Aberdeen firm’s entire workforce become co-owners in the business

Aberdeen marketing consultancy Aspect has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s 22-strong workforce across offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

Aspect was launched by Andrew McCallum in the Granite City in 2015.

Founder and chief executive Mr McCallum said: “The success of our business is built on the expertise, creativity and energy of our talented people.

“What we’ve achieved over the past five years would not have been possible without them and I’m very grateful for their continued support as I lead the firm into this exciting new chapter.

“Becoming an employee-owned business empowers our team to actively shape Aspect’s future and share in its continued growth and success, now, and for many years to come.”

Aspect continuing to grow

Aspect’s revenue has grown by more than 250% since recruiting its first employee in 2019, and delivered revenues of £3.1 million in 2023.

Its team of 22 employees advise clients globally in a range of sectors including energy, infrastructure, technology, life sciences and the economy.

Mr McCallum will remain as chief executive, with co-director Yvonne McCallum, continuing to lead the firm’s finance, commercial and legal functions.

The Aspect Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) will be chaired by independent trustee, June Boyle, with a career spanning in roles at BP, Royal Bank of Scotland, BT and Lloyds Banking Group.

Ms Boyle said: “Aspect is an excellent business with a strong team and impressive client portfolio in the UK and internationally.

“In my experience, businesses with a progressive culture where employees are engaged and involved in the direction of the company deliver better performance.

“In my role as chairwoman of the Trust Board I look forward to seeing Aspect go from strength-to-strength as an employee-owned business and I will work with my fellow trustees to make sure the company continues to develop and grow in the best interests of employees.”

Employee ownership success

Since the introduction of EOTs in 2014, employee ownership has grown by 90% and there are now more than 1,800 employee-owned businesses in the UK.

The Scottish Government has set a target of 500 employee-owned businesses by 2030.

Mr and Mrs McCallum will work closely with the leadership team made up of digital director Ewan Duthie, marketing director Jenny Adams, communication director Leona Minellas, and public affairs and stakeholder engagement director Peter Smyth.