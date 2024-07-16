Macduff Shipyards wins multi-million-pound salmon vessel contract

Macduff Shipyards has won a multi-million-pound contract for a new workboat to supply the Scottish salmon sector.

Mull firm Inverlussa Marine Services has appointed Macduff Shipyards to design and build the 82ft vessel.

It will feature the latest technology to support sustainable growth.

The contract was signed today at Macduff Harbour and is expected to create an additional six jobs — bringing the firm’s staff figures up to 140.

Once completed, the project will expand Inverlussa Marine Services’ purpose-built fleet to 23-strong.

Inverlussa Marine Services is one of Scotland’s leading workboat operators.

It offers a variety of services including fish feed delivery, site support, mooring works, and animal health and welfare support.

Macduff Shipyards to build boat at Buckie facility

Macduff Shipyards has a track record of designing and fabricating vessels for fishing from its shipyard in Macduff and Buckie.

Construction work is expected to begin imminently, with plans for it to operational in the third quarter of next year.

It will support salmon farms off the west coast, as well as in Shetland and Orkney.

Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt is “very grateful” Inverlussa Marine Services has put its trust in his firm.

He said: “Inverlussa was one of the first companies in the aquaculture sector which the shipyard worked with.

“They have helped our business to expand and grow into this thriving industry.

“The vessel design has been very carefully considered and we have redesigned the propulsion package to provide maximum efficiency, ensuring that the vessel is as energy efficient as possible.”

The new project will take place at the shipyard’s Buckie facility, which the company acquired in 2013.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export, supporting 12,500 jobs in Scotland as well as generating £760 million for the economy.

Workboat details

It will feature upgraded crane capacities as well as deck equipment designed to lift heavy objects.

The specialised equipment will also enhance Inverlussa Marine Services’ salmon farm mooring and grid handling capabilities.

It will also include five en-suite cabins with a significant focus on noise reduction.

In additional to having a hybrid battery pack, the engines will meet the International Maritime Organisation tier three emissions standards.

The workboat will achieve an 80% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions to significantly curb greenhouse gases.

New ‘state-of-the-art’ Inverlussa Marine Services vessel

Inverlussa Marine Services managing director, Ben Wilson, reckons the construction of the “state-of-the-art” workboat is in good hands.

He said: “As well as providing a much-needed boost to the Scottish shipbuilding industry, the addition of this vessel to our fleet will provide even greater capacity to our thriving Scottish salmon sector.

“And provide increased capacity and capability in supporting salmon farming operations to operate as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

“Inverlussa wants to provide added value to the Scottish aquaculture sector.

“Our continuing investment in our company, vessels and people shows how we are committed to providing the best customer service.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes attended the contract signing at Macduff Harbour.

She said: “Inverlussa’s latest vessel will bring more high-quality jobs to Scotland. While harnessing green technologies to support our net zero ambitions.

“It is crucial that we continue to embrace innovation in aquaculture practices so that the sector can become resilient to the pressing challenges posed by climate change.”