Why Inverness woman is launching ‘first-of-its-kind’ Highland subscription box

An Inverness woman is to launch a new subscription service to showcase the best the Highlands has to offer.

Jen Barton, 37, has spent a couple of years researching her latest adventure, Rowan and Reid.

The monthly box will include a range of artisan products from Highland businesses — including soaps, food items, candles and more.

Rowan and Reid is due to launch at the start of July, with 120 people already on its waiting list.

Hunt for wedding gift revealed ‘gap in the market’

After returning from her friends’ wedding in Italy Jen struggled to find the perfect present for the couple, who “love all things Scotland”.

The former project manager and business analyst spent hours creating her own Highland hamper.

She said: “My friends in Italy love Scotland. They even had a Scottish-themed wedding.

“I wanted to send them a box of things made here as a present. I had a look online and couldn’t find anything.

“Even if there was something, it was drowning in tartan and shortbread. It was all far too gimmicky.

“I ended up going to so many different shops in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin to pick up different products and make one myself.

“It cost me an absolute fortune in fuel and going to pick them up. I thought to myself there has to be a better way.”

She decided to take it to the next step by researching the gap in the market.

Believing in her concept, she then took it to local businesses.

She explained: “I’ve been at a lot of markets in Inverness and across the Highlands, speaking to different vendors.

“It’s been pleasantly surprising. No one has said ‘no’ yet, which is great.

“In my research I saw just how much the subscription box industry is growing, probably triggered by lockdown.”

Some studies are forecasting the industry to be worth more than £1.8 billion in the UK in 2025.

Rowan and Reid will promote Highland businesses, says founder

Jen has spent a “small fortune” quality testing the products which will go into her subscription boxes.

She believes the quality of Highland produce is “incredibly high” and hopes showcasing this will deliver more opportunities in the north.

Jen said: “I know this is going to work and I know the benefit it can bring to local businesses.

“What I found in research is that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up 68% of Highland employees.

“There should be a platform where they can show and sell their products. A lot of places don’t even have a website.

“The point of the service is to promote and, hopefully, generate repeat business for those involved.”

A Rowan and Reid box will include four or five items which typically retail for £40-50.

But buyers will pay less than this, Jen explained, adding: “It’s important the value of the box is always worth more than what the subscriber is paying.

“There’s a huge range of artisan products including food items, smelly things and candles, as well as decorative and crafty bits.”