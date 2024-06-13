Scotland’s newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides

An islander’s dream of creating a new single malt whisky inspired by his Outer Hebridean home is now a reality, with the first spirit starting to flow at Benbecula Distillery.

The start of production sees the revival of a 130-year-old recipe.

Businessman Angus MacMillan researched the writings of eminent 19th Century distilling historian Alfred Barnard. He then enlisted the services of renowned master distiller Brendan McCarron to create the spirit.

Persevering through the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Mr MacMillan developed his multi-million-pound distillery in a disused salmon processing plant at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula.

Eye-catching new landmark on Benbecula

A glass-walled extension in the form of a lighthouse, housing a copper pot still, has become a new landmark on the wild, rolling landscape of an island with a long and proud maritime heritage.

Bere barley, grown on Mr MacMillan’s croft and others nearby, and fertilised with seaweed from the local shoreline, is among the key ingredients of the new single malt.

Local peat and heather are also being used in the production process.

Mr MacMillan said: “After quite a journey over the past few years, it’s fantastic to see the first spirit flowing at Benbecula Distillery.

“There’s nowhere quite like Benbecula and we are proud to be able to play a part in sustaining our island, creating new, skilled jobs and producing a single malt whisky which will capture the essence of this unique place.”

He added: “Brendan McCarron, one of the best-known names in modern distilling, has, we believe, created something very special, making the most of the good things Benbecula has to offer.

“Our malt will be kilned over fires which we lay with peat and foraged heather; a revival of a rare malting technique completely unique in Scotland today and from a recipe last used by distilleries such as Glen Ord and Highland Park in the 19th Century.

We are proud to be able to play a part in sustaining our island, creating new, skilled jobs and producing a single malt whisky which will capture the essence of this unique place.” Angus MacMillan

“Brendan has adapted and developed this process to create a smooth, gentle smokiness and sweet floral character in our spirit. Under his guidance, we will also be creating a variety of flavour styles.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Mr McCarron previously worked as head of maturing whisky stocks at the Glenmorangie Company.

His experience also includes spells as manager at Oban Distillery and master distiller at Distell, which makes whisky at Bunnahabhain, Deanston and Tobermory.

Mr McCarron said: “The spirit produced at Benbecula will be classically maritime in style; smoky on the nose, with salty and sweetly peated notes.

“This will be achieved using light to medium-peated malted barley, so the smoke does not dominate and allows fruity and floral notes to shine through.”

Around 77,000 gallons of whisky will be produced at Benbecula Distillery annually.

There’s Benbecula gin and rum too

Benbecula gin will also be made and the company’s own rum will be sold at the distillery.

Local firm MacInnes Brothers was the main building contractor and the distilling equipment was supplied from within the Highlands and Islands. Economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise gave support totalling £2.8 million for the project.