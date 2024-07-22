Scores of Arnish jobs at risk as government rejects Harland & Wolff’s lifeline bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scores of Arnish jobs at risk as government rejects Harland & Wolff’s lifeline bid

The business secretary has turned down the crisis-hit shipbuilder's application for £200m in aid.

By Kelly Wilson
Arnish yard.
Arnish yard. Image: Harland and Wolff

Troubled shipbuilder Harland & Wolff, which employs 150 people on Isle of Lewis, will not be thrown a financial lifeline by the UK government.

The company had been in talks with the Department for Business and Trade over support including a £200 million loan.

But business secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed the application had been rejected, saying such funding “would not necessarily secure our objectives”.

It could now see the shipbuilder broken up and sold.

150 jobs in doubt at Arnish shipyard

Harland & Wolff is one of the largest employers on the Isle of Lewis at the Arnish shipyard and employs hundreds of others at Methil in Fife.

GMB Scotland, the biggest union at Harland & Wolff’s two Scottish shipyards, has urged UK and Scottish ministers to work together to protect hundreds of skilled jobs.

The firm had been in crisis talks with its lender, New York-based Riverstone Credit Partners, but the new government believes signing off on the deal would be an inappropriate use of public funds.

Harland & Wolff's yard in Methil
Harland & Wolff’s yard in Methil. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The company, which built the ill-fated Titanic, had been seeking to borrow from a consortium of UK banks, but needed the government to act as guarantor – meaning if the loans were to go bad the state would step in to repay the lenders.

In a written statement the business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said: “This decision was based on a comprehensive assessment of the company’s financial profile and the criteria set out in our risk policies.

“We have also decided not to provide any form of emergency liquidity funding.

“The government believes, in this instance, that the market is best placed to resolve the commercial matters faced by Harland and Wolff.”

Harland & Wolff money troubles

The guarantee would have allowed the company to refinance its £190m debt and other liabilities.

Harland and Wolff boss John Wood, who led a £6m rescue of shipyard in 2019, announced his sudden departure last week.

The shipbuilder was forced to suspend its London-listed shares a fortnight ago, raising concerns about its future.

It has missed two deadlines to file audited accounts, raising questions over its finances and its ability to fulfil a £1.6 billion contract to build the three navy support ships.

Workers deserve ‘support’

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “The recent history of the Scots yards has been one of squandered opportunities.

“The workers are skilled, committed and blameless for the ongoing uncertainty around their yards.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour. Image: DC Thomson

“They deserve every possible support from ministers on both sides of border who must work urgently management and unions to find a secure way forward.

“There are many options to protect these yards, including in the manufacture of wind turbines and other renewable energy infrastructure.

“If talk of a just transition is ever to be more than empty words, these workers and their yards must have a secure future as part of a new industrial strategy for Scotland.”

