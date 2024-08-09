Moray solar panel firm acquires Dingwall heat pump specialists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray solar panel firm acquires Dingwall heat pump specialists

The Forres firm's mission is to become one of Scotland's largest renewable energy companies.

By Alex Banks
L-R: AES Solar director Campbell MacLennan, Black Isles Renewables managing director Iain Thomas, AES Solar financial director Lynn Davidson and AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar
L-R: AES Solar director Campbell MacLennan, Black Isles Renewables managing director Iain Thomas, AES Solar financial director Lynn Davidson and AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar

Moray firm AES Solar said the acquisition of a Highland heat pump specialist helps its mission to become one of the largest renewables energy companies in Scotland.

The Forres solar panel specialist has purchased Dingwall heating systems firm Black Isle Renewables, for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2010, Black Isle installs high-quality ground source and air heat pumps as well as exhaust air units.

Servicing a large area across the north of Scotland and also the Western Isles, the business employs 16 people.

New purchase makes AES Solar ‘one of the biggest renewable energy companies in Scotland’

AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto said the acquisition strengthens its position in the market.

He said it reflects AES Solar’s strategy to remain as “the leading solar manufacturer and installer in Scotland”.

He said: “This is a really promising time for everyone involved as we bring together the combined six decades of industry experience.

“This merger means that we can now provide a complete energy system to power and
heat homes and businesses.

AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto.
AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar

“Our continued focus on the solar installation process combined with our growing expertise in new innovation in the sector positions us as a trusted partner to support our valued customers and their goals.

“Both AES Solar and Black Isle Renewables have a key shared value in exceeding customer expectations.

“Which aligns well with our plans going forward and will enable us to build on our existing strong customer relationships.

“We are optimistic about the future potential and prospects for growing the business as a whole.”

Black Isle Renewables’ team has 20 years of experience in renewable heating systems.

Mr Di Sotto was part of a management buyout for AES Solar earlier this year, after the late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker, Goerge Goudsmit, retired.

Black Isle Renewables boss on how merger can help achieve vision

Black Isle Renewables owner Iain Thomas has called the acquisition a chance to reach its goal of being the “go-to” in renewable heating solutions.

He said: “With the support of AES Solar, we are closer to achieving that vision.

solar panels
The latest merger is part of plans to become one of Scotland’s largest renewable firms. Image: AES Solar

“I feel we share the same ethos and therefore know that our customers will continue to be in experienced, skilled hands on completion of the merger.

“Together we can leverage our expertise, knowledge and service across the company.”

AES Solar plans to retain the Dingwall premises which will provide job security for the 16 employees.

