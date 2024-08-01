Fierce Beer to transform Aberdeen FC lounge and create new ‘1983’ beer

Aberdeen Football Club and local brewery, Fierce Beer have formed a new partnership creating “1983” lager.

The collaboration will see the iconic Gothenburg Lounge, within Pittodrie Stadium, renamed the Fierce Beer 1983 Lounge.

In 1983, Aberdeen FC achieved a historic treble, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, the European Super Cup, and the Scottish Cup.

The specially crafted lager range named 1983 will be available within the lounge.

The new 4.2% and 0.5% beers are designed to honour and celebrate the successes of that unforgettable year.

Honours a historic year

AFC said the 1983 lager promises to deliver a premium and enjoyable experience for fans, merging the rich history of Aberdeen FC with the innovative brewing expertise of Dyce-based Fierce Beer.

Robbie Hedderman, Aberdeen FC commercial director, said: “We are delighted to partner with Fierce Beer to bring a new and modern twist to what was formerly known as the Gothenburg Lounge.

“The Fierce Beer 1983 Lounge and the special edition beer collaboration not only honours our historic year in 1983 but also provides our fans with a premium matchday experience that celebrates our club’s rich heritage.

“The creation of the 1983 lager is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest years in Aberdeen FC’s history.”

1983 lager ‘beloved’ part of matchday experience

The Gothenburg Lounge will undergo a transformation to “create a dynamic and inviting space for fans to relive and celebrate the glory of that iconic year”.

Craig Cargill, Fierce Beer sales manager, said: “From the very first conversation our mission was to keep the heart and soul of that famous night in Gothenburg and incorporate it into a new premium look lounge that compliments both AFC and Fierce Beer, and we hope we have achieved that.

“The 1983 season is a monumental part of the club’s history, and we are proud to craft a lager that celebrates such a remarkable achievement.

“We look forward to fans enjoying ‘1983’ and to the new Fierce Beer 1983 Lounge becoming a beloved part of the matchday experience at Pittodrie.”