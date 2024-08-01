Aberdeen firm Wood extends ‘put up or shut up’ deadline for £1.6bn takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm Wood extends ‘put up or shut up’ deadline for £1.6bn takeover

Dubai-based Sidara now has until August 9 to make a firm offer.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wood has given another extension to Sidara as discussions on a potential takeover deal “remain ongoing”.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business granted Sidara access to due diligence materials in June as it mulled the final offer, which valued the firm at around £1.6bn.

Sidara, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, had until July 31 to give a final offer under takeover rules.

A stock exchange update confirmed the Wood board has requested – and the Takeover Panel has consented to – an extension to the date.

Sidara now has until close of play on August 9 to announce a firm intention to make an offer, or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

Wood said: “This deadline can be further extended by the board of Wood, with the consent of the Takeover Panel.”

Sidara proposals & bid history

This is the second time the takeover bid deadline has been pushed back by Wood.

Sidara had until 5pm on July 5 to confirm its “‘final offer” in a previous bid to acquire Wood at 230p per share, but the Wood board and the independent Takeover Panel agreed to an extension until July 31.

Wood shared today: “There can be no certainty that an offer will be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

Sidara’s initial approach on April 30 was worth 205p per share.

It followed that up on May 14 with a proposal worth 212p per share.

Then, on May 24, it said it was willing to pay 220p for each unit of stock.

The Middle East firm upped the stakes on May 29, proposing 2.3op per share.

On Thursday morning, Wood’s share price was 203p.

Wood recruitment

Wood is one of the north-east’s biggest employers. Its global headcount totals more than 35,000 people, including about 4,500 in Aberdeen.

Earlier this year the company revealed pre-tax losses from continuing operations totalled £49.6 million during 2023, compared with losses of about £547m in 2022.

Revenue was 8.7% higher in the latest period, at £4.67bn.

The firm also said it was recruiting for 200 new jobs in Aberdeen and 500 UK-wide.

And at the start of this month it announced plans to create 40 new roles in a Granite City-led project to help French energy giant TotalEnergies reduce its carbon footprint.

Beirut-headquartered Sidara describes itself as “one of the world’s leading consultancies providing design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, digital solutions and services, and project management for buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water and the environment”.

