Entrepreneurial Moray pair are fully focused on fungi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Entrepreneurial Moray pair are fully focused on fungi

Love Mushrooms co-founder Erik Lang says his passion is 'like falling down the rabbit hole but with more spores'.

Erik Lang, director of Moray-based Love Mushrooms, right, and business partner Smith Feeney
Erik Lang, director of Moray-based Love Mushrooms, right, and business partner Smith Feeney. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Erik Lang who, together with Smith Feeney, runs Love Mushrooms, based near Forres.

How and why did you start in business?

Smith and I embarked on our journey in 2020, driven by a shared passion for mycology and sustainability.

We envisioned a business that not only offers superior health benefits through organic mushrooms but also embodies ethical values and contributes to social change. This shared vision propelled us to establish Love Mushrooms.

How did you get to where you are today?

Like any new business, we started off small in 2020 to test the market, offering our organic mushroom supplements locally. However, the response exceeded our expectations and soon we received a significant number of orders. Through more online advertising and securing funding, we’ve been able to grow steadily since then, fuelled by customer demand.

Our growth has been a hands-on adventure in the controlled climate of our indoor lab.

There’s a special kind of excitement in nurturing mushrooms through each stage in our grow tents and then harnessing their essence into potent extracts. It’s a blend of art and science that brings us immense joy and keeps us pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Our growth has been a testament to our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Fungi
Some of the key ingredient at the heart of Moray business Love Mushrooms Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

We’ve been fortunate to have a network of support, starting with the nurturing environment provided by Sven Skatun and Betsy van der Lee at Marcassie Farm, right on their land.

They’ve shared their knowledge of organic practices and community spirit.

In addition, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the Federation of Small Businesses and Business Gateway Moray have all been pillars of support.

They have offered invaluable business guidance and resources to help us thrive.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Focus on the process, not just the outcome. It’s like growing mushrooms – success comes from nurturing each step, from spore to harvest. Embracing the journey, with all its ups and downs, leads to the most fulfilling experience.

What is your biggest mistake?

At first, we didn’t realise how crucial trademarks are. We missed protecting our product names. It was a wake-up call on safeguarding our creations. We quickly got on it, trademarking our brand and key descriptors to keep our uniqueness intact.

A few of the products in the Love Mushrooms range. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

Creating a mushroom supplement company that not only succeeds but also feels right.

This and aligning it with our values to make a real difference in people’s lives. Seeing how our products genuinely improve our customers’ wellbeing is the most rewarding feeling in the world.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help

Efficiency in production and local sourcing help us manage costs. Government support with subsidies for sustainable practices would be beneficial.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’re committed to staying in this wonderful part of Moray, because of the close-knit community and stunning natural surroundings that inspire our work every day.

We’re so grateful to local shops – such as the Phoenix in Findhorn and Fiona Osgood’s Wholefoods & Refills in Grantown – who already stock our products.

But it would be great to increase online sales and reach even more customers beyond our local area. Our goal is to continue growing Love Mushrooms, while remaining rooted in our community and values.

What do you do to relax?

I find relaxation in nature, walking through the woodlands and practising mindfulness to reconnect with our mission’s roots.

Fungi
Erik Lang hopes the fungi-focused business will mushroom, naturally. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Some people may say I’m a bit obsessed with mushrooms. It’s like falling down the rabbit hole but with more spores. I’m currently reading Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake. And if you haven’t seen Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, I strongly recommend it.

What do you waste your money on?

Some might call it “waste”, but for me investing in experiences like travel and cooking exotic food isn’t just a luxury – it’s a way to enrich my life and bring new perspectives to our business.

Every adventure and culinary experiment sparks creativity and fuels my passion for what we do.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I make myself a mate (caffeine-rich) drink, infused with our Lion’s Mane extract to set the tone for the day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a small hatchback, but dream of driving an eco-friendly electric vehicle or an Aston Martin. Hopefully, it will be an EV (electric vehicle).

More from Business

Luci and Campbell Carey, of Inglaze
Singapore beasties helped spark new business idea for Aberdeen couple
Alina and Daniel Brujban opened up 19 Crepes and Coffee in Elgin after ploughing their savings into the business.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
19 Crepes and Coffee: Meet the Romanian couple who ploughed all their savings into…
Heston Blumenthal wants neurodiverse people to be better supported in the workplace (PA)
Workplaces must change attitudes to neurodiversity, says chef Heston Blumenthal
Sand artists recreated the Royal Mint’s D-Day 80 coin design on Gold beach (Royal Mint/PinPep/PA)
Royal Mint 50p coin marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
Nearly half of people expect to see a cashless society in their lifetime, Link said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly half of people expect a cashless society within their lifetime – survey
The Deputy First Minister will visit the National Robotarium on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Forbes to unveil package for start-ups as Government looks to priorities
Rightmove said the average price tag on a home reached a record high of £375,131 in May (PA)
Average house price tag hit new high of £375,131 in May
CPI inflation rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to March 2024, down from 3.4% in February, according to ONS data (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reeves says ministers ‘gaslighting’ over inflation ahead of expected fall in CPI
The billionaire businessman was a vocal supporter of Brexit in 2016 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Keir Starmer will do ‘very good job’ as PM
Preparations under way ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Children centre stage at Chelsea Flower Show as green issues high on agenda

Conversation