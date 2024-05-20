Entrepreneurial Moray pair are fully focused on fungi

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Erik Lang who, together with Smith Feeney, runs Love Mushrooms, based near Forres.

How and why did you start in business?

Smith and I embarked on our journey in 2020, driven by a shared passion for mycology and sustainability.

We envisioned a business that not only offers superior health benefits through organic mushrooms but also embodies ethical values and contributes to social change. This shared vision propelled us to establish Love Mushrooms.

How did you get to where you are today?

Like any new business, we started off small in 2020 to test the market, offering our organic mushroom supplements locally. However, the response exceeded our expectations and soon we received a significant number of orders. Through more online advertising and securing funding, we’ve been able to grow steadily since then, fuelled by customer demand.

Our growth has been a hands-on adventure in the controlled climate of our indoor lab.

There’s a special kind of excitement in nurturing mushrooms through each stage in our grow tents and then harnessing their essence into potent extracts. It’s a blend of art and science that brings us immense joy and keeps us pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Our growth has been a testament to our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Who helped you?

We’ve been fortunate to have a network of support, starting with the nurturing environment provided by Sven Skatun and Betsy van der Lee at Marcassie Farm, right on their land.

They’ve shared their knowledge of organic practices and community spirit.

In addition, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the Federation of Small Businesses and Business Gateway Moray have all been pillars of support.

They have offered invaluable business guidance and resources to help us thrive.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Focus on the process, not just the outcome. It’s like growing mushrooms – success comes from nurturing each step, from spore to harvest. Embracing the journey, with all its ups and downs, leads to the most fulfilling experience.

What is your biggest mistake?

At first, we didn’t realise how crucial trademarks are. We missed protecting our product names. It was a wake-up call on safeguarding our creations. We quickly got on it, trademarking our brand and key descriptors to keep our uniqueness intact.

What is your greatest achievement?

Creating a mushroom supplement company that not only succeeds but also feels right.

This and aligning it with our values to make a real difference in people’s lives. Seeing how our products genuinely improve our customers’ wellbeing is the most rewarding feeling in the world.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help

Efficiency in production and local sourcing help us manage costs. Government support with subsidies for sustainable practices would be beneficial.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’re committed to staying in this wonderful part of Moray, because of the close-knit community and stunning natural surroundings that inspire our work every day.

We’re so grateful to local shops – such as the Phoenix in Findhorn and Fiona Osgood’s Wholefoods & Refills in Grantown – who already stock our products.

But it would be great to increase online sales and reach even more customers beyond our local area. Our goal is to continue growing Love Mushrooms, while remaining rooted in our community and values.

What do you do to relax?

I find relaxation in nature, walking through the woodlands and practising mindfulness to reconnect with our mission’s roots.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Some people may say I’m a bit obsessed with mushrooms. It’s like falling down the rabbit hole but with more spores. I’m currently reading Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake. And if you haven’t seen Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, I strongly recommend it.

What do you waste your money on?

Some might call it “waste”, but for me investing in experiences like travel and cooking exotic food isn’t just a luxury – it’s a way to enrich my life and bring new perspectives to our business.

Every adventure and culinary experiment sparks creativity and fuels my passion for what we do.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I make myself a mate (caffeine-rich) drink, infused with our Lion’s Mane extract to set the tone for the day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a small hatchback, but dream of driving an eco-friendly electric vehicle or an Aston Martin. Hopefully, it will be an EV (electric vehicle).