Meet the host for this year’s cHeRries Awards as the ceremony nears closer

Final chance to book tickets for the cHeRries Awards and Conference before June 13.

By Claire McPhillimy
BBC TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad
BBC TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad will host this year's cHeRries Awards.

The cHeRries Awards 2024, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be celebrating the brightest human resources and personnel professionals in just a couple of weeks.

Leading the night’s festivities, host Jason Mohammad will join sponsors, attendees, finalists and judges at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on June 13.

Jason Mohammad will host the cHeRries Awards 2024

One of the most sought-after hosts in the events world, BBC TV and radio presenter Jason is perhaps best known for his role on BBC One’s Final Score and Match of the Day, with his warmth and humour making him a hit with live audiences.

Cardiff-born Jason also presents Good Morning Sunday on Radio 2 between 6am and 9am every weekend.

Jason said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this year’s cHeRries Awards. I can’t wait to recognise and reward the amazing businesses, teams and individuals who are going above and beyond.

“It’s time for us to shine the spotlight on the valuable and irreplaceable role that our HR professionals play in helping organisations succeed. Good luck to all the finalists!”

The cHeRries Awards recognise excellence in the fields of HR, organisational development and effectiveness. There are 10 award categories to be announced this year, including the coveted Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution.

cHeRries Conference to focus on AI

Meanwhile, before the awards ceremony in the evening, the cHeRries Conference will return with a focus on AI and the forces shaping the future of work.

As well as hearing from guest speaker Professor Georgios Leontidis, director of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Data and AI at University of Aberdeen, delegates will be able to take part in panel discussions, engage in workshops and share insights and network with people in the industry.

Session topics will include how AI can positively impact talent retention, thriving in the changing workplace, employment law challenges that may come with AI and a personality profiling session designed to help attendees improve their personal impact.

It’s not too late to join in the celebrations at the P&J Live on Thursday June 13. Book tickets online for The cHeRries Conference or book one of the last few tables remaining for the cHeRries Awards.

BBC TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad will host this year's cHeRries Awards.
