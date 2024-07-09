Multi-million-pound cash injection for Aberdeeen firm Glacier Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Multi-million-pound cash injection for Aberdeeen firm Glacier Energy

BGF has taken a minority stake in the business, alongside existing investor Averroes Capital.

By Keith Findlay
Glacier chairman Nick Horler. chief executive Scott Martin and chief financial officer Mark Ritchie.
l-r Glacier chairman Nick Horler. chief executive Scott Martin and chief financial officer Mark Ritchie. Image: BGF

Aberdeen company Glacier Energy is making big plans for the future following a multi-million-pound investment by BGF.

The aim is to continue the rapid growth seen in the past two years.

The energy services firm is also investing in extra manufacturing capacity and a new technician training academy.

Glacier – led by chief executive Scott Martin – has Scottish operations in Aberdeen, Methil, Stirling and Glasgow.

Elsewhere, it has bases in Blyth, Redcar and Rotherham, as well as an overseas presence in Kazakhstan.

Glacier planning new acquisitions

The company directly employs 220 people plus 20 contractors, and is currently on a drive to recruit more workers.

Announcing its investment, in return for a minority stake in the business, BGF said Glacier’s senior management team planned to pursue further strategic acquisitions.

BGF investor Richard Pugh said: “We have known Scott Martin for over 10 years and have been impressed at how he and the team have grown Glacier Energy, while also achieving success in a diverse set of high-growth markets.

“We are really excited about the scale of ambition, involving investment across multiple sites in Scotland, as well as in Yorkshire and the north-east of England.”

BGF investor Richard Pugh.
BGF investor Richard Pugh. Image: BGF

Mr Martin said: “We are thrilled to welcome BGF as a key partner in our growth journey.

“With BGF’s support and experience, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and further contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions.”

Glacier Energy CEO Scott Martin.
Glacier Energy CEO Scott Martin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

BGF’s investment comes about six months after Averroes Capital completed a buyout of Glacier for an undisclosed sum.

That deal meant an exit from Glacier for Maven Capital and Simmons Parallel Energy Fund, who had supported the business from the outset.

Nick Horler is now on board as non-executive chairman, while Mark Ritchie has joined Glacier’s senior management team as chief financial officer.

Who is Glacier’s new chairman?

Mr Horler was previously chief executive of ScottishPower.

He has also held non-executive roles with the Royal Mail, Go-Ahead Group, Thames Water, UK Power Reserve and, more recently ESP, Utilities group.

Mr Ritchie has spent most of his career in the energy sector, including spells as CFO at Aberdeen companies Richard Irvin FM and ICR Integrity, as well as Enteq Technologies.

Glacier Energy heat exchange manufacturing.
Glacier Energy heat exchange manufacturing. Image: www.scottishphotographer.com

Glacier ready for ‘the next level’

Welcoming the new recruits to Glacier’s top team, Mr Martin said: “The addition of Nick Horler and Mark Ritchie to the company’s board underlines our ambition. We have secured two of the best in the industry who will drive Glacier to the next level.”

Founded in 2011, Glacier has completed 11 acquisitions to date.

It has also been an early mover in leveraging its engineering and technical expertise to support low-carbon technologies.

Glacier Energy operations.
Aberdeen-based Glacier Energy operates globally. Image Graham Dargie

Averroes Capital, said it expected BGF’s involvement to “significantly enhance the undoubted growth prospects of Glacier”.

Simon Rowan, a partner in the London-based private equity investor, added: “The business has made large strides forward following our recent investment.

“We look forward to seeing this positive momentum continuing alongside BGF”.

BGF – launched in 2011 as the Business Growth Fund – invests in growing businesses in the UK and Ireland through a network of 15 offices. To date, it has invested £3.9 billion in more than 550 firms, making it the most active investor either side of the Irish Sea.

More from Business

Spending on holidays and entertainment increased in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2023, TSB said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Signs of household optimism as spending on holidays and entertainment increases
Martin Lewis said that ‘almost certainly’ scammers will be collecting data on each public figure’s power to draw people in (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martin Lewis issues warning over celebrity profiles commonly misused in scams
Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds (Lucy North/PA)
Business Secretary sets up ‘Tell Jonathan’ email for companies to contact him
The King during a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
King meets innovators as he hails ‘best of British’ business talent
BP shares dragged on the FTSE 100 on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
London markets slip as BP share slump drags on FTSE 100
Mark Houston, the new senior partner at Johnston Carmichael, with Lynne Walker, the Aberdeen firm's new chief executive.
New boss at the helm of Aberdeen-based Johnston Carmichael
l-r Agilico chief executive Simon Davey, north-east entrepreneur Bob Keiller and Agilico regional managing director Andrew Aikman outside the new office near Aberdeen. Image: Allies Group
Agilico completes £400,000 move to new office near Aberdeen
Dr Robert Laurenson (left) and Vivek Trivedi (right), the co-chairmen of the BMA’s junior doctors’ committee, speak to the media after leaving the Department for Health in central London, following a meeting with Health Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss their pay dispute (Lucy North/PA)
Junior doctors hail ‘positive meeting’ with Health Secretary
UK consumers will not see soaring coffee prices drop until the middle of next year at the earliest as ‘very challenging headwinds’ continue to batter the industry, Lavazza has warned (Lavazza/PA)
Coffee prices to keep rising for at least another year, Lavazza warns
Some 258 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Coldplay’s headline slot on the Saturday night, the mobile operator said (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone breaks network data records at Glastonbury

Conversation