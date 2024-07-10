Safetec UK locks in new offices after Aberdeen west end refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Safetec UK locks in new offices after Aberdeen west end refurbishment

The firm expects its Aberdeen headcount to double over the next three years.

By Keith Findlay
Safetec UK's new home at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Safetec UK's new home at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen. Image: Frame Creates

Aberdeen firm Safetec UK has relocated to bigger premises in the city’s west end from serviced office space in Marischal Square.

The move follows a major refurbishment project at 26 Carden Place.

Safetec UK has taken 2,272sq ft of the building across all three floors.

The business has plans to double its Aberdeen headcount, from about 15 people currently, over the next three years.

What does Safetec UK do?

Safetec UK is a specialist in risk management, technical safety and environmental consultancy and sustainability services.

Its Norwegian parent has provided services to global offshore, maritime and land-based industries for nearly 40 years. The group has had a presence in Aberdeen since 1991.

Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser said the Aberdeen subsidiary’s growth since 2019 had been “exponential”.

‘Right time to move’

He added: “With the development of the core staff base, it was the right time to move to a dedicated Safetec office space in Aberdeen’s west end.

“We are absolutely delighted with the work that has been done by Space Solutions to help us create our perfect Safetec-branded space.

“With over £3 million of sales achieved in the first six months of 2024 alone, adding to the significant sales pipeline from last year, Safetec has plans to continue to develop and grow in the UK.”

Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser. Image: Big Partnership

The firm has plans for new offices in Glasgow and London to increase its consultancy support for a broad range of energy industry clients across the UK.

Its traditional granite home on Carden Place was upgraded by landlord Harlaw Investments, working closely with workplace design experts Space Solutions and Safetec UK to bring a new lease of life to the building. Modern interior design elements were used to complement existing period features, creating a contemporary workplace.

Inside Safetec UK's new offices.
Inside Safetec UK’s new offices. Image: Frame Creates

Knight Frank acted for Harlaw Investments in securing Safetec UK as a tenant.

Matt Park, partner in the Aberdeen office of Knight Frank, said: “Aberdeen’s west end continues to prove a popular location among professional services firms and energy businesses.

Knight Frank partner Matthew Park.
Knight Frank partner Matthew Park. Image: Knight Frank

“With more landlords investing in refurbishment programmes, we expect it will remain a prime choice for offices.

“In this case, Harlaw Investments worked with Safetec UK and Space Solutions throughout the process to ensure the fit-out matched the needs of the consultancy and will support its future growth.”

More from Business

NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon says the grain trade needs to provide clarity on its decision.
NFU Scotland rejects Digital Grain Passports plan
Shore founder Keith Paterson with some of his seaweed crisps.
Wick firm aims to cash in on demand for seaweed crisps
Artist's impression of The Cabrach Distillery
Moray distillery secures £140,000 funding boost ahead of opening
Laura Lumsden from near Turriff is the nurse involved in the project in the north-east.
RSABI Health Hut receives £7,500 of funding from ANM Group Charitable Trust
Barratt expects new home completions to drop by up to another 7% (Alamy/PA)
Barratt set to build fewer homes as mortgage costs hit demand
An Upper Crust in Euston Station, London, London (James Manning/PA)
Upper Crust owner boosted by rebound in leisure travel
Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said sales grew over the past 10 weeks (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wetherspoons reveals sales rise but sells off more pubs
Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has hired former Taylor Wimpey boss Pete Redfern as its new chief executive as it looks to turnaround the group’s fortunes (Travis Perkins/PA)
Travis Perkins hires former Taylor Wimpey boss as chief executive
Unionised workers at Samsung Electronics have declared an indefinite strike to pressurise South Korea’s biggest company into accepting their calls for higher pay and other benefits (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Samsung Electronics workers announce ‘indefinite’ strike
Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer's GB Energy HQ

Conversation