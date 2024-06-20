Moray whisky workers to vote on industrial action after rejecting pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Moray whisky workers to vote on industrial action after rejecting pay offer

Union members have rejected a 4.6% pay rise offers, which follows a 12% increase last year.

By Alex Banks
Macallan distillery exterior at dusk
Workers at the Macallan distillery will vote on strike action. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Workers at Scottish whisky giants run by Edrington will vote on strikes following a break down in pay talks.

Union GMB Scotland confirmed a ballot on any industrial action begun on June 19 following members rejecting a 4.6% pay rise offer.

Edrington owns a number of premium brands including Macallan in Easter Elchie, Highland Park in Orkney and Glenrothes distillery in Aberlour.

A formal three week vote is underway and if voted for, strike action could begin next month.

The decision, which would impact well-known malt Famous Grouse, could threaten to disrupt production, bottling and transport.

Staff should be allowed to share firm’s success, says union

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume claims workers are only asking for to “fairly share” Edrington’s profits.

He said: “The company last year hailed record revenue of more than £1 billion and profits of almost £400 million.

“The skill, experience and commitment of our members are fundamental to that revenue and those profits.

“For the third consecutive year, they have been asked to accept an offer below the inflation rate in December — the traditional measuring point.

“Meanwhile, profits have grown exponentially.”

Highland Park Distillery in Orkney.
Highland Park Distillery in Orkney. Image: Soren Solkaer

The union said the strikes could also affect supplies of Christmas stock and Mr Hume is now hoping to see an improved pay offer for the union’s members.

He added: “Edrington is a hugely successful company and that success is founded on its staff and they should be allowed to share in it.

“We hope the company will improve its pay offer and find a fair settlement for our members.

“If not, however, our ballot will continue and, with every day that passes, industrial action becomes a more likely prospect.”

Last year, GMB Scotland had a vote on Edrington industrial action after failing to agree on new shift allowance rates.

The firm has around 3,000 workers in the world and hailed 2022-23 as “a year of outstanding growth and investment”.

Edrington respond to potential strike action

A spokesperson for Edrington said the firm is “deeply disappointed” with GMB’s decision to reject the pay rise.

They said the offer of 4.6% is a “fair and highly competitive wage increase”, compared to the current rate of inflation, 2%.

The Edrington spokesperson said: “This offer builds on a 12% increase last year that would see GMB members receive an industry-leading two-year increase of 16.6%.

The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie. Moray.
The Macallan Distillery at Craigellachie opened in 2018. Image: Edrington Group

“In addition, we have offered to enhance terms and conditions relating to sick pay and holiday entitlement.”

It is understood members of union Unite who work at Edrington have accepted the same pay offer.

The spokesperson added: “It is doubly disappointing considering that Edrington colleagues in the Unite union have accepted the same pay and terms and condition offer.

“Edrington works hard to be a good employer and to ensure that all our people share in the success of the business, both through their wages, profit share, and also through a very attractive package of benefits.”

Meanwhile, distillery workers at whisky giants Whyte and Mackay will start industrial action on June 24 following 84% of GMB Scotland members rejecting an offer.

The Invergordon and Speyside distilleries will see a further two-week walkout in August.

More from Business

Felipe Ferreira, Barratt Homes sales and marketing director for north Scotland, has vowed to keep building houses in the region. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North-east housebuilder admits 'tough times' but vows to keep investing in region
Shares in online grocery group Ocado have slumped on news that Canadian supermarket giant Sobeys has paused the launch of its new warehouse in Vancouver (Ocado/PA)
Ocado shares tumble on setback to Sobeys tie-up in Canada
The Bank of England has kept interest rates unchanged two weeks before the UK holds the General Election (Aaron Chown/PA)
Policymakers hold interest rates at 16-year high in ‘finely balanced’ decision
Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for five days from June 27 (PA)
Junior doctors urged to call off ‘cynical’ strikes
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Times CEO Summit in London (Jack Hill/The Times CEO Summit/PA)
Reeves says she hopes CEOs see their ‘fingerprints all over’ Labour manifesto
Mortgage and savings rates have been volatile in recent months despite the Bank of England base rate being left unchanged (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mortgage and savings rates volatile despite base rate hold, says website
A pharmacy sign on a shop (James Manning/PA)
Pharmacies to turn off lights in protest over funding pressures
The Financial Conduct Authority said investigations were ongoing (FCA/PA)
Two people arrested on suspicion of running illegal £1bn crypto exchange
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank of England keeps interest rates the same despite inflation hitting target
Adnams said it has ‘made progress’ in its hunt for fundraising (Martin Keene/PA)
Adnams chairman to step down as historic brewer makes ‘progress’ on fundraising

Conversation