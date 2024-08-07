Aberdeen among 19 Carpetright stores acquired by Bensons for Beds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen among 19 Carpetright stores acquired by Bensons for Beds

Carpetright, which had three stores in the north and north-east, tumbled into administration last month.

By Rob McLaren
Carpetright at Kittybrewster Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Carpetright at Kittybrewster Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Bensons for Beds has made a deal for 19 Carpetright stores – including Aberdeen – after the collapse of the carpet retailer.

The bed specialist currently has a shop at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

The chain said it hopes to create job opportunities for former Carpetright staff when it reopens the stores under its brand.

Carpetright tumbled into administration last month after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

Carpetright’s brand, intellectual property, 54 stores and two warehouses were bought by rival Tapi weeks later.

But its three shops in the north and north-east were not among those saved.

It had branches at Kittybrewster Retail Park, on Bedford Road, as well as the store in Bridge of Don Retail Park.

Its shop in Springfield Retail Park, Elgin is also shutting down.

The failure of Carpetright ultimately led to the closure of more than 200 other stores and immediate redundancy for 1,018 workers.

Bensons for Beds makes Aberdeen acquisition as part of growth plans

Bensons said it hopes to start trading from the first former Carpetright shop “within the next few months”.

Nick Collard, chief executive, said: “Increasing the number of Bensons stores remains a key growth priority and we are excited about this opportunity to take on 19 store units.

“Today’s announcement supports our overall plan to expand our current 162-strong store estate to over 200 over the next few years.”

Staff at dozens Carpetright stores will be made redundant.

Administrator PwC has been asked to clarify which Aberdeen branch will be acquired by Bensons.

The move comes despite bosses at Bensons highlighting “challenging” conditions for the sale of big ticket furniture items.

Mr Collard added: “Since our return to profitability in 2023, we’ve continued to see significant market share gains across all our core categories, reflecting the hard work from all our colleagues across the organisation.

“This work, alongside the announcement today on the new stores, leaves us well placed when the wider market starts to recover, allowing us to realise the longer-term ambitions for Bensons and its colleagues.”

More from Business

Inverness gym owner and professional MMA fighter Ross Houston.
Professional fighter secures larger premises for his popular Inverness gym
St Fittick's Park.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal
Tango Turtle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caribbean restaurant in Aberdeen city centre 'temporarily closed'
Khalid Elmourei
Mediterranean restaurant to bring new flavours to Elgin as 'eyesore' offices to be transformed
Aberdeen's property market is showing positive signs. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen housing market 'coming out of hibernation' as sales and prices rise
Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Work to resume on 'stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel' for Inverness city centre
Mackie's head of sales Will Dixon and managing director Stuart Common. Image: Holyrood PR
Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie's scoops new supermarket deals worth £1 million
Joe Watson's brothers Murdo and Fraser and family with the Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Day of reflection at Turriff Show as Joe Watson Stockjudging Award handed back to…
Linda Sellar has run the Health Shop with husband Martin since 1984. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60…
RMT's members covered by the ODIA are set to commence strike action. Image: KD Marine
North Sea divers set to commence two months of strike action