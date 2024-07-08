Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes to build 160 new homes in Highland village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes to build 160 new homes in Highland village

The new development will also benefit from community facilities and improved travel connections.

By Alex Banks
Artist's impression of the site layout for Conon Braes South.
Artist's impression of the site layout for Conon Braes South. Image: Big Partnership

An Inverness housebuilder has had plans approved to deliver 160 new Highland homes.

Tulloch Homes will build the new development, The Conon Braes South, as an extension to existing development Conon Bridge South.

The new community of private and affordable homes will be complimented by access to the local primary school.

Highland Council has confirmed the section 75 agreement for the new homes as part of the planning application process.

Tulloch’s £900,000 investment in Conon Bridge is expected to improve community facilities and travel connections.

A pedestrian link will maintain walking routes through the site following a consultation with the local community.

Tulloch Homes will deliver ‘much-needed’ new homes in Conon Bridge

Tulloch, part of Elgin-based Springfield Group, said it would deliver “much-needed” new housing.

The Scottish Government declared a national housing emergency earlier this year.

Demand in the local area is also predicted to increase due to the establishment of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICGF).

Tulloch managing director Kieran Graham believes the new housing development will help to support Highland housing demand.

He added: “We are pleased we can take the next step with our plans to support housing demand, with the delivery of high quality and energy efficient homes across a range of tenures to suit a variety of people in the area.

Tulloch Homes will invest £900,000 to ensure and improve local school and transport links. Image: Big Partnership

“We expect to make a start on the development next summer and, as with all of our developments, will look to work with local trades and suppliers during construction.

“It is an especially exciting time for the Highlands, with the upcoming investment from the freeport.

“Provision of additional housing options will help ensure the freeport is a success.”

Mr Graham took over from long-serving managing director Sandy Grant in May, after the latter’s decision to retire.

ICFGF is expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs in the Highlands, as well as a further 6,000 elsewhere across the UK. It is also predicted to attract £3 billion of fresh investment.

Earlier this year, Tulloch confirmed a £15 million contract to build 75 new homes in Inverness, Kirkhill and Aviemore.

More from Business

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has promised a new focus on generating economic growth (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rachel Reeves prepared for ‘short-term pain’ in drive to get Britain building
Jonathan Haskel, external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, has suggested the bank should hold rates next month (House of Commons/PA)
Bank of England should hold interest rates next month, says rate-setter
Superdrug has posted a 43% surge in pre-tax profits for the year to December 30 2023 (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Superdrug sees profits jump on loyalty card deals and new shop launches
The choice of 5% deposit mortgage deals reached its best level for more than two years at the start of July, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
Choice of low deposit mortgages reaches two-year high
Chancellor Rachel Reeves giving a speech at the Treasury to an audience of leading business figures and senior stakeholders (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rachel Reeves to set budget date before summer recess
Deborah O'Neil celebrates her honorary degree from Robert Gordon University.
Honorary doctorate for Aberdeen life sciences pioneer Deborah O'Neil
Boop is an online, direct-to-consumer retailer which specialises in the sale of surplus beauty and cosmetic products (Tim Goode/PA)
Online retail group Huddled buys control of beauty surplus firm Boop
The average quoted price of car insurance increased by 34% in the year to May, with motorists most commonly receiving quotes between £500 and £749, insights firm Consumer Intelligence said (Rui Vieira/PA)
Car insurance quotes jump by a third in a year but worst could be…
Keith, Roy and Allan Campbell pictured with their show winning two-crop ewe.
Campbell brothers secure overall win at Texel Society’s 50th anniversary show
Graeme Christie's Suffolk gimmer was show champion of champions.
Graeme Christie's Suffolk rules supreme at Fettercairn Show

Conversation