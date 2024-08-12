Redundancy aged 45 was catalyst for Aberdeen consultancy launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Redundancy aged 45 was catalyst for Aberdeen consultancy launch

Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker Dhugald now has a passion for helping others.

By Alex Banks
Dhugald Shepherd operates his own management consultancy firm in Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media
Dhugald Shepherd operates his own management consultancy firm in Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Dhugald Shepherd, who runs Haarsin Consulting, an Aberdeen management consultancy.

How and why did you start in business?

For twenty years I had been working in the oil and gas industry.

I was made redundant in 2021 and decided, at the age of 45, that I was going back to university.

This was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

My purpose was to increase my skills and understanding, with the intent of starting my own consultancy company.

How did you get to where you are today?

Looking back, my first business experience was when I was very young and helping out on my parents’ farm.

There was a lot of manual work, but it was all good foundational stuff for becoming a business consultant in the future.

Even from those early days, I understood that in order to get anything done it can take a lot of support, encouragement and patience from others.

I’ve also put the hours in. My business is only 11 months old, and one of the hardest things has been “getting out there” and getting known.

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses to take advantage of their free business networking events, and meeting and talking with other business owners continues to be very important.

Who helped you?

So, so many people have helped me along the way.

Family, friends, and everyone I’ve met who are already involved in running their own businesses.

They’ve all given me advice, encouragement, and shared a few cautionary tales. It may take a village to raise a child, but it takes the world to show a person horizons.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“A ship is safe in harbour, but that’s not what ships are for”.

In my business life, this saying reminds me to push myself out of my comfort zone, especially when I first started out.

Dhugald Shepherd owns and runs Haarsin Consulting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I’ve done the study and completed the training, now I have to get out there and do what I’m good at.

What is your biggest mistake?

Professionally, I unintentionally raised a requisition for a six-figure item due to an early career stock adjustment error.

The first I knew about it was a phone call asking if I had made a mistake. Yes, yes I had.

This was a lesson learned, and I now keep my business finances under much tighter control.

What is your greatest achievement?

At networking events in recent months, I’ve talked to a lot of people.

An important achievement for me has been that, as I answer questions and discuss my business, I feel that I’ve gained some great insights about myself.

Mr Shepherd went back to university after working in the oil and gas industry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As an example, I see how what may be obvious to myself is, to others, highly specialised or niche knowledge and understanding.

Also, you don’t have to spend all your life or career being who other people think you should or must be.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

The same way as everyone else has always done; trim the sails, tighten your belt and get on with things as best you can.

As for how the government could help, I’m afraid not an economist.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I really enjoyed the time I spent at university.

I’d like to get to the stage where I can split my time between working and studying for a doctorate in business administration.

What do you do to relax?

I spend time with friends, watch movies, listen to music, read and go to the occasional gig.

I have been known to wander up a hill or along a beach from time to time.

Also, I like taking road trips around Scotland, so I often try to combine these things.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Still with my studying head on, I’ve been reading my course books from my MBA about ethics in leadership and decision making.

I’ve recently been interviewed by a young person who is writing an essay for the TechFest 2024 Energy in Action competition, and I didn’t want to let them down.

Musically, my tastes are quite broad. Right now, I’m listening to the Glastonbury Festival 2015 set by Hot Chip on YouTube.

What do you waste your money on?

I wouldn’t say I waste it, but sometimes people just don’t understand why I’ve bought something.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

If I have the luxury of not having to immediately prepare myself to head out and go to a meeting or appointment, then I like to take a while to just think about things. Sometimes I get my best ideas in those moments.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Volvo V40. I’d quite like an Eagle E-type Jaguar.

