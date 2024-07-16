Aberdeen energy firm eyeing up new city headquarters after record year

Well management firm Zenith Energy is set to expand its Aberdeen headquarters after enjoying a record year for turnover.

The business – founded and led by Martin Booth – said it had “an exceptional financial performance” in 2023 with turnover in excess of £32 million, an increase of 34% year on year.

As well as Aberdeen, Zenith Energy has offices in Australia, Senegal and Abu Dhabi.

Last year the company’s global headcount surpassed 200 employees, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

New Zenith Energy headquarters in pipeline

A value for the deal wasn’t given at the time, but the company said it is “stronger and better positioned for growth” following the takeover.

In Australia, Zenith Energy has completed a record number of projects, a move it said “reinforces its position as a key player in the energy sector”.

In response to its growing team and expanding operations, Zenith Energy, based in Bon Accord Square, is planning to expand its UK headquarters in the Granite City.

Martin Booth, Zenith Energy managing director, said: “We are incredibly proud of our achievements over the past year.

“Our record turnover, the successful acquisition of Prodrill, and our expanding global presence are all indicators of the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Keep growing in energy sector

Zenith provides specialist expertise for the complete well life-cycle from the conceptual design phases through to field development planning and well operations, intervention and abandonments.

Martin said: “Zenith Energy has successfully delivered over 20 well projects for 16 clients, including four new clients in Europe and North Africa.

“Our ability to secure new locations and clients is a testament to the high quality of our services and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the energy sector.

“We look forward to building on this success and continuing to drive innovation and excellence in the energy sector.”