Founder of Nairn video and audio production company lives life through a lens

Ross MacLean knew he wanted his own business, but wasn't sure what sector in.

By Alex Banks
Ross MacLean has worked with various brands including BBC, NHS, and the Scottish Cup. Image: Victoria Lewis
Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Nairn-based 3 Rose Media co-founder Ross MacLean, who works with clients to provide broadcast audio and video solutions.

How and why did you start in business?

Originally from the Isle of Skye, I spent over 10 years in chartered accountancy, both on the island and in the Central Belt.

Having audited both small and large companies I dreamed of eventually owning my own business, but I didn’t know what in.

A friend of a friend suggested I help out with the producer working for Hull City FC filming the season for the club and its fans.

I spent a few weekends as his runner, seeing what went on, and I loved it, so I enrolled in some courses in Birmingham run by a retired Pebble Mill at One cameraman, and then started filming, sound recording, editing – anything that I could turn my hand to.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve been focusing primarily on operating as a freelance sound recordist, while my company, 3 Rose Media, has ticked along in the background.

I now see plenty of opportunity to develop 3 Rose further, making full use of the many talented people that I’ve met all over the Highlands and Aberdeenshire to produce high-end content.

In short, 3 Rose specialises in providing high-quality video and audio services for businesses and events, our expertise covering the production of creative films, live streaming, and audio support.

Specifically, we produce everything from lifestyle films to product launch videos, event filming, short animations and more.

We understand that video and film production can be an overwhelming experience, especially with the ever-evolving technology and multitude of formats that need to be considered, and we cut though the complexity and focus on bringing customers’ visions to life.

Who helped you?

Who helped me? What a question.

Numerous people in the film industry, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, and being a member of the FSB has introduced me to several people I normally wouldn’t have had the chance to meet.

Just last week I was asked to join a crew from America that are producing a film with one of Scotland’s greatest traditional musicians, Dr Paul Anderson MBE.

Ross MacLean of 3 Rose Media working on a new project. Image: Victoria Lewis

The director, Frank Simone, and his wife Victoria Lewis, also a film director, from San Francisco, have previously worked with Francis Ford Coppola, and their credits included Apocalypse Now, The Hulk, Phantom Menace and X Men III, to name but a few.

Sitting down for dinner with these guys and just listening to their experiences and advice is simply invaluable.

Plus, it was incredible to work with them and their crew all over Aberdeenshire.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

‘Check… and check again’,  so said one of my bosses in a Glasgow chartered accountants’ office, and he was so right.

What is your biggest mistake?

I always wish that I had started my company sooner, but then again, had I not spent ten-plus years in accounting, I would not have met and learned from some of Scotland’s finest businessmen and women in all parts of the country.

What is your greatest achievement

Having a great family and being able to enjoy life.

We weave everything we do into family life, and living in the Highlands makes me a very contented man.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Like all businesses have had to do, we have to evaluate and monitor costs on a regular basis. Income is only half the equation.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To grow our customer base still further, while increasing quality and maintaining price competitiveness across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

What do you do to relax?

I’d like to do more cycling, and I really enjoy gardening, although my three daughters say that I only ever move trees around!

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading a book called ‘Atomic Habits’ by American writer James Clear.

It’s all about how changing your life doesn’t mean thinking big.

Ross MacLean, alongside Don Starnes and Ian Murray. Image: Victoria Lewis

Rather, it means making lots of minuscule (atomic) changes that when taken together are transformative. It’s very interesting.

What do you waste your money on?

Microphones and cables. My daughters sigh when yet another box arrives… more mics.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have my porridge

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive an ancient Renault Picasso. But it does the business, and I dream of an old-style Land Rover Defender. What a machine.

