Orkney man who spotted gap in local energy market now designs and builds solar boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Orkney man who spotted gap in local energy market now designs and builds solar boats

The Stromness firm supplies environmental energy consultancy to more than 30 countries and has complete over 1,200 projects.

By Alex Banks
Aquatera Group chief executive Gareth Davies. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown
Aquatera Group chief executive Gareth Davies. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Gareth Davies, the chief executive of Aquetera Group in Orkney.

How and why did you start in business?

After working for a university spinout business for 13 years, I realised that there was space for a progressive, delivery-focussed, independent environmental and sustainable energy consultancy, based in Orkney but trading globally on a syndicate basis.

Aquatera was born in 2000.

How did you get to where you are today?

Dogged determination, never giving up, always being prepared to go the extra mile, networking sincerely based on real relationships, working with brilliant and complementary colleagues, associates and delivery partners, being trusted and appreciated by great clients, and always telling the truth.

Today, operating in more than 30 countries and headquartered in Stromness, Aquatera provides a wide variety of environmental and sustainable energy services for a broad range of sectors, clients including national and local governments, large and small businesses, multinational corporations and community groups.

Who helped you?

Building close relationships and teamwork are central to everything I believe in, and there are too many people and organisations to name.

However, we’ve just joined the Federation of Small Business (FSB) and are looking forward to accessing their services.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My father always said, “Don’t pray for an easy life, pray for a strong constitution”.

He was so right.

As students in Heriot-Watt University’s Marine Biology Department we were taught to seek out and question the underlying logic in everything, and to always remember that we might be wrong. Critical appraisal was engrained early.

Years ago, a Dutch colleague taught me that the most important question is why?

Much more recently, a colleague in Aquatera found an article about the ‘5 whys’ process – I was in heaven.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve always believed in the good in the world and in the importance of trust.

On balance this has led to positive outcomes, but I’ve sometimes been too trusting, choosing to ignore the alarm bells and plough on.

What is your greatest achievement?

Growing an independent environmental and sustainable energy consultancy with global reach and an international workforce from scratch, and completing over 1,200 projects incorporating numerous local, national and global pioneering achievements.

And all this from Stromness, where we seek to play a full role at the heart of the community.

Stromness waterfront with architecture old and new.
Aquatera Group is located in Stromness, Orkney. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

We’ve developed a unique spatial decision support framework, RADMApp, which helps businesses, governments, communities and people make better, more informed decisions about where to site and route developments, where to invest, and where negative impacts and positive opportunities are most likely to arise.

And I’m delighted to have been at Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam victory over England at Murrayfield, and proud to have been asked to open Stromness’ Shopping Week.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

We undertake a large amount of government-funded R&D. This often has 3-month billing cycles and is funded at sub-commercial percentage interventions.

Government says innovation is a priority and then disadvantages companies who engage in it. Urgent reform is needed.

Corporation tax could be managed more like income tax, with the percentage payable increasing as profits rise, and with more support for marginal but important and viable businesses, particularly in priority sectoral or geographical areas.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To help society achieve an accelerated and just carbon transition, facilitated by establishing community-focussed energy services companies and community energy transition banks.

We’ve already designed, built, launched and sailed one solar outrigger boat, and we hope to follow-up with many more.

It has so much potential for vessels of all sizes worldwide.

I also want Orkney to be recognised as a transition innovation hub, and Scapa Flow to become a major offshore wind assembly and integration base.

What do you do to relax?

I love watching and talking rugby, photography, cycling, walking, boating, canoeing, pot gardening (very low effort), listening and dancing to brilliant local musicians and singers, cooking for friends, and socialising in the Arctic Whaler.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Radio Orkney, 5 Live (Colin Murray’s evening programme really helped through COVID), and Radio Scotland.

What do you waste your money on?

Tools and hardware – ridiculous; and cobalt blue pots for my bonsai tree garden – it’s amazing how many one needs.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a Mira shower – the best in the world. If you haven’t tried it, you haven’t lived.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

My Mitsubishi hybrid SUV and access to an e-expert EV van from ReFLEX Orkney for the ‘big jobs’ meet my needs.

More from Business

Sunninghill Hotel directors Alastair Ross and Jonathan Orr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sunninghill Hotel director reveals what attracts visitors to Elgin - and why they keep…
Moray farmer Jock Gibson.
Video: Why farming is UK's most dangerous job
Future farmers?
Best moments as crowds flock to New Deer Show
Former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The end for iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings is nigh and latest…
The champion of champions at New Deer Show.
'Outstanding all over' Aberchirder ewe triumphs at New Deer Show
This fine-looking Clydesdale horse was champion of champions at Sutherland Show in Dornoch.
'Attractive 'Clydesdale filly steals show at big Sutherland event
An aerial picture of Tomatin Distillery which has seen turnover increase.
Tomatin Distillery boss says slower consumer spending leading to 'difficult' trading conditions
Graham Smith daughter Sarah of heirloom emporium Strichen Antiques.
Come with us inside Strichen Antiques, the family-run emporium with a flair for the…
Judge Jane Soulsby lines up her class at the pre-sale show on Thursday. Pictures by Alfie Shaw.
Suffolk ram lambs reach 40,000gns at society sale in Lanark
Dairy farmer cleaning a stable near a fully automated milking robot.
Scottish farmers urged to get ready for support grant changes

Conversation