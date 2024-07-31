Muir of Ord distillery produces fastest growing single malt in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muir of Ord distillery produces fastest growing single malt in the world

Elsewhere, A Diageo boss said Brora Distillery is getting closer to bottling its first whisky after turning three years old.

By Alex Banks
The Singleton Distillery
The Singleton Distillery in Muir of Ord. Image: The Singleton Distillery/Diageo

Diageo has revealed The Singleton Distillery is producing the fastest growing single malt whisky in the world.

The Muir of Ord distillery has seen a 9% rise in sales this year.

Diageoâ€™s president of global supply chain, Ewan Andrew, expects the single malt to continue to grow â€” despite already being the fourth largest in its category.

Elsewhere, Talisker retained its title as the top selling peated malt in the world for a third year in a row.

Diageo has also hinted future investment in the Highlands and Islands is on its way.

The news comes as Diageo announced an operating profit of Â£4.7 billion for the year-end June 30 2024, up by 8.2%.

Talisker and Singleton success

Mr Andrew said there are “many years of growth” ahead for Singleton in Muir of Ord.

He also believes the award-winning single malt will continue to close in on top-spot in its category.

Mr Andrew said: “Singleton is the fastest growing malt in the world for a reason.

“We talk about where we target different audiences, like for example, Talisker in Europe.

“For Singleton, we target everywhere.”

Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s global supply chain and procurement president. Image: Diageo

As for Talisker, Mr Andrew said holding on to its crown as the most sold peated malt in the world for a third year is a “big achievement”.

The distillery is situated on the shores of Loch Harport in the small village of Carbost.

Mr Andrew added: “Talisker works really well. From 2019, visitors to the distillery are up by around 200%.

“The number is now around 160,000 people each year since we invested in its expansion.

“We know its potential and in order to keep it where it is, we now operate production 24/7.”

Brora Distillery ‘close’ to bottling first whisky

Mr Andrew also confirmed three years after restarting production at the famous Brora Distillery, its revival is almost complete.

During the restoration, the distilleryâ€™s 202-year-old stillhouse was taken down and rebuilt exactly as it was when it was first built in 1819.

He said: “Brora is an iconic distillery with iconic liquid and we recreated what it was before stone by stone.

Production officially restarted at Diageo’s Brora Distillery three years ago, after it was closed in 1983. Image: Diageo

“We’re not quite ready to name a time and place for the whisky to make its way into bottles and onto shelves, but that will come in due course.

“For now, it needs to spend its time in the cask to get up to release standard.”

Earlier this year, Diageo reopened another of its “iconic” distilleries in Port Ellen Distillery on Islay after 40 years.

Diageo sales and shares drop

Despite its operating profit, Diageo suffered a 1.4% drop in sales to Â£15.8bn.

Mr Andrew said the group was expecting “sequential improvements” but appreciates the costs impacting consumers.

He said: “Consumers are being more cautious because higher costs have stuck around.

“People are still putting premium products in their baskets, they’re just putting less of them.”

Diageo shares closed down by 5% and are down by more than 15% in the past six months.

