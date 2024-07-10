Wick firm aims to cash in on demand for seaweed crisps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick firm aims to cash in on demand for seaweed crisps

Asda customers can 'kelp' themselves to four flavours from Shore the Scottish Seafood Company.

By Keith Findlay
Shore founder Keith Paterson with some of his seaweed crisps.
Shore founder Keith Paterson with some of his seaweed crisps. Image: Morrow Communications

Four flavours of seaweed crisps have launched into 62 Asda stores in Scotland through a supply deal between the supermarket and a supplier based in Wick.

Shore the Scottish Seafood Company will supply 50,000 packets of its seaweed chips.

The flavours are sweet Sriracha, Peking duck, lightly salted and smoky barbecue.

Shore uses sustainably harvested seaweed to manufacture plant-based snacks and foods.

Its main ingredient is cut on the coastline around Wick. The seaweed is then sorted, washed and dried at low temperature to preserve nutrients.

After that, it is milled to a range of sizes and stored for year-round supply.

‘Huge opportunity’ for Wick firm

Company founder Keith Paterson said: ““This listing across all Scottish Asda stores is a huge opportunity to get our brand of delicious and healthier alternative to regular crisps in front of new customers.

“Our crisp range is so unique because seaweed already has a naturally salty, umami flavour which we were able to build on to deliver a truly great tasting snack.

“It has the additional benefits of being lower in fat and sodium, and delivers great nutritional boosts such as iodine, fibre and antioxidants.”

Umami is one of the basic five tastes, alongside sweet, sour, salty and bitter.

The seaweed we harvest from Wick requires zero input to grow.” Keith Paterson, Shore

“Innovation has always been at the core of the company,” Mr Paterson said.

He added: “Through research, we found we could produce seaweed crisps in a way that was kind to the planet, and that’s right down to the recyclable packaging.

“On top of that, the seaweed we harvest from Wick requires zero input to grow – so no fertiliser, feed or fresh water is used, making it one of the most sustainable food options available.

“We can’t wait to hear what Asda customers think of the range.”

The new seaweed crisps from Shore come in four flavours.
The new seaweed crisps from Shore come in four flavours. Image: Morrow Communications.

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Asda Scotland, said: “I’m confident Asda shoppers will love Shore chips – a unique, locally sourced product that we’re really proud to stock in Asda stores this summer.

“The innovation of local suppliers in Scotland is incredible and Shore is no exception.”

Though only a few years old, Shore has already won two Great Taste Awards.

The business is on a mission to create an edible seaweed industry of scale that is 100% sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for rural communities.

