Wick firm aims to cash in on demand for seaweed crisps

Four flavours of seaweed crisps have launched into 62 Asda stores in Scotland through a supply deal between the supermarket and a supplier based in Wick.

Shore the Scottish Seafood Company will supply 50,000 packets of its seaweed chips.

The flavours are sweet Sriracha, Peking duck, lightly salted and smoky barbecue.

Shore uses sustainably harvested seaweed to manufacture plant-based snacks and foods.

Its main ingredient is cut on the coastline around Wick. The seaweed is then sorted, washed and dried at low temperature to preserve nutrients.

After that, it is milled to a range of sizes and stored for year-round supply.

‘Huge opportunity’ for Wick firm

Company founder Keith Paterson said: ““This listing across all Scottish Asda stores is a huge opportunity to get our brand of delicious and healthier alternative to regular crisps in front of new customers.

“Our crisp range is so unique because seaweed already has a naturally salty, umami flavour which we were able to build on to deliver a truly great tasting snack.

“It has the additional benefits of being lower in fat and sodium, and delivers great nutritional boosts such as iodine, fibre and antioxidants.”

Umami is one of the basic five tastes, alongside sweet, sour, salty and bitter.

The seaweed we harvest from Wick requires zero input to grow.” Keith Paterson, Shore

“Innovation has always been at the core of the company,” Mr Paterson said.

He added: “Through research, we found we could produce seaweed crisps in a way that was kind to the planet, and that’s right down to the recyclable packaging.

“On top of that, the seaweed we harvest from Wick requires zero input to grow – so no fertiliser, feed or fresh water is used, making it one of the most sustainable food options available.

“We can’t wait to hear what Asda customers think of the range.”

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Asda Scotland, said: “I’m confident Asda shoppers will love Shore chips – a unique, locally sourced product that we’re really proud to stock in Asda stores this summer.

“The innovation of local suppliers in Scotland is incredible and Shore is no exception.”

Though only a few years old, Shore has already won two Great Taste Awards.

The business is on a mission to create an edible seaweed industry of scale that is 100% sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for rural communities.