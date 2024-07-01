Veteran North Sea innovator Ben van Bilderbeek hands over reins at Plexus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran North Sea innovator Ben van Bilderbeek hands over reins at Plexus

Craig Hendrie takes over as chief executive, among other changes at the top.

By Keith Findlay
Ben van Bilderbeek, who has been the driving force behind oilfield technology firm Plexus for nearly 40 years.
Ben van Bilderbeek, who has been the driving force behind oilfield technology firm Plexus for nearly 40 years. Image: DC Thomson

Oilfield technology inventor Ben van Bilderbeek has stepped down as chief executive of Plexus, the oil and gas engineering services business he launched in Aberdeen in 1985.

Plexus said its 76-year-old founder had retired as CEO and moved to the role of non-executive chairman.

Jeff Thrall who has been chairman since 2012, will stay on the board as a non-executive director.

Craig Hendrie, who has been with Plexus for more than 25 years, including 19 as technical director, is now CEO of the Alternative Investment Market-listed company.

Plexus’ finance boss steps down too

In addition, after 19 years with the firm, Graham Stevens has retired as finance director and stepped down from the board.

He is replaced in the boardroom by Mike Park, previously a director and financial controller of subsidiary Plexus Ocean Systems (POS) and now group chief financial officer.

Mr van Bilderbeek and Mr Stevens are staying on as full-time employees of the company for six months to “assist the new board as required”.

Meanwhile, Anastasio (Stas) van Bilderbeek – the founder’s son – has been appointed as an executive director. He is responsible for “engagement with existing and prospective shareholders as well as assisting with, and implementing, company strategy and business development”.

Plexus’s Pos-Grip technology now used around the world

Plexus and its founder are best known for their innovative Pos-Grip technology, a friction-grip method of sealing wellheads and connectors under high pressure and high temperatures.

The company has its roots in the North Sea oil and gas industry but now operates globally from headquarters in Worthing, West Sussex. Its City flotation came in 2005.

Its new CEO played a key role in the development, testing and analysis of the original Pos-Grip products. More recently, he has been involved in day-to-day activities as a director of Aberdeen-based POS.

New chief executive Craig Hendrie, right, and company founder Ben Van Bilderbeek at Plexus' offices in Aberdeen in 2012.
New chief executive Craig Hendrie, right, and company founder Ben Van Bilderbeek at Plexus’ offices in Aberdeen in 2012. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Hendrie said: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the opportunity to step up to become CEO of Plexus and congratulate my fellow board members, Mike Park and Stas van Bilderbeek, on their appointments.

“We look forward to updating the market with our goals and strategic plans in the coming months.

“Ben has always been a passionate innovator at heart.” Craig Hendrie, CEO, Plexus

Ben van Bilderbeek has had a remarkable career and his contribution as the founder of Plexus and inventor of our proprietary Pos-Grip method of engineering is immense.

“Ben has always been a passionate innovator at heart. He has led the company through various challenges and opportunities – such as industry downturns, Russian sanctions and the Covid pandemic.

“He has always remained confident in the company and its technology, and continued to personally back it at every opportunity.”

The innovative oil and gas technology developed by Plexus is much in demand globally
The innovative oil and gas technology developed by Plexus is much in demand globally.

Mr Hendrie added: “Ben has always emphasised the importance of making oil and gas production greener and safer. He has been a long term advocate of leak-free, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and net-zero-friendly practices even before they became mainstream.

“This approach has been at the heart of Plexus for 40 years.”

Plexus’ founder worked in a variety of senior engineering and management roles in the oil and gas industry before launching his own business in the mid-1980s. In 2013 he was named entrepreneur of the year at the Grant Thornton Quoted Company Awards in London.

Conversation