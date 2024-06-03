Gillies: Profits down in ‘difficult’ year for retailer with Aberdeen and Inverness stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillies: Profits down in ‘difficult’ year for retailer with Aberdeen and Inverness stores

Gillies, which acquired Grampian Furnishings in Elgin two years ago, has been hit with a series of business challenges.

By Rob McLaren
Gillies furniture store in Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gillies furniture store in Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Home furnishings retailer Gillies, which has stores in Aberdeen and Inverness, has reported a fall in profits after a “difficult” year.

The company can trace its roots in the Dundee area back to 1895 when cabinetmaker and upholsterer James Gillies set out on his business journey.

It now has five Scottish stores under the Gillies name as well as owning Grampian Furnishers, of Elgin, which it acquired in 2022.

Newly filed accounts show its sales edged up from £24.5 million to £24.6m for the year ending August 31 2023.

However, significant increases in costs meant pre-tax profits for the multi-generation family business fell from £2.9m in 2022 to £2.1m last year.

Gillies managing director on challenging year

Managing director Ian Philp said the board was “satisfied” with the results in the face of significant business pressures.

These include rises in the cost of energy and wages for the company’s 201 staff while it also felt the impact of a slower housing market.

Gillies’ managing director Ian Philp

Mr Philip said: “2023 was a difficult trading year with consumer confidence affected by high inflation and a depressed housing market, a key driver for the business, impacted by higher mortgage rates.

“Trading in the current financial year remains difficult.

“But I believe that with our offering and the talent of our people we are well placed to the steer the business through the challenges that we face.”

Profits down but Gillies keeps investing

The company said the war in Ukraine was also continuing to impact confidence and energy prices.

With this in mind, it invested heavily in solar panels, including new installations at Grampian Furnishers and its flooring warehouse in Dundee.

It also invested in creating a mezzanine floor at its central distribution warehouse in Dundee, which increased the company’s warehousing capacity.

Gillies said it would continue a programme of investments in its stores.

As well as its shops in Holburn Street in Aberdeen and Chapel Street in Inverness, it has branches in Broughty Ferry, Perth and Dingwall.

The accounts, signed on behalf of the board by finance director Tom Rodgers, add: “Trading conditions proved difficult given the impact of the war in Ukraine on the general economy, which brought about cost-of-living challenges for consumers, in turn impacting on confidence and on rising supplier and in particular energy price for our business.

Gillies acquired Elgin-based Grampian Furnishers in 2022. Image: Gillies.

“Despite such difficulties, the close involvement in the day-to-day operations of the business of our board of directors allowed us to react quickly to threats and opportunities as they arose.

“This approach contributed to a rise in gross margin year-on-year.

“Inflationary pressures were, however, brought to bear on many of the company’s costs, in particular payroll costs.”

Gillies closed its Montrose store in March this year after 13 years in the Angus town.

At the time it said rising costs were behind the decision.

