Aberdeen Airport security staff to vote on industrial action

Unite the Union says stressed-out workers have received a 'miserable' offer from their employer.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Security workers at Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) are to be balloted on potential industrial action in advance of the summer holiday season rush.

Unite the Union said they, together with colleagues at Glasgow Airport, had rejected a pay offer from their employer, ICTS.

ICTS  employs about 220 staff in Glasgow and around 100 in Aberdeen.

They deal with passengers  in the security search areas and process them for flights.

They also carry out mobile patrols, control access posts, screen deliveries and deal with emergency services.

‘Increasing incidents of fatigue, exhaustion and stress’

According to Unite, they are “routinely” working beyond six hours with no break.

This has led to increasing incidents of fatigue, exhaustion and stress, the union added.

Last week, Unite warned of potential security risks at Glasgow Airport involving ICTS workers due to chronic understaffing and security staff being denied contractual breaks.

This is in breach of Working Time Regulations, it said.

Aberdeen airport terminal
Will industrial action hit people’s plans to fly from Aberdeen this summer? Image: Newsline Media

The airport workers have “emphatically” rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January 2024, plus a £500 one-off payment, Unite added.

The union said it had “no option” but to move towards initiating industrial action ballots ahead of the summer holiday rush.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have emphatically rejected ICTS’ miserable pay offer. The company is extremely profitable, and it can easily afford to make a far better offer to our members.

Passengers outside Aberdeen International Airport.
Passengers outside Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Unite will fully back our ICTS… members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for the aviation sector in Scotland, said the ICTS workers “deserve to be treated with respect”.

Without these workers the airports simply can’t operate.”

He added: ““There should be a pay offer on the table which reflects the importance of their jobs.

“Without these workers the airports simply can’t operate. We now have no option but to move towards balloting around 300 members for industrial action ahead of the summer holiday rush.”

Accounts lodged at Companies House by parent firm ICTS (UK) show profits of £3.2 million in 2023 up from £2.3m in the previous year.

AIA and London-based ICTS have both been approached for comment.

Conversation