Shire boutique owner says Aberdeen traffic changes drive business her way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shire boutique owner says Aberdeen traffic changes drive business her way

Inger Helen Vorley has run The Fountain in Port Elphinstone, near Inverurie, for 21 years.

By Kelly Wilson
Inger Helen Vorley has had an increase in customers since bus gates started in Aberdeen. Image: Iska Birnie
Inger Helen Vorley has had an increase in customers since bus gates started in Aberdeen. Image: Iska Birnie

A north-east boutique owner says she has seen an increase in trade since the introduction of controversial city centre bus gates in Aberdeen.

Inger Helen Vorley, owner of The Fountain in Port Elphinstone, near Inverurie, claims shoppers are “deliberately” avoiding the Granite City for fear of “being caught out” and fined.

The 60-year-old is celebrating 21 years in business and told The Press and Journal her womenswear store is “stronger than ever”.

She said a growing number of customers were making the journey to her store from Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council introduced its bus priority route in August last year.

The move was intended to reduce traffic and travel times across the city.

Shoppers ‘scared they get caught out’

However, the new bus gates, including those on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street, have been met by anger and confusion from drivers.

Inger Helen, who has four employees, said: “Of course, now with the bus gates implemented in the city and the Low Emission Zone, I have many customers – mostly elderly – who deliberately don’t go into Aberdeen.

“They don’t know where the bus gates are and are scared they get caught out.

Inger Helen Vorley celebrating 21 years of The Fountain in Port Elphinstone. Image: Iska Birnie

“They city centre is losing out but it’s good for the shire as it, hopefully, encourages people to remember there are other shops.

“People come to me to get what they want and then make it a day out. Inverurie has lots to offer.”

The Fountain ‘stronger than ever’

Inger Helen, who also runs fashion firm Tartan Touch, said she had seen a new “wave” of customers since the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams in Aberdeen.

She added: “Business has been good for me. Covid came as a shock to everybody but we muddled through.

“Then, after Covid, I thought I’d give it a go. To my advantage, there was the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams.

“So I have now got a wave of people from Aberdeen. Actually, I’m stronger than ever.”

‘Blood, sweat and tears’

Having owned The Fountain for more than two decades, Inger Helen, who is originally from Norway, has had her up and downs over the years.

She opened the store in May 2003 with 50 boxes of clothing bought from two shops in Stavanger that had gone bankrupt.

“The clothing was casual, but ladies came in and asked if I had anything for a wedding, so it transitioned,” she said.

“It’s been blood, sweat and tears. Blood because I prick my finger when I do the sewing, sweat when I carry in the boxes, and tears when we manage to fulfil ladies’ wishes to feel the best they can be at their daughter’s or son’s wedding.

“I grew up with a mum and dad who both had their own businesses, so I realised early on that some of the times will be really good and other times are not.

“If you came into my shop 10 years ago, you would have seen much more higher-end labels.

“A dress for a wedding 10 years ago that was £200 is now £100.

“The current environment says there’s less money around and the majority don’t want to spend £500 anymore.”

Keep building her business

Inger Helen, who is collaborating with Pear Tree Hat Hire, remains positive for the future of The Fountain and developing her Tartan Touch brand.

She added: “I’m coming into my early 60s so I did think it was time to step it back a bit, but I have no plans to let it go.”

More from Business

London’s FTSE 100 has clawed back some of its losses from a downbeat week (Nick Ansell/PA)
FTSE 100 edges higher after slow start to the week
The deal will now expire on September 30 next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
CalMac contract extended as Government continues to consider direct award
Border Force workers at Heathrow terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 are taking action (Alamy/PA)
Border Force officers at Heathrow to strike for three days in roster row
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack, with hackers allegedly stealing the personal details of more than half a billion customers, it has been reported (Alamy/PA)
Ticketmaster customer data accessed in cyber attack – reports
LEZ signage
Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone
From left, Perth Show chairman David Barclay, with vice-chairman Phil Murrie, secretary Jen Leslie, and junior vice-chairman Jock Wilkie.
Perth Show's top team hope to deliver two-day sell-out event
From left, Andrew Gunn, Gemma Duguid, Scott Chapman and Kirsty Strachan, pictured at Quoybrae Mart.
Staff changes at ANM Group's Caithness Livestock Centre
Sheep take to high ground at Tomnachrochar near Nethy Bridge as the floodwaters of the Spey encroach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MSPs tackle agricultural minister on flooding support
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told BBC Breakfast he wanted to avoid austerity-style cuts (Aaron Chown/PA)
Election row over Labour and Tory commitments not to raise VAT
Auto Trader said it continued to squeeze out other market participants (Joe Giddens/PA)
Auto Trader profit speeds ahead amid ‘robust’ second-hand car market