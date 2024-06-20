Moray whisky workers to vote on industrial action after rejecting pay offer

Workers at Scottish whisky giants run by Edrington will vote on strikes following a break down in pay talks.

Union GMB Scotland confirmed a ballot on any industrial action begun on June 19 following members rejecting a 4.6% pay rise offer.

Edrington owns a number of premium brands including Macallan in Easter Elchie, Highland Park in Orkney and Glenrothes distillery in Aberlour.

A formal three week vote is underway and if voted for, strike action could begin next month.

The decision, which would impact well-known malt Famous Grouse, could threaten to disrupt production, bottling and transport.

Staff should be allowed to share firm’s success, says union

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume claims workers are only asking for to “fairly share” Edrington’s profits.

He said: “The company last year hailed record revenue of more than £1 billion and profits of almost £400 million.

“The skill, experience and commitment of our members are fundamental to that revenue and those profits.

“For the third consecutive year, they have been asked to accept an offer below the inflation rate in December — the traditional measuring point.

“Meanwhile, profits have grown exponentially.”

The union said the strikes could also affect supplies of Christmas stock and Mr Hume is now hoping to see an improved pay offer for the union’s members.

He added: “Edrington is a hugely successful company and that success is founded on its staff and they should be allowed to share in it.

“We hope the company will improve its pay offer and find a fair settlement for our members.

“If not, however, our ballot will continue and, with every day that passes, industrial action becomes a more likely prospect.”

Last year, GMB Scotland had a vote on Edrington industrial action after failing to agree on new shift allowance rates.

The firm has around 3,000 workers in the world and hailed 2022-23 as “a year of outstanding growth and investment”.

Edrington respond to potential strike action

A spokesperson for Edrington said the firm is “deeply disappointed” with GMB’s decision to reject the pay rise.

They said the offer of 4.6% is a “fair and highly competitive wage increase”, compared to the current rate of inflation, 2%.

The Edrington spokesperson said: “This offer builds on a 12% increase last year that would see GMB members receive an industry-leading two-year increase of 16.6%.

“In addition, we have offered to enhance terms and conditions relating to sick pay and holiday entitlement.”

It is understood members of union Unite who work at Edrington have accepted the same pay offer.

The spokesperson added: “It is doubly disappointing considering that Edrington colleagues in the Unite union have accepted the same pay and terms and condition offer.

“Edrington works hard to be a good employer and to ensure that all our people share in the success of the business, both through their wages, profit share, and also through a very attractive package of benefits.”

Meanwhile, distillery workers at whisky giants Whyte and Mackay will start industrial action on June 24 following 84% of GMB Scotland members rejecting an offer.

The Invergordon and Speyside distilleries will see a further two-week walkout in August.