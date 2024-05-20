Management buyout and new home for Aberdeen architects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Management buyout and new home for Aberdeen architects

The business is now trading as Ian McGregor Architects.

By Keith Findlay
Caroline McBain, Ian McGregor and Elena Pampana at Ian McGregor Architects.
l-r Caroline McBain, Ian McGregor and Elena Pampana at Ian McGregor Architects. Image: Ian McGregor Architects

Aberdeen-based Albyn Architects has been bought out by one of its partners, Ian McGregor, and is now operating under his name.

Mark Dellaquaglia was the other joint partner in the business.

He continues to own and run another firm, Albyn Design & Build (ADB), with Blair Cunningham – previously of Albyn Architects – joining him there as architectural project manager.

Two other former employees of Albyn Architects, Caroline McBain and Elena Pampana, are now with Ian McGregor Architects.

Buyout value undisclosed

It is not known how much Mr McGregor paid to buy out his former partner in Albyn Architects.

The changes sees Ian McGregor Architects relocate to new premises at Neospace on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Mr Dellaquaglia founded the firm as Albyn Architectural in 2015. It was rebranded around the time Mr McGregor joined in 2018.

Ian McGregor Architects is trading from a Neospace office suite in New House, Aberdeen.
Ian McGregor Architects is trading from a Neospace office suite in New House, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Mr McGregor told The Press and Journal he hoped to build on the success of the past eight-plus years, with all joint-venture goals achieved, and drive the practice forward.

He added: “The time is right to take the next step and allow us to each capitalise in our specific areas of expertise.”

ADB, which is more focused on commercial work, interior design and construction, continues to trade from its office on Chattan Place.

Ian has been the driving force in taking the architecture business forward.”

Mr Dellaquaglia said: “Both businesses have enjoyed increasing success over the past five years, Since joining, Ian has been the driving force in taking the architecture business forward.

“Taking this next step is the correct decision for the growth of both practices.”

Albyn Architect’s projects will continue under the new Ian McGregor Architects brand.

New chapter for Aberdeen firm

Mr McGregor added: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing where I can take the company in the years ahead.

“I’m excited about the next chapter of the business.

“We have a good balance of staff experience, technical knowledge and creativity in the team.

“We will bring that combined expertise to bear on existing and new projects across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and more widely across the rest of Scotland.”

Project pipeline

Upcoming work for Ian McGregor Architects includes new-build homes in Aberdeen and Perth.

The firm will also carry out out a conversion of a steading into a wedding, event and accommodation venue. Other projects include converting a care home in Banff into flats.

More from Business

South West Water owner Pennon insisted it is ‘100% focused’ on returning a safe water supply to those affected by the parasite outbreak in Devon as it revealed higher annual earnings and an increased dividend payout for investors (Ben Birchall/PA)
South West Water owner increases dividend payout amid Devon parasite outbreak
Front row, from left, Colin Duffy, ABP operations director, George Burgess, director of agriculture and rural economy, Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS, Jim Fairlie, agriculture minister. Top row, from left, John Burton, ABP finance director, Bob Carnell, managing director of ABP’s UK d, and Frank Ross, general manager at ABP Perth.
ABP plant set to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle per week at £24.5m Perth…
South West Water owner Pennon has revealed it is paying out about £3.5m in compensation to customers affected by the parasite outbreak in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
South West Water owner reveals £3.5m parasite compensation bill
B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher has said UK sales edged up in recent months (Rui Vieira/PA)
B&Q owner reports higher UK sales but kitchen and bathroom spending drags
(PA)
Grocery price inflation slows to lowest level since October 2021
Scarlett Johansson (Doug Peters/PA)
Scarlett Johansson: ChatGPT voice sounds ‘eerily similar’ to mine
Jobs with AI skills attract a 14% wage premium in the UK, according to research (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK workers with AI skills get 14% wage premium, research suggests
Teacher and broadcaster Bobby Seagull has partnered with Vanquis Bank to launch a series of simple video guides around financial terms (James Manning/PA)
More open conversations with children about money needed, says Bobby Seagull
Chef of the year Andrew Clark, of Entier.
North-east's top restaurants and chefs unveiled
Offshore wind turbine worker.
New report warns of threat to 31,000 Scottish offshore energy jobs

Conversation