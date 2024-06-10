Extinction Rebellion Scotland targets Shell on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A group of protesters set up banners outside of Shell’s Aberdeen office to “expose the greenwash”.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland stood outside the Silver Fin building on Union Street Monday morning with a banner and a green washing machine and bath demanding that Shell end their “greenwashing and destructive climate policies”.

A Shell spokesperson said: “A small number of people are protesting outside our Aberdeen office.

“We respect the right to protest as long as it’s done safely.”

Gary Jack from XR Highlands and Islands said: “As someone who lives on a croft and is close to the land and the weather, I see first-hand the results of the decades of destruction companies like Shell have caused to our climate.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat, it’s now a reality here in Scotland. In the North West Highlands we now experience wetter, stormier weather in the winter and higher temperatures in the summer which increases the likelihood of dry spells and wild fires.

“Shell could do so much good by focusing their power and finance to solving the climate crisis. Instead, they choose to make it worse. They will take us into a hell on earth just to make more profit.

“We have to transition away from fossil fuels towards clean renewable energy, to mitigate the catastrophic impacts that Shell is responsible for.”

Claims Shell ‘reneged’ on pledges

Speaking to Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice reporter Ryan Duff, he said the group’s actions followed the energy giant’s annual general meeting a few weeks ago.

“The shareholders wanted Shell to up its game regarding their climate plan.

“They have also reneged on the pledges they made they are going to reduce their emissions 20% by 2030, that has been taken back to 15%.”

Image: XR Scotland