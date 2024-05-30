Shire boutique owner says Aberdeen traffic changes drive business her way

A north-east boutique owner says she has seen an increase in trade since the introduction of controversial city centre bus gates in Aberdeen.

Inger Helen Vorley, owner of The Fountain in Port Elphinstone, near Inverurie, claims shoppers are “deliberately” avoiding the Granite City for fear of “being caught out” and fined.

The 60-year-old is celebrating 21 years in business and told The Press and Journal her womenswear store is “stronger than ever”.

She said a growing number of customers were making the journey to her store from Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council introduced its bus priority route in August last year.

The move was intended to reduce traffic and travel times across the city.

Shoppers ‘scared they get caught out’

However, the new bus gates, including those on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street, have been met by anger and confusion from drivers.

Inger Helen, who has four employees, said: “Of course, now with the bus gates implemented in the city and the Low Emission Zone, I have many customers – mostly elderly – who deliberately don’t go into Aberdeen.

“They don’t know where the bus gates are and are scared they get caught out.

“They city centre is losing out but it’s good for the shire as it, hopefully, encourages people to remember there are other shops.

“People come to me to get what they want and then make it a day out. Inverurie has lots to offer.”

The Fountain ‘stronger than ever’

Inger Helen, who also runs fashion firm Tartan Touch, said she had seen a new “wave” of customers since the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams in Aberdeen.

She added: “Business has been good for me. Covid came as a shock to everybody but we muddled through.

“Then, after Covid, I thought I’d give it a go. To my advantage, there was the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams.

“So I have now got a wave of people from Aberdeen. Actually, I’m stronger than ever.”

‘Blood, sweat and tears’

Having owned The Fountain for more than two decades, Inger Helen, who is originally from Norway, has had her up and downs over the years.

She opened the store in May 2003 with 50 boxes of clothing bought from two shops in Stavanger that had gone bankrupt.

“The clothing was casual, but ladies came in and asked if I had anything for a wedding, so it transitioned,” she said.

“It’s been blood, sweat and tears. Blood because I prick my finger when I do the sewing, sweat when I carry in the boxes, and tears when we manage to fulfil ladies’ wishes to feel the best they can be at their daughter’s or son’s wedding.

“I grew up with a mum and dad who both had their own businesses, so I realised early on that some of the times will be really good and other times are not.

“If you came into my shop 10 years ago, you would have seen much more higher-end labels.

“A dress for a wedding 10 years ago that was £200 is now £100.

“The current environment says there’s less money around and the majority don’t want to spend £500 anymore.”

Keep building her business

Inger Helen, who is collaborating with Pear Tree Hat Hire, remains positive for the future of The Fountain and developing her Tartan Touch brand.

She added: “I’m coming into my early 60s so I did think it was time to step it back a bit, but I have no plans to let it go.”