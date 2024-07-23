Management team leads multi-million pound buyout of Aberdeenshire-headquartered Proserv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Management team leads multi-million pound buyout of Aberdeenshire-headquartered Proserv

Proserv has 170 employees across its offices in Westhill and Tullos.

By Erikka Askeland
A Proserv technician carrying out maintenance work. Image: Proserv
A Proserv technician carrying out maintenance work. Image: Proserv

Aberdeenshire-headquartered Proserv has completed a buy-out from its private equity owners in a deal backed by a strategic investor who has worked alongside the business for around five years.

The multi-million pound deal is being led by chief executive Davis Larssen and chief financial officer Mark Fraser, backed by GIIL, a UK-based investment vehicle of Glenn Inniss, the founder and owner of the London-based GII Finance Group.

The new owners have pledged to introduce an employee ownership scheme for the benefit of its 800-strong global workforce by the end of the year.

New ownership ‘accelerate’ growth plan

Of these 335 are based in the UK and 170 across its operations in Westhill and Tullos in the north-east of Scotland.

Proserv CFO Mark Fraser and CEO Davis Larssen.
Proserv has successfully completed a sponsor-backed management buyout Picture shows; Proserv chief finanacial officer Mark Fraser and chief executive Davis Larssen.

The deal marks an exit for shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR. Both investors took control of the group in a 2018 restructuring in the face of what had been described as an “unsustainable” debt pile.

The firm did not disclose the value of the transaction or the resulting division of shares although the three now control the business.

New ownership enables the firm to accelerate its five-year growth trajectory and extend its market presence in renewables while continuing to serve its customers across its core business of oil and gas, Proserv said.

Build reputation and strengthen presence

Mr Larssen, who has been with the business for almost 15 years, said: “We currently have approximately 50% market share in providing leading-edge subsea control systems in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

“Our ability to deliver solutions for both new developments and upgrading obsolete control systems to extend the life of older fields is of increasing importance as the world focuses on energy security, energy independence, lower carbon emissions, and a measured transition to a balanced energy portfolio.

“Our immediate goal now is to build on our strong reputation and strengthen our presence in offshore wind where there is a growing appetite for OEM-agnostic warrantied controls technologies for safe and reliable wind farm operations.”

Proserv Artemis 2G subsea electronics module
The Artemis 2G subsea electronics module (A2G SEM) is a next generation controls and communication technology for both green and brownfield applications.

Speaking about the employee-ownership scheme, Mr Fraser added: “Our people are the backbone of our business, and their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in driving our achievements. In recognition of this, we are committed to implementing our new employee ownership programme by the end of the year.

“This initiative, which we believe sets us apart in our sector, will empower our people to share in the rewards of our collective success and further enhance our positive team culture and long-term growth.”

Proserv’s chairman David Currie said the deal marked “an important next chapter in the Proserv story”.

‘Easy decision’ to make

Mr Currie, who was previously a chief executive of the firm said he would remain in the role. “I look forward to continuing to support Davis, Mark and the wider leadership team.

“We are confident that Proserv is poised for a period of sustained growth and our shared vision will drive us forward as we strive to become the industry leader in our field.”

GIIL principal Glenn Inniss stated: “Having known and supported the Proserv leadership team for the last five years, this was an easy decision for us to demonstrate our commitment to support the business and its strategy.”

More from Business

Professor Christine Watson is based in Aberdeen.
Leading Scottish agri scientists join prestigious fellowship
Cherylle and Robin Hunter have completed a management buyout of the firm. Image: Eztek Limited
Aberdeen oil and gas manufacturing company confirms management buyout
Aberdeen bar owner Ben Iravani, centre, with Whitebox co-owners Josh Rennie, and Alex Lawrence. Image: Neu Communications
Aberdeen bar owner launches £200,000 crowdfunder for cocktail in a can company
Scott McBride and his wife run the Inverness Trophy Centre which was set up by his father in 1972, Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Trophy Centre: how a family firm tackles changing customer needs and city centre…
Marina Huggett standing outside Achnagairn Estate
Inverness estate boss says looming visitor levy brings 'uncertainty' for businesses
Arnish yard.
Scores of Arnish jobs at risk as government rejects Harland & Wolff's lifeline bid
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo.
Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show
Ashlee Smith (left) and Lia Smith (right) alongside their mum Carla Krzyzanowski. Image: Frame Creates
Mother and daughters open Muir of Ord luxury clothing rental shop
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing
The technological revolution isn’t over yet for businesses
Aquatera Group chief executive Gareth Davies. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown
Orkney man who spotted gap in local energy market now designs and builds solar…