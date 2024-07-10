Safetec UK locks in new offices after Aberdeen west end refurbishment

Aberdeen firm Safetec UK has relocated to bigger premises in the city’s west end from serviced office space in Marischal Square.

The move follows a major refurbishment project at 26 Carden Place.

Safetec UK has taken 2,272sq ft of the building across all three floors.

The business has plans to double its Aberdeen headcount, from about 15 people currently, over the next three years.

What does Safetec UK do?

Safetec UK is a specialist in risk management, technical safety and environmental consultancy and sustainability services.

Its Norwegian parent has provided services to global offshore, maritime and land-based industries for nearly 40 years. The group has had a presence in Aberdeen since 1991.

Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser said the Aberdeen subsidiary’s growth since 2019 had been “exponential”.

‘Right time to move’

He added: “With the development of the core staff base, it was the right time to move to a dedicated Safetec office space in Aberdeen’s west end.

“We are absolutely delighted with the work that has been done by Space Solutions to help us create our perfect Safetec-branded space.

“With over £3 million of sales achieved in the first six months of 2024 alone, adding to the significant sales pipeline from last year, Safetec has plans to continue to develop and grow in the UK.”

The firm has plans for new offices in Glasgow and London to increase its consultancy support for a broad range of energy industry clients across the UK.

Its traditional granite home on Carden Place was upgraded by landlord Harlaw Investments, working closely with workplace design experts Space Solutions and Safetec UK to bring a new lease of life to the building. Modern interior design elements were used to complement existing period features, creating a contemporary workplace.

Knight Frank acted for Harlaw Investments in securing Safetec UK as a tenant.

Matt Park, partner in the Aberdeen office of Knight Frank, said: “Aberdeen’s west end continues to prove a popular location among professional services firms and energy businesses.

“With more landlords investing in refurbishment programmes, we expect it will remain a prime choice for offices.

“In this case, Harlaw Investments worked with Safetec UK and Space Solutions throughout the process to ensure the fit-out matched the needs of the consultancy and will support its future growth.”