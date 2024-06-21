Aberdeen firm’s entire workforce become co-owners in the business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm’s entire workforce become co-owners in the business

The workers will share in the success of the company, which last year had revenues of more than £3 million.

By Kelly Wilson
Aspect has become employee owned. Image: Aspect
Aspect has become employee owned. Image: Aspect

Aberdeen marketing consultancy Aspect has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s 22-strong workforce across offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

Aspect was launched by Andrew McCallum in the Granite City in 2015.

Founder and chief executive Mr McCallum said: “The success of our business is built on the expertise, creativity and energy of our talented people.

“What we’ve achieved over the past five years would not have been possible without them and I’m very grateful for their continued support as I lead the firm into this exciting new chapter.

“Becoming an employee-owned business empowers our team to actively shape Aspect’s future and share in its continued growth and success, now, and for many years to come.”

Aspect continuing to grow

Aspect’s revenue has grown by more than 250% since recruiting its first employee in 2019, and delivered revenues of £3.1 million in 2023.

Its team of 22 employees advise clients globally in a range of sectors including energy, infrastructure, technology, life sciences and the economy.

Andrew McCallum, Aspect founder and chief executive. Image: Aspect

Mr McCallum will remain as chief executive, with co-director Yvonne McCallum, continuing to lead the firm’s finance, commercial and legal functions.

The Aspect Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) will be chaired by independent trustee, June Boyle, with a career spanning in roles at BP, Royal Bank of Scotland, BT and Lloyds Banking Group.

Ms Boyle said: “Aspect is an excellent business with a strong team and impressive client portfolio in the UK and internationally.

“In my experience, businesses with a progressive culture where employees are engaged and involved in the direction of the company deliver better performance.

“In my role as chairwoman of the Trust Board I look forward to seeing Aspect go from strength-to-strength as an employee-owned business and I will work with my fellow trustees to make sure the company continues to develop and grow in the best interests of employees.”

Employee ownership success

Since the introduction of EOTs in 2014, employee ownership has grown by 90% and there are now more than 1,800 employee-owned businesses in the UK.

The Scottish Government has set a target of 500 employee-owned businesses by 2030.

Mr and Mrs McCallum will work closely with the leadership team made up of digital director Ewan Duthie, marketing director Jenny Adams, communication director Leona Minellas, and public affairs and stakeholder engagement director Peter Smyth.

