The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution

The Marcliffe Hotel has been part of Aberdeen’s hospitality scene for nearly 80 years.

It’s about to start a new chapter of its history under the ownership of Sir Jim Milne and his Balmoral Group.

For the past 45 years the luxury hotel has been owned by Stewart Spence and his family.

As the Granite City’s only five-star place to stay, its reputation has spread far and wide.

It is a hugely popular venue for weddings and other family events, as well as business gatherings and fine dining.

The original Marcliffe Hotel opened on Queens Terrace, Aberdeen, in 1948 as a place to stay for touring performers who were appearing at the city’s Tivoli Theatre.

Mr Spence bought it in 1979 and, four years later, moved the business – renamed as the New Marcliffe – to Queen’s Road.

In 1993 it was given a new lease of life when it was relocated to its current home.

Ex-Soviet leader opened Marcliffe after hotel moved to Pitfodels

It was officially opened that year by former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev.

He and his entourage spent the night in the Marcliffe during a visit in which the former leader was given the freedom of Aberdeen.

Mr Spence was invited to London in 2011 for an 80th birthday party in honour of Mr Gorbachev.

Just some of the Marcliffe’s VIPs

There have been many high-profile guests at the Marcliffe over the years.

They include members of the royal family, Aberdeen Football Club legend Sir Alex Ferguson and ex-prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major.

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart and golfers Tom Watson Jack Nicklaus have also stayed there.

Movie stars guests include Sharon Stone, Charlton Heston and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But the hotel, which is set in eight acres on the north side of the River Dee, has also been through some torrid times.

North-east oil and gas downturns have hit the business hard on numerous occasions.

And revenue dried up entirely for a spell during the Covid pandemic.

At one stage, Mr Spence planned to shut the hotel.

It was to be demolished to make way for nearly 200 homes following the veteran hotelier’s decision to retire after more than half a century in the hospitality industry.

He was all set to bow out, with awards galore and an MBE behind him, in spring 2015.

But in March of that year, he stunned and delighted his staff and customers in equal measure by announcing he was not retiring and the hotel would stay open.

A deal to sell the site to housebuilder Stewart Milne was off and he aimed to get the hotel back to its glory days.

It was not the first time a sale of the Marcliffe has collapsed – there was an earlier failed attempt to sell the hotel to fellow Aberdeen businessman Ivor Finnie for £17.5 million.

Mr Spence’s son, Ross, was handed the role of running the business about four years ago.

Balmoral chief Sir Jim wants to continue Stewart Spence’s legacy

The Marcliffe – boasting 40 luxury bedrooms – will soon have a new owner, Balmoral Group.

Sir Jim, the Aberdeen-based engineering company‘s founder and chairman, said: “Stewart is recognised as one of the best hoteliers in Scotland.

“It’s through his work that we have strong foundations to continue his legacy.”