Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s scoops new supermarket deals worth £1 million

Aberdeenshire ice cream maker Mackie’s has agreed deals which have seen its products land in over 1,000 additional UK stores this year.

The deals, which include Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s, are worth more than £1 million.

Meanwhile the company, which is based at Westertown near Rothienorman, has also defied market trends during a “difficult summer for ice cream”.

Despite research showing the overall market value of ice cream sales had fallen by 8% when compared with last year, Mackie’s recorded an 18% increase in both volume and value growth.

High quality standards keeps us from melting in ‘challenging market conditions’

Mackie’s head of sales, Will Dixon, said a focus on high quality standards has allowed it to leave a good taste with customers.

The brand recently expanded its national distribution of its honeycomb, strawberry swirl and raspberry ripple flavours.

Mr Dixon said: “Our focus on maintaining high quality standards while maintaining competitive pricing in challenging market conditions has resonated with consumers.

“With the temperature finally starting to rise across the UK, we’re confident we can build on these strong sales and see even more ice cream lovers trying and enjoying our delicious range of flavours, which are more easily available than ever.

“Our goal is to maintain high Scotland sales, where we remain the nation’s favourite and best-selling ice cream.

“And expand across the rest of the UK where there is so much room for growth.

“That is where our focus is as a brand, to continue to get more Mackie’s flavours out there for people across the UK to enjoy.”

Mackie’s produces “luxury” ice cream at its fifth generation Aberdeenshire dairy farm, powered by wind and solar renewable energy.

New Mackie’s of Scotland stores deal comes after record turnover

Mackie’s revealed sweet success earlier this year, after seeing turnover for the year-end May 31 2023 hit a record figure of £20.8m.

The Aberdeenshire firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, the equivalent of filling 166,250 standard sized bathtubs.

It also allowed Mackie’s to expand its workforce to more than 100 employees for the first time in its history.

Despite its record-breaking year, a 31% hike in business costs saw its pre-tax profit drop to £1.3m, down from £1.7m in 2022.