Experienced hotelier joins board for new era at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel

An experienced hotelier who has run luxury hotels across Scotland has joined the board of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen just days after the property changed hands.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

The Marcliffe was acquired from the Spence family at the start of this month in a multi-million-pound deal.

Board appointment for new era at Marcliffe

Balmoral has now appointed an industry veteran known for his ability to oversee refurbishment and investments to its board.

Stephen Carter has more than 50 years of experience in hospitality. He will take up the role of non-executive director.

Over his extensive career, he has been general manager at some of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels.

These include Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh, Cameron House Resort on Loch Lomond, and The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.

He was also instrumental in the creation of the St Andrews Bay Golf Resort & Spa, now Fairmont St Andrews. He led this project from planning approval to the creation of a five-star resort.

Mr Carter was awarded an OBE for services to the hospitality industry in 2007.

Ensuring Marcliffe remains among Scotland’s best

Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, said: “We are delighted to have Stephen join The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa board and honoured to have someone of his calibre as a non-executive director.

“Stephen is highly respected in the hospitality industry. He has held senior management positions in some of the top hotels in the UK.

“His support and advice on the future strategy, combined with the financial resources of the Balmoral Group, will be key to ensure that the Marcliffe remains one of the best hotels in Scotland.”

Mr Carter added: “I am honoured to join the board of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa and work with Balmoral Group’s board of directors under Sir James Milne’s leadership to develop the well-established reputation of this renowned hotel into the future.

“Stewart Spence and his family have made the Marcliffe one of Scotland’s top hotels.

“I am excited to help merge the values and aspirations of The Balmoral Group with the Marcliffe’s renowned hospitality.

“We aim to create a unique Aberdonian welcome that will benefit visitors, residents and Scottish tourism.”

Balmoral Group is also recruiting for a new general manager for The Marcliffe.