s vision for the region to be put on the map as a world leader in sustainability is something I can really get on board with.

“The Highlands and Speyside are rich in cultural heritage and have so much to offer high-value visitors who are looking for memorable experiences.

“Experiences that they know won’t have a negative impact on the places or people around them.”

The panel is completed by Stuart McColm of Cabot Highlands and Strathdearn Community Developments director Duncan Bryden as well as Cairngorms National Park Authority sustainable tourism officer Heather Trench.

Renewables panel

Energy Voice senior reporter Erikka Askeland will lead the renewables panel as it talks through jobs, opportunities, development and repopulation.

George Baxter of GreenPower and Highland Tourism CIC and Statkraft UK head of development services Iain Robertson will join her.

Haventus chief corporate affairs officer Jonathan Milne and chief executive of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport Calum MacPherson are also part of the panel.

Kate Forbes with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Christianna Logan of SSEN Transmission and Steven Dunlop of FOR EV will also take part in the discussion.

The 50-minute chat will include topics such as the scale of the opportunity renewables is bringing to the Highlands.

It will also discuss how to successfully put the Highlands on an international stage for its innovative approach.

Highland Tourism and Renewables Conference panels can help with ‘pivotal moment’

Ms Crook believes the panel talking points can help to relay the need to create a “strong and sustainable” brand for the Highlands.

She said: “We’re at a pivotal moment here in the Highlands.

“The scale of the opportunity is huge, with the green revolution, to create a strong sustainable brand for the Highlands.

Yvonne Crook, of Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables.
Yvonne Crook, of Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables, also believes a branding for the Highlands leave a legacy for future generations”. Image: Peter Ranscombe

“George McNeil’s support as a brand ambassador further endorses the work of our 200-strong Highland Tourism CIC & Highland Renewables ambassadors to date.

“They share a bold vision and mission with a single direction for the future economic, social and environmental good of the Highlands.”

Conference tickets are priced at £60 + VAT and can be booked through Eventbrite.

