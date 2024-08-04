Aberdeen’s First Integrated Solutions acquires lifting specialist in seven-figure deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s First Integrated Solutions acquires lifting specialist in seven-figure deal

The combined business will have a turnover of nearly £20 million and employ around 125 people.

By Kelly Wilson
Martin Suttie, managing director of First Integrated Solutions (left) and Kevin Chalmers, managing director of Tusk Lifting (right). Image: True North
Martin Suttie, managing director of First Integrated Solutions (left) and Kevin Chalmers, managing director of Tusk Lifting (right). Image: True North

Aberdeen equipment rental specialist First Integrated Solutions has sealed a seven-figure deal to buy Tusk Lifting.

The acquisition which will see it expand into Middlesborough, Liverpool, Hull and Glasgow, extending its services across multiple sectors.

The firm picked up the business from heavy lift specialist Mammoet, part of the Dutch conglomerate SHV Holdings, which also owns retail chain Makro.

The combined business will have a turnover of nearly £20 million and employ around 125 people across its five sites.

Its joint customer-base will span the construction, manufacturing, oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

All Tusk Lifting staff have transferred over to First Integrated Solutions.

The business is looking to invest an additional £3m over the next five years to ensure it offers “the best and safest equipment at the most competitive rates”.

‘Fantastic’ platform to grow

First Integrated Solutions, which is owned by oil tycoon Ian Suttie, reported an £11.7m turnover and a £880,000 pre-tax profit in the year ended 30 April 2023, according to accounts posted at Companies House.

Martin Suttie, First Integrated Solutions managing director, said: “First Integrated has been successful at growing its market share in Aberdeen through continual investment in new equipment and the hard work of our dedicated team.

First Integrated Solutions managing director Martin Suttie.
First Integrated Solutions managing director Martin Suttie. Image: True North

“By coming together with Tusk Lifting, we will now be able to grow our market share throughout the UK and this deal allows us to diversify the industries which we serve.

“It also brings additional services to Tusk, allowing it build on its industry-leading lifting business.

“We already share a number of customers throughout the UK and this deal gives us a fantastic platform to grow our market share across multiple sectors throughout the UK.”

Latest deal for First Integrated Solutions

First Integrated Solutions, established in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don in 1997, provides safety-critical services to the energy sector, including lifting equipment, inspection, and equipment sale and rental.

Tusk Lifting managing director Kevin Chalmers said: “This partnership will enable us to innovate faster, serve our clients better and expand our horizons.”

The Tusk deal is the second merger by fast-growing First Integrated Solutions in just 18-months and follows a deal to acquire Aberdeen-based North Sea Compactors last year.

North Sea Compactors, founded in 1983, manufactures its own design of heavy-duty, large-capacity, fully pneumatic offshore waste compactors.

