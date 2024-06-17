Aberdeen firm adds 230 properties with two deals with rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm adds 230 properties with two deals with rivals

The six-figure deal will see Grouse Lettings collect rents of £2.4m a year

By Kelly Wilson
Grouse Lettings managing director Ross Watt. Image: Engage PR
Grouse Lettings managing director Ross Watt. Image: Engage PR

Aberdeen-based Grouse Lettings, a residential property management and leasing business, has expanded its property portfolio by 295% following two acquisitions.

The firm has struck a deal for Babs Buglass Leasing and the long-term lettings side of the PMC Property business for a undisclosed six figure sum.

Managing director Ross Watt revealed Grouse Lettings will now be looking to hire more staff to add to its team of four.

The deals mean Grouse Lettings’ number of properties under management increases to 281, up from 71 – a rise of 295%. It will now be processing rents of £2.4m a year.

Acquisitions a ‘coup’

Mr Watt said: “The PMC deal came from a lunch with Neale where it cropped up in conversation and we moved it forward from there.

“The deal suits both parties and their plans going forward. Babs was looking to take a slight step back, and we’re delighted she is staying on to help us.

“To secure her company is a real coup for us.”

Mr Watt, who has nearly 20 years of experience at senior level in the property management and leasing sector, founded Grouse Lettings in 2020 as a part-time venture.

Babs Buglass, Neale Bisset, of PMC Property, Ross Watt, of Grouse Lettings. Image: Engage PR

Earlier this year, he exited his role as shareholder and commercial director at Newton Property Management to focus on Grouse Lettings, which is based in Queen’s Terrace.

The lettings operations of PMC Property, based in Oldmeldrum, and Babs Buglass Leasing, in Westhill, will now be managed from the west end location.

Look towards further expansion

Babs Buglass, founder and director of her leasing firm, will join the Grouse Lettings team.

Having sold the residential lettings part of the business, Neale Bisset, co-chairman, and Simon Hudson, managing director, have exited the long-term rental sector to focus on the factoring and short-term rental division of PMC Property.

Mr Watt said: “We’re delighted to have made these acquisitions.

“The plan is develop Grouse Lettings quickly. I completed many acquisitions in my previous role and it’s a great way to grow the business, as long as it’s the right opportunity.

“Another acquisition in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire is an option.

“Further down the line we may look at Inverness, Dundee and possibly Edinburgh. We are also looking to recruit.

“We see a significant opportunity to enhance the service provided to landlords and tenants.”

Grouse Lettings has a landlords’ portal to keep them informed and updated. It also offers virtual tours of residential properties as well as evening and weekend viewings.

It manages residential properties for rent in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Angus.

