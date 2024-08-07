Aberdeen among 19 Carpetright stores acquired by Bensons for Beds

Bensons for Beds has made a deal for 19 Carpetright stores – including Aberdeen – after the collapse of the carpet retailer.

The bed specialist currently has a shop at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

The chain said it hopes to create job opportunities for former Carpetright staff when it reopens the stores under its brand.

Carpetright tumbled into administration last month after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

Carpetright’s brand, intellectual property, 54 stores and two warehouses were bought by rival Tapi weeks later.

But its three shops in the north and north-east were not among those saved.

It had branches at Kittybrewster Retail Park, on Bedford Road, as well as the store in Bridge of Don Retail Park.

Its shop in Springfield Retail Park, Elgin is also shutting down.

The failure of Carpetright ultimately led to the closure of more than 200 other stores and immediate redundancy for 1,018 workers.

Bensons for Beds makes Aberdeen acquisition as part of growth plans

Bensons said it hopes to start trading from the first former Carpetright shop “within the next few months”.

Nick Collard, chief executive, said: “Increasing the number of Bensons stores remains a key growth priority and we are excited about this opportunity to take on 19 store units.

“Today’s announcement supports our overall plan to expand our current 162-strong store estate to over 200 over the next few years.”

Administrator PwC has been asked to clarify which Aberdeen branch will be acquired by Bensons.

The move comes despite bosses at Bensons highlighting “challenging” conditions for the sale of big ticket furniture items.

Mr Collard added: “Since our return to profitability in 2023, we’ve continued to see significant market share gains across all our core categories, reflecting the hard work from all our colleagues across the organisation.

“This work, alongside the announcement today on the new stores, leaves us well placed when the wider market starts to recover, allowing us to realise the longer-term ambitions for Bensons and its colleagues.”