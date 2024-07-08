Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes to build 160 new homes in Highland village

An Inverness housebuilder has had plans approved to deliver 160 new Highland homes.

Tulloch Homes will build the new development, The Conon Braes South, as an extension to existing development Conon Bridge South.

The new community of private and affordable homes will be complimented by access to the local primary school.

Highland Council has confirmed the section 75 agreement for the new homes as part of the planning application process.

Tulloch’s £900,000 investment in Conon Bridge is expected to improve community facilities and travel connections.

A pedestrian link will maintain walking routes through the site following a consultation with the local community.

Tulloch Homes will deliver ‘much-needed’ new homes in Conon Bridge

Tulloch, part of Elgin-based Springfield Group, said it would deliver “much-needed” new housing.

The Scottish Government declared a national housing emergency earlier this year.

Demand in the local area is also predicted to increase due to the establishment of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICGF).

Tulloch managing director Kieran Graham believes the new housing development will help to support Highland housing demand.

He added: “We are pleased we can take the next step with our plans to support housing demand, with the delivery of high quality and energy efficient homes across a range of tenures to suit a variety of people in the area.

“We expect to make a start on the development next summer and, as with all of our developments, will look to work with local trades and suppliers during construction.

“It is an especially exciting time for the Highlands, with the upcoming investment from the freeport.

“Provision of additional housing options will help ensure the freeport is a success.”

Mr Graham took over from long-serving managing director Sandy Grant in May, after the latter’s decision to retire.

ICFGF is expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs in the Highlands, as well as a further 6,000 elsewhere across the UK. It is also predicted to attract £3 billion of fresh investment.

Earlier this year, Tulloch confirmed a £15 million contract to build 75 new homes in Inverness, Kirkhill and Aviemore.