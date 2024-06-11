The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution

Stewart Spence and his family have run it in two different locations since 1979.

Marcliffe Hotel
VIPs galore have stayed at the Marcliffe. Image: Aspectus
By Keith Findlay

The Marcliffe Hotel has been part of Aberdeen’s hospitality scene for nearly 80 years.

It’s about to start a new chapter of its history under the ownership of Sir Jim Milne and his Balmoral Group.

For the past 45 years the luxury hotel has been owned by Stewart Spence and his family.

As the Granite City’s only five-star place to stay, its reputation has spread far and wide.

Inside the Marcliffe.
Inside the Marcliffe. Image: Aspectus

It is a hugely popular venue for weddings and other family events, as well as business gatherings and fine dining.

The original Marcliffe Hotel opened on Queens Terrace, Aberdeen, in 1948 as a place to stay for touring performers who were appearing at the city’s Tivoli Theatre.

Mr Spence bought it in 1979 and, four years later, moved the business – renamed as the New Marcliffe – to Queen’s Road.

In 1993 it was given a new lease of life when it was relocated to its current home.

The Marcliffe
The Marcliffe. Image: Aspectus

Ex-Soviet leader opened Marcliffe after hotel moved to Pitfodels

It was officially opened that year by former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev.

He and his entourage spent the night in the Marcliffe during a visit in which the former leader was given the freedom of Aberdeen.

Mr Spence was invited to London in 2011 for an 80th birthday party in honour of Mr Gorbachev.

Mikhail Gorbachev in Aberdeen in December 1993.
Mikhail Gorbachev in Aberdeen in December 1993.

Just some of the Marcliffe’s VIPs

There have been many high-profile guests at the Marcliffe over the years.

They include members of the royal family, Aberdeen Football Club legend Sir Alex Ferguson and ex-prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major.

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart and golfers Tom Watson Jack Nicklaus have also stayed there.

Movie stars guests include Sharon Stone,  Charlton Heston and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A kilted Duke of Rothesay, now King Charles, at the Marcliffe.
A kilted Duke of Rothesay, now King Charles, at the Marcliffe. Image: Aspectus

But the hotel, which is set in eight acres on the north side of the River Dee, has also been through some torrid times.

North-east oil and gas downturns have hit the business hard on numerous occasions.

And revenue dried up entirely for a spell during the Covid pandemic.

Former Aberdeen FC boss Sir Alex Ferguson, left, with hotelier Stewart Spence at the Marcliffe.
Former Aberdeen FC boss Sir Alex Ferguson, left, with hotelier Stewart Spence at the Marcliffe. Image: Aspectus
Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence, second from the left, with members of Irish rock band The Script.
Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence, second from the left, with members of Irish rock band The Script. Image: Aspectus

At one stage, Mr Spence planned to shut the hotel.

It was to be demolished to make way for nearly 200 homes following the veteran hotelier’s decision to retire after more than half a century in the hospitality industry.

He was all set to bow out, with awards galore and an MBE behind him, in spring 2015.

But in March of that year, he stunned and delighted his staff and customers in equal measure by announcing he was not retiring and the hotel would stay open.

Food at the Marcliffe
The Marcliffe is a popular venue for lunches and dinners. Image: Aspectus

A deal to sell the site to housebuilder Stewart Milne was off and he aimed to get the hotel back to its glory days.

It was not the first time a sale of the Marcliffe has collapsed – there was an earlier failed attempt to sell the hotel to fellow Aberdeen businessman Ivor Finnie for £17.5 million.

Mr Spence’s son, Ross, was handed the role of running the business about four years ago.

One of the guest bedrooms at the Marcliffe
One of the guest bedrooms at the Marcliffe. Image: Aspectus

Balmoral chief Sir Jim wants to continue Stewart Spence’s legacy

The Marcliffe – boasting 40 luxury bedrooms – will soon have a new owner, Balmoral Group.

Sir Jim, the Aberdeen-based engineering company‘s founder and chairman, said: “Stewart is recognised as one of the best hoteliers in Scotland.

“It’s through his work that we have strong foundations to continue his legacy.”

