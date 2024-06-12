Why Inverness woman is launching ‘first-of-its-kind’ Highland subscription box

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Inverness woman is launching ‘first-of-its-kind’ Highland subscription box

The monthly service will include a range of artisan products from businesses making products including cheese, soap and candles.

By Alex Banks
Jen Barton is starting her own subscription box service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
An Inverness woman is to launch a new subscription service to showcase the best the Highlands has to offer.

Jen Barton, 37, has spent a couple of years researching her latest adventure, Rowan and Reid.

The monthly box will include a range of artisan products from Highland businesses — including soaps, food items, candles and more.

Rowan and Reid is due to launch at the start of July, with 120 people already on its waiting list.

Hunt for wedding gift revealed ‘gap in the market’

After returning from her friends’ wedding in Italy Jen struggled to find the perfect present for the couple, who “love all things Scotland”.

The former project manager and business analyst spent hours creating her own Highland hamper.

She said: “My friends in Italy love Scotland. They even had a Scottish-themed wedding.

“I wanted to send them a box of things made here as a present. I had a look online and couldn’t find anything.

“Even if there was something, it was drowning in tartan and shortbread. It was all far too gimmicky.

“I ended up going to so many different shops in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin to pick up different products and make one myself.

Jen Barton plans to launch the new subscription service on the first weekend of July. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It cost me an absolute fortune in fuel and going to pick them up. I thought to myself there has to be a better way.”

She decided to take it to the next step by researching the gap in the market.

Believing in her concept, she then took it to local businesses.

She explained: “I’ve been at a lot of markets in Inverness and across the Highlands, speaking to different vendors.

“It’s been pleasantly surprising. No one has said ‘no’ yet, which is great.

“In my research I saw just how much the subscription box industry is growing, probably triggered by lockdown.”

Some studies are forecasting the industry to be worth more than £1.8 billion in the UK in 2025.

Rowan and Reid will promote Highland businesses, says founder

Jen has spent a “small fortune” quality testing the products which will go into her subscription boxes.

She believes the quality of Highland produce is “incredibly high” and hopes showcasing this will deliver more opportunities in the north.

Jen said: “I know this is going to work and I know the benefit it can bring to local businesses.

“What I found in research is that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up 68% of Highland employees.

“There should be a platform where they can show and sell their products. A lot of places don’t even have a website.

The subscription service will include a range of Highland artisan products including food, soaps, candles, decorative pieces and more. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The point of the service is to promote and, hopefully, generate repeat business for those involved.”

A Rowan and Reid box will include four or five items which typically retail for £40-50.

But buyers will pay less than this, Jen explained, adding: “It’s important the value of the box is always worth more than what the subscriber is paying.

“There’s a huge range of artisan products including food items, smelly things and candles, as well as decorative and crafty bits.”

