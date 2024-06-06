Exclusive: Stonehaven’s The Ship Inn up for sale

One of the north-east’s best-known places to eat, drink and stay in, The Ship Inn on the picturesque harbourside in Stonehaven, is up for sale.

Simon Cruickshank has owned it for the past 20 years.

He now wants to retire and spend time travelling.

The Ship Inn – billed as a “rare opportunity” is in a prime spot at 5 Shorehead.

Its 38-cover restaurant, The Captain’s Table, is a firm favourite of diners from far and wide.

The historic inn – it dates back to 1771 – is being sold through chartered surveyors DM Hall.

Its guide price is available on application to potential buyers.

Explaining why he is selling up, Mr Cruickshank, said: “Owning the Ship Inn has been a great experience and very rewarding,

“But at 66 I think it’s time for my partner, Irene, and I to spend a bit more time together and go travelling.

“I also have a brother in New Zealand who I’d like to visit.”

‘Truly enjoyable’

He added: “Whoever is fortunate enough to acquire The Ship Inn will find it hard work but also a truly enjoyable experience, and I wish them great success.”

Almost every one of the 11 letting rooms has a view of the harbour.

DM Hall described the business as a “successful and profitable hostelry, with a complement of 25 local staff – full and part-time – and up to 40 in the busy summer months”.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

Stuart Johnston, a partner in the firm’s Aberdeen office, is overseeing the sales process.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire what is widely regarded as a local institution, as well as an excellent business in a prosperous, vibrant location,” Mr Johnston said.

He continued: “Scotland’s licensed trade certainly has its challenges.

“But what Simon has done at The Ship Inn, by investing heavily and consistently in refurbishment and high standards of maintenance and decoration, is to create a fine property in walk-in condition, with a first-class offering which is valued and appreciated by both the people of Stonehaven and its many visitors.”

The Ship Inn has three distinct but interlinked sections.

The original building is home to a lounge bar and six en suite letting bedrooms.

A modern extension feature The Captain’s Table, which specialises in seafood, and five more bedrooms.

Plenty of room at the inn

Finally, an extension behind the original building boasts toilets, utility space and a staff locker room.

The lounge bar has seating for up to 50 guests.

According to DM Hall, this area is “fitted and finished in a traditional style, with a nod to the nautical heritage of the building”.

Local attractions cited by the firm as likely to appeal to any future owner of The Ship Inn include Dunnottar Castle, and Stonehaven’s annual beer and folk music festivals.

DM Hall also highlighted the town’s outdoor swimming pool, caravan park and “dramatic 18-hole clifftop golf course, as well as its popular fireball celebration every Hogmanay.

Trading information and accounts will be made available to “professional advisors of seriously interested parties” following the completion of a non-disclosure agreement.

Would-be buyers are invited to contact Mr Johnston on 07913 046226 or by e-mail at business.sales@dmhall.co.uk