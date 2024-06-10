Extinction Rebellion Scotland targets Shell on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Extinction Rebellion Scotland targets Shell on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A number of protestors set up banners outside the Silver Fin building.

By Erikka Askeland
Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists outside Shell's Union Street Aberdeen office. Image: XR Scotland
A group of protesters set up banners outside of Shell’s Aberdeen office to “expose the greenwash”.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland stood outside the Silver Fin building on Union Street Monday morning with a banner and a green washing machine and bath demanding that Shell end their “greenwashing and destructive climate policies”.

A Shell spokesperson said: “A small number of people are protesting outside our Aberdeen office.

“We respect the right to protest as long as it’s done safely.”

Extinction Rebellion Scotland protesters outside Shell office in Aberdeen
Gary Jack from XR Highlands and Islands said: “As someone who lives on a croft and is close to the land and the weather, I see first-hand the results of the decades of destruction companies like Shell have caused to our climate.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat, it’s now a reality here in Scotland. In the North West Highlands we now experience wetter, stormier weather in the winter and higher temperatures in the summer which increases the likelihood of dry spells and wild fires.

“Shell could do so much good by focusing their power and finance to solving the climate crisis. Instead, they choose to make it worse. They will take us into a hell on earth just to make more profit.

“We have to transition away from fossil fuels towards clean renewable energy, to mitigate the catastrophic impacts that Shell is responsible for.”

Claims Shell ‘reneged’ on pledges

Speaking to Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice reporter Ryan Duff, he said the group’s actions followed the energy giant’s annual general meeting a few weeks ago.

“The shareholders wanted Shell to up its game regarding their climate plan.

“They have also reneged on the pledges they made they are going to reduce their emissions 20% by 2030, that has been taken back to 15%.”

