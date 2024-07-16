Macduff Shipyards wins multi-million-pound salmon vessel contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff Shipyards wins multi-million-pound salmon vessel contract

Once completed, the new "state-of-the-art" workboat will take Inverlussa Marine Services' staff numbers to 140.

By Alex Banks
One of Macduff Shipyards' recent builds, the Banff-registered fishing vessel Zenith. Image: Macduff Shipyards
One of Macduff Shipyards' recent builds, the Banff-registered fishing vessel Zenith. Image: Macduff Shipyards

Macduff Shipyards has won a multi-million-pound contract for a new workboat to supply the Scottish salmon sector.

Mull firm Inverlussa Marine Services has appointed Macduff Shipyards to design and build the 82ft vessel.

It will feature the latest technology to support sustainable growth.

The contract was signed today at Macduff Harbour and is expected to create an additional six jobs — bringing the firm’s staff figures up to 140.

Once completed, the project will expand Inverlussa Marine Services’ purpose-built fleet to 23-strong.

Inverlussa Marine Services is one of Scotland’s leading workboat operators.

It offers a variety of services including fish feed delivery, site support, mooring works, and animal health and welfare support.

Macduff Shipyards to build boat at Buckie facility

Macduff Shipyards has a track record of designing and fabricating vessels for fishing from its shipyard in Macduff and Buckie.

Construction work is expected to begin imminently, with plans for it to operational in the third quarter of next year.

It will support salmon farms off the west coast, as well as in Shetland and Orkney.

Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt is “very grateful” Inverlussa Marine Services has put its trust in his firm.

Scottish Government minister Ivan McKee, left, chats to Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt, during a visit to Buckie last year.
MSP Ivan McKee, left, chats to Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt, during a visit to Buckie. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise

He said: “Inverlussa was one of the first companies in the aquaculture sector which the shipyard worked with.

“They have helped our business to expand and grow into this thriving industry.

“The vessel design has been very carefully considered and we have redesigned the propulsion package to provide maximum efficiency, ensuring that the vessel is as energy efficient as possible.”

The new project will take place at the shipyard’s Buckie facility, which the company acquired in 2013.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export, supporting 12,500 jobs in Scotland as well as generating £760 million for the economy.

Workboat details

It will feature upgraded crane capacities as well as deck equipment designed to lift heavy objects.

The specialised equipment will also enhance Inverlussa Marine Services’ salmon farm mooring and grid handling capabilities.

It will also include five en-suite cabins with a significant focus on noise reduction.

In additional to having a hybrid battery pack, the engines will meet the International Maritime Organisation tier three emissions standards.

The workboat will achieve an 80% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions to significantly curb greenhouse gases.

New ‘state-of-the-art’ Inverlussa Marine Services vessel

Inverlussa Marine Services managing director, Ben Wilson, reckons the construction of the “state-of-the-art” workboat is in good hands.

He said: “As well as providing a much-needed boost to the Scottish shipbuilding industry, the addition of this vessel to our fleet will provide even greater capacity to our thriving Scottish salmon sector.

“And provide increased capacity and capability in supporting salmon farming operations to operate as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

“Inverlussa wants to provide added value to the Scottish aquaculture sector.

Inverlussa Marine Services will bring its fleet up to 23.

“Our continuing investment in our company, vessels and people shows how we are committed to providing the best customer service.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes attended the contract signing at Macduff Harbour.

She said: “Inverlussa’s latest vessel will bring more high-quality jobs to Scotland. While harnessing green technologies to support our net zero ambitions.

“It is crucial that we continue to embrace innovation in aquaculture practices so that the sector can become resilient to the pressing challenges posed by climate change.”

GB Energy logo on Aberdeen/Inverness background
It's got to be Aberdeen or Inverness for GB Energy
Mark Cook, Scottish Brain Sciences, Dr Deborah O'Neil, chair of the ONE life sciences board, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Craig Ritchie, Scottish Brain Sciences in the new office space. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's £40 million One BioHub announces brain research firm as anchor tenant
Aberdeen Zenith Energy's managing director Martin Booth
Aberdeen energy firm eyeing up new city headquarters after record year
Chris Corbett owns one of the oldest cafes in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Charlie's Cafe boss on keeping tourists in Inverness after 'rollercoaster' first year in charge
Judith pictured on the family farm at Inch of Arnhall Farm near Edzell with her dog Nell. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Judith Stephen: Incorporating life coaching into agriculture
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Eilish is the current secretary for the Ross-shire, Nairnshire, and Inverness Young Farmers District (RNI) Picture shows; Eilish Johnston. Nairnshire. Supplied by Eilish Johnston Date; 10/07/2024
Eilish Johnston: Everyone is welcome in SAYFC
floating turbines of Ossian wind farm
Offshore wind farm four times the size of Aberdeen seeks consent
Conversation