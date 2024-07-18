Experienced hotelier joins board for new era at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experienced hotelier joins board for new era at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel

The luxury hotel was recently acquired by Sir Jim Milne’s Balmoral Group.

By Rob McLaren
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen. Image: The Marcliffe and Balmoral Group

An experienced hotelier who has run luxury hotels across Scotland has joined the board of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen just days after the property changed hands.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

The Marcliffe was acquired from the Spence family at the start of this month in a multi-million-pound deal.

Board appointment for new era at Marcliffe

Balmoral has now appointed an industry veteran known for his ability to oversee refurbishment and investments to its board.

Stephen Carter has more than 50 years of experience in hospitality. He will take up the role of non-executive director.

Over his extensive career, he has been general manager at some of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels.

Stephen Carter OBE has joined the board of The Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Balmoral Group

These include Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh, Cameron House Resort on Loch Lomond, and The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.

He was also instrumental in the creation of the St Andrews Bay Golf Resort & Spa, now Fairmont St Andrews. He led this project from planning approval to the creation of a five-star resort.

Mr Carter was awarded an OBE for services to the hospitality industry in 2007.

Ensuring Marcliffe remains among Scotland’s best

Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, said: “We are delighted to have Stephen join The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa board and honoured to have someone of his calibre as a non-executive director.

“Stephen is highly respected in the hospitality industry. He has held senior management positions in some of the top hotels in the UK.

“His support and advice on the future strategy, combined with the financial resources of the Balmoral Group, will be key to ensure that the Marcliffe remains one of the best hotels in Scotland.”

Mr Carter added: “I am honoured to join the board of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa and work with Balmoral Group’s board of directors under Sir James Milne’s leadership to develop the well-established reputation of this renowned hotel into the future.

Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence. Image: The Marcliffe and Balmoral Group

“Stewart Spence and his family have made the Marcliffe one of Scotland’s top hotels.

“I am excited to help merge the values and aspirations of The Balmoral Group with the Marcliffe’s renowned hospitality.

“We aim to create a unique Aberdonian welcome that will benefit visitors, residents and Scottish tourism.”

Balmoral Group is also recruiting for a new general manager for The Marcliffe.

