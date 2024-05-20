Management buyout and new home for Aberdeen architects

Aberdeen-based Albyn Architects has been bought out by one of its partners, Ian McGregor, and is now operating under his name.

Mark Dellaquaglia was the other joint partner in the business.

He continues to own and run another firm, Albyn Design & Build (ADB), with Blair Cunningham – previously of Albyn Architects – joining him there as architectural project manager.

Two other former employees of Albyn Architects, Caroline McBain and Elena Pampana, are now with Ian McGregor Architects.

Buyout value undisclosed

It is not known how much Mr McGregor paid to buy out his former partner in Albyn Architects.

The changes sees Ian McGregor Architects relocate to new premises at Neospace on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Mr Dellaquaglia founded the firm as Albyn Architectural in 2015. It was rebranded around the time Mr McGregor joined in 2018.

Mr McGregor told The Press and Journal he hoped to build on the success of the past eight-plus years, with all joint-venture goals achieved, and drive the practice forward.

He added: “The time is right to take the next step and allow us to each capitalise in our specific areas of expertise.”

ADB, which is more focused on commercial work, interior design and construction, continues to trade from its office on Chattan Place.

Mr Dellaquaglia said: “Both businesses have enjoyed increasing success over the past five years, Since joining, Ian has been the driving force in taking the architecture business forward.

“Taking this next step is the correct decision for the growth of both practices.”

Albyn Architect’s projects will continue under the new Ian McGregor Architects brand.

New chapter for Aberdeen firm

Mr McGregor added: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing where I can take the company in the years ahead.

“I’m excited about the next chapter of the business.

“We have a good balance of staff experience, technical knowledge and creativity in the team.

“We will bring that combined expertise to bear on existing and new projects across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and more widely across the rest of Scotland.”

Project pipeline

Upcoming work for Ian McGregor Architects includes new-build homes in Aberdeen and Perth.

The firm will also carry out out a conversion of a steading into a wedding, event and accommodation venue. Other projects include converting a care home in Banff into flats.