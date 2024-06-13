Scotland’s newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Scotland’s newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides

130-year-old recipe is basis for spirit now flowing from Benbecula Distillery.

By Keith Findlay
Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan
Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan has turned his dream into reality. Image: Morrison Media

An islander’s dream of creating a new single malt whisky inspired by his Outer Hebridean home is now a reality, with the first spirit starting to flow at Benbecula Distillery.

The start of production sees the revival of a 130-year-old recipe.

Businessman Angus MacMillan researched the writings of eminent 19th Century distilling historian Alfred Barnard. He then enlisted the services of renowned master distiller Brendan McCarron to create the spirit.

Persevering through the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Mr MacMillan developed his multi-million-pound distillery in a disused salmon processing plant at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula.

Eye-catching new landmark on Benbecula

A glass-walled extension in the form of a lighthouse, housing a copper pot still, has become a new landmark on the wild, rolling landscape of an island with a long and proud maritime heritage.

Bere barley, grown on Mr MacMillan’s croft and others nearby, and fertilised with seaweed from the local shoreline, is among the key ingredients of the new single malt.

Local peat and heather are also being used in the production process.

Benbecula Distillery.
Benbecula Distillery. Image: Spey Media

Mr MacMillan said: “After quite a journey over the past few years, it’s fantastic to see the first spirit flowing at Benbecula Distillery.

“There’s nowhere quite like Benbecula and we are proud to be able to play a part in sustaining our island, creating new, skilled jobs and producing a single malt whisky which will capture the essence of this unique place.”

Mr MacMillan, with members of his distillery team outside the building at Gramsdale.
Mr MacMillan, with members of his distillery team outside the building at Gramsdale. Image: Morrison Media

He added: “Brendan McCarron, one of the best-known names in modern distilling, has, we believe, created something very special, making the most of the good things Benbecula has to offer.

“Our malt will be kilned over fires which we lay with peat and foraged heather; a revival of a rare malting technique completely unique in Scotland today and from a recipe last used by distilleries such as Glen Ord and Highland Park in the 19th Century.

We are proud to be able to play a part in sustaining our island, creating new, skilled jobs and producing a single malt whisky which will capture the essence of this unique place.” Angus MacMillan

“Brendan has adapted and developed this process to create a smooth, gentle smokiness and sweet floral character in our spirit. Under his guidance, we will also be creating a variety of flavour styles.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Mr McCarron previously worked as head of maturing whisky stocks at the Glenmorangie Company.

His experience also includes spells as manager at Oban Distillery and master distiller at Distell, which makes whisky at Bunnahabhain, Deanston and Tobermory.

Brendan McCarron during his time at Distell.
Brendan McCarron during his time at Distell. Image: Distell

Mr McCarron said: “The spirit produced at Benbecula will be classically maritime in style; smoky on the nose, with salty and sweetly peated notes.

“This will be achieved using light to medium-peated malted barley, so the smoke does not dominate and allows fruity and floral notes to shine through.”

Around 77,000 gallons of whisky will be produced at Benbecula Distillery annually.

There’s Benbecula gin and rum too

Benbecula gin will also be made and the company’s own rum will be sold at the distillery.

Local firm MacInnes Brothers was the main building contractor and the distilling equipment was supplied from within the Highlands and Islands. Economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise gave support totalling £2.8 million for the project.

More from Business

Nearly a quarter of people in a survey said they will be paying for their summer holiday using a new or existing credit card or loan (Tim Goode/PA)
June 14 and 15 ‘most common days to apply for credit cards and loans…
Fintech firm Wise saw shares slide on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Wise shares slide after forecasts disappoint
Losses at investment bank Peel Hunt have doubled over the past year amid ‘difficult’ financial markets (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Peel Hunt hints at rebound in London IPO market after ‘difficult’ year
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX (PA)
Elon Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote to approve pay deal
Motorpoint’s boss said it had been the ‘most difficult” year in the group’s history as annual losses widened (Motorpoint/PA)
Motorpoint losses widen in ‘most difficult’ year in its history
A Fuller’s pub in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Fuller’s serves up soaring profits despite cost-of-living crisis
From left, CEO of Browns Food Group Wayne Godfrey, managing director of AK Stoddart Ltd Grant Moir, and AK Stoddard Ltd finance director Julie Fancourt.
Browns Food Group makes multi-million pound investment in AK Stoddart
Virgin Money is pausing some restructuring efforts ahead of its £2.9bn takeover by Nationwide Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)
Virgin Money warns of ‘headwinds’ ahead of £2.9bn takeover
Crest Nicholson said high interest rates have hit house sales (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crest Nicholson warns on profit as housing market struggles drag on
Ord House at Cradlehall Business Park
Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness

Conversation