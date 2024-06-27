Serica boss fires oil and gas warning to politicians ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serica boss fires oil and gas warning to politicians ahead of election

Current trading environment is worst he's experienced apart from in a war zone.

By Keith Findlay
Serica Energy chairman and interim CEO, alongside a picture from the firm's Bruce field.
Serica Energy chairman and interim CEO, alongside a picture from the firm's Bruce field. Serica has a 98% stake in Bruce, with BP and TotalEnergies each owning 1%.. Image: DCT Media

Shares in North Sea firm Serica Energy fell sharply this morning after chairman and chief executive David Latin fired a salvo of warning shots to politicians over their views on oil and gas.

The current trading climate is the worst he’s seen, apart from a spell where he was responsible for assets in a war zone, in a career in the industry spanning more than 30 years.

Shares in Serica were down more than 12% following the firm’s latest operations and financial update.

‘Fundamental misconceptions’

In a statement which will also be delivered at the company’s annual general meeting in London later today, Mr Latin said he remains optimistic about Serica’s future.

But he also took aim at “fundamental misconceptions” in the political debate over eetgy policy ahead of next week’s general-election.

Mr Latin said: “I have to say more about the macro issues facing UK North Sea producers today.

“I have been involved in this industry for more than 30 years and have worked all over the world.

“Other than when I was responsible for a company which had significant assets in a war zone, I have never encountered a situation which was so challenging when it comes to making investment decisions, and planning for the future more generally, as it is in the UK at present.

Serica Energy's Bruce platform at night.
Serica Energy’s Bruce platform at night.<br />Submitted pic

“Reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy is the lifeblood of our modern society.

“Notwithstanding the critical importance of the energy transition, which Serica wholeheartedly supports, the fact is that oil and gas accounts for 74% of UK primary energy consumption today and will remain a vital and significant contributor to the power, transportation and goods on which each person in the UK relies every day and will do for decades to come, even in the most ambitious net-zero scenarios.”

Without continued investment in our homegrown oil and gas sector, the gap between UK production and consumption will only widen, to be filled inevitably by imports.”

The UK consumes nearly twice as much oil and gas as it produces, he said, adding: “This deficit will persist even as the country seeks to reduce its consumption of hydrocarbons.

“Consequently, every barrel of oil and molecule of gas used but not produced in the UK is imported. Without continued investment in our homegrown oil and gas sector, the gap between UK production and consumption will only widen, to be filled inevitably by imports.

“These imports worsen our national balance of payments, only deliver jobs and taxes to foreign countries and, typically, have higher production and transportation carbon emissions by the time they get to our shores.”

Tax rate on North Sea firms still high despite lower oil and gas prices

Serica’s boss continued: “We hear much reference in the UK political debate to terms such as ‘proper windfall tax’, ‘oil and gas giants’ and ‘closing loopholes’. These phrases reflect fundamental misconceptions.

“UK oil and gas producers already pay tax at an overall rate of 75%, three times the tax rate for UK companies operating in other sectors. This is despite the period of so-called ‘windfall’ conditions for UK producers having long passed, with oil and gas prices having returned to historically normal levels.

“Yet in the current general-election, no reduction to match the circumstances is proposed by the Conservative Party and yet another increase in the tax rate to 78% is proposed by the Labour Party.”

Serica's North Sea assets include a stake in production from the Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel
Serica’s North Sea assets include a stake in production from the Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel. Image: Dana Petroleum

He went on: “As to the claim that the tax is being paid by the ‘oil and gas giants’, it is in fact independent companies like Serica who are most affected.

The ‘majors’ account for only around a third of UK production. The vast majority of their profits are made overseas and are not touched by increasing tax rates on UK production.”

Companies such as Serica which continued to invest in assets during periods of lower commodity prices before the invasion of Ukraine are now being punished for it, he said.

Reducing tax relief for capital expenditure below the rate at which tax is payable would make investment in the vast majority of UK North Sea projects unprofitable.”

He added: “Closing ‘loopholes’ in UK oil and gas tax seems to mean different things to different people.

“Whatever is meant, I wish to be crystal clear that reducing tax relief for capital expenditure below the rate at which tax is payable would make investment in the vast majority of UK North Sea projects unprofitable – meaning these projects and the jobs and tax revenues they would generate simply will not happen.

Drilling operations on Taqa's Tern platform.
North Sea jobs are at stake. Image: Taqa

“Oil and gas continue to flow only when the mains supply of investment stays open.

“Even existing oil and gas fields decline and need continuous investment to maintain production.

“Without investment, fields will start to shut-in and there will be a domino effect in the interconnected and interdependent UK North Sea infrastructure.

“Significantly reducing tax relief for capital expenditure will rapidly and terminally accelerate the decline in UK oil and gas production.”

Hydrocarbons ‘not intrinsically evil’

Oil and gas consumption in the UK will be reduced “not one iota”, he warned, adding: “UK jobs will be lost, imports increased, overall emissions raised, tax receipts for the Exchequer actually reduced, and the country’s security weakened.”

And in a message to those who want the oil and gas industry shut down overnight, he said: “Hydrocarbons are not intrinsically evil. Welcome alternatives are being developed but we – not least in the UK – will continue to depend on hydrocarbons for decades to come.

“Surely it is better to produce these responsibly under world leading regulatory oversight in this country, with all the attendant benefits in jobs and tax revenues, than to import hydrocarbons which often arrive with a higher environmental and social cost.

Ballot box
Voters go to the polls next Thursday. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

“So, I ask the next UK Government to pursue policies which recognise the long-term importance and value of homegrown oil and gas production as a source of essential energy, jobs and government revenues.

“Specifically, this requires, firstly, a tax system which is predictable, stable and equitable in terms of sharing profits between private capital and the public Exchequer.

“Secondly, we need a coherent regulatory system that properly reflects that climate change is a global issue and not a parochial one.”

Conversation