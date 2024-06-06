Exclusive: Stonehaven’s The Ship Inn up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Stonehaven’s The Ship Inn up for sale

Would-be buyers are invited to get in touch with DM Hall in Aberdeen.

Shorehead, Stonehaven, with The Ship Inn highlighted.
Shorehead, Stonehaven, with The Ship Inn highlighted. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

One of the north-east’s best-known places to eat, drink and stay in, The Ship Inn on the picturesque harbourside in Stonehaven, is up for sale.

Simon Cruickshank has owned it for the past 20 years.

He now wants to retire and spend time travelling.

The Ship Inn – billed as a “rare opportunity” is in a prime spot at 5 Shorehead.

Its 38-cover restaurant, The Captain’s Table, is a firm favourite of diners from far and wide.

The Captain's Table restaurant.
The Captain’s Table restaurant. Image: blueprint media

The historic inn – it dates back to 1771 – is being sold through chartered surveyors DM Hall.

Its guide price is available on application to potential buyers.

Explaining why he is selling up, Mr Cruickshank, said: “Owning the Ship Inn has been a great experience and very rewarding,

“But at 66 I think it’s time for my partner, Irene, and I to spend a bit more time together and go travelling.

“I also have a brother in New Zealand who I’d like to visit.”

Simon Cruickshank, of The Ship Inn, Stonehaven.
Simon Cruickshank, of The Ship Inn, Stonehaven. Image: blueprint media

‘Truly enjoyable’

He added: “Whoever is fortunate enough to acquire The Ship Inn will find it hard work but also a truly enjoyable experience, and I wish them great success.”

Almost every one of the 11 letting rooms has a view of the harbour.

DM Hall described the business as a “successful and profitable hostelry, with a complement of 25 local staff – full and part-time – and up to 40 in the busy summer months”.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

Stuart Johnston, a partner in the firm’s Aberdeen office, is overseeing the sales process.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire what is widely regarded as a local institution, as well as an excellent business in a prosperous, vibrant location,” Mr Johnston said.

Stonehaven
Stonehaven. Image: blueprint media

He continued: “Scotland’s licensed trade certainly has its challenges.

“But what Simon has done at The Ship Inn, by investing heavily and consistently in refurbishment and high standards of maintenance and decoration, is to create a fine property in walk-in condition, with a first-class offering which is valued and appreciated by both the people of Stonehaven and its many visitors.”

Inside The Ship Inn.
Inside The Ship Inn. Image: blueprint media
One of the letting bedrooms.
One of the letting bedrooms. Image: blueprint media

The Ship Inn has three distinct but interlinked sections.

The original building is home to a lounge bar and six en suite letting bedrooms.

A modern extension feature The Captain’s Table, which specialises in seafood, and five more bedrooms.

Plenty of room at the inn

Finally, an extension behind the original building boasts toilets, utility space and a staff locker room.

The lounge bar has seating for up to 50 guests.

According to DM Hall, this area is “fitted and finished in a traditional style, with a nod to the nautical heritage of the building”.

The lounge bar.
The lounge bar. Image: blueprint media

Local attractions cited by the firm as likely to appeal to any future owner of The Ship Inn include Dunnottar Castle, and Stonehaven’s annual beer and folk music festivals.

DM Hall also highlighted the town’s outdoor swimming pool, caravan park and “dramatic 18-hole clifftop golf course, as well as its popular fireball celebration every Hogmanay.

Stonehaven's open air swimming pool.
Stonehaven’s open-air swimming pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Trading information and accounts will be made available to “professional advisors of seriously interested parties” following the completion of a non-disclosure agreement.

Would-be buyers are invited to contact Mr Johnston on 07913 046226 or by e-mail at business.sales@dmhall.co.uk

