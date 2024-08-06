Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s scoops new supermarket deals worth £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s scoops new supermarket deals worth £1 million

Mackie's will appear in an additional 1,000 shops despite "difficult summer for ice cream".

By Alex Banks
Mackie's head of sales Will Dixon and managing director Stuart Common. Image: Holyrood PR
Mackie's head of sales Will Dixon and managing director Stuart Common. Image: Holyrood PR

Aberdeenshire ice cream maker Mackie’s has agreed deals which have seen its products land in over 1,000 additional UK stores this year.

The deals, which include Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s, are worth more than £1 million.

Meanwhile the company, which is based at Westertown near Rothienorman, has also defied market trends during a “difficult summer for ice cream”.

Despite research showing the overall market value of ice cream sales had fallen by 8% when compared with last year, Mackie’s recorded an 18% increase in both volume and value growth.

High quality standards keeps us from melting in ‘challenging market conditions’

Mackie’s head of sales, Will Dixon, said a focus on high quality standards has allowed it to leave a good taste with customers.

The brand recently expanded its national distribution of its honeycomb, strawberry swirl and raspberry ripple flavours.

Mr Dixon said: “Our focus on maintaining high quality standards while maintaining competitive pricing in challenging market conditions has resonated with consumers.

“With the temperature finally starting to rise across the UK, we’re confident we can build on these strong sales and see even more ice cream lovers trying and enjoying our delicious range of flavours, which are more easily available than ever.

Mackie’s has continued to increase its sales despite a soggy summer. Image: Cameron Ward

“Our goal is to maintain high Scotland sales, where we remain the nation’s favourite and best-selling ice cream.

“And expand across the rest of the UK where there is so much room for growth.

“That is where our focus is as a brand, to continue to get more Mackie’s flavours out there for people across the UK to enjoy.”

Mackie’s produces “luxury” ice cream at its fifth generation Aberdeenshire dairy farm, powered by wind and solar renewable energy.

New Mackie’s of Scotland stores deal comes after record turnover

Mackie’s revealed sweet success earlier this year, after seeing turnover for the year-end May 31 2023 hit a record figure of £20.8m.

The Aberdeenshire firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, the equivalent of filling 166,250 standard sized bathtubs.

Mackie’s saw its sales soar to more than £20 million for the year-end May 31 2023.

It also allowed Mackie’s to expand its workforce to more than 100 employees for the first time in its history.

Despite its record-breaking year, a 31% hike in business costs saw its pre-tax profit drop to £1.3m, down from £1.7m in 2022.

More from Business

Joe Watson's brothers Murdo and Fraser and family with the Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Day of reflection at Turriff Show as Joe Watson Stockjudging Award handed back to…
Linda Sellar has run the Health Shop with husband Martin since 1984. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60…
RMT's members covered by the ODIA are set to commence strike action. Image: KD Marine
North Sea divers set to commence two months of strike action
Lorna and Robin Graham-Read run tours of Loch Ness and its sights. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Couple drive forward after 'all or bust' decision to start Loch Ness boat tours
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen firm Wood sees £450 million wiped off its value as takeover bid collapses
Rebbeca Mackellar, who owns and runs RedTag Bookkeeping and admin services. Image: DCT Media
How former army officer has spent 25 years running businesses in Grantown-On-Spey
Many seafood firms are struggling to fill vacancies after Brexit and Covid left them bereft of workers:
Exclusive: North-east seafood chiefs make 'crisis' plea to UK leaders
Sarah Holmes smiling at camera through tunnel of pencils.
How Elgin stationery shop Pencil Me In supplies top London tourist attractions from tiny…
Martin Suttie, managing director of First Integrated Solutions (left) and Kevin Chalmers, managing director of Tusk Lifting (right). Image: True North
Aberdeen's First Integrated Solutions acquires lifting specialist in seven-figure deal
Buckie's Simpsons Ice Cream shop owner Richard Simpson pictured.
Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop expansion plans and Network Rail weigh in on more…

Conversation