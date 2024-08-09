Moray solar panel firm acquires Dingwall heat pump specialists

Moray firm AES Solar said the acquisition of a Highland heat pump specialist helps its mission to become one of the largest renewables energy companies in Scotland.

The Forres solar panel specialist has purchased Dingwall heating systems firm Black Isle Renewables, for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2010, Black Isle installs high-quality ground source and air heat pumps as well as exhaust air units.

Servicing a large area across the north of Scotland and also the Western Isles, the business employs 16 people.

New purchase makes AES Solar ‘one of the biggest renewable energy companies in Scotland’

AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto said the acquisition strengthens its position in the market.

He said it reflects AES Solar’s strategy to remain as “the leading solar manufacturer and installer in Scotland”.

He said: “This is a really promising time for everyone involved as we bring together the combined six decades of industry experience.

“This merger means that we can now provide a complete energy system to power and

heat homes and businesses.

“Our continued focus on the solar installation process combined with our growing expertise in new innovation in the sector positions us as a trusted partner to support our valued customers and their goals.

“Both AES Solar and Black Isle Renewables have a key shared value in exceeding customer expectations.

“Which aligns well with our plans going forward and will enable us to build on our existing strong customer relationships.

“We are optimistic about the future potential and prospects for growing the business as a whole.”

Black Isle Renewables’ team has 20 years of experience in renewable heating systems.

Mr Di Sotto was part of a management buyout for AES Solar earlier this year, after the late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker, Goerge Goudsmit, retired.

Black Isle Renewables boss on how merger can help achieve vision

Black Isle Renewables owner Iain Thomas has called the acquisition a chance to reach its goal of being the “go-to” in renewable heating solutions.

He said: “With the support of AES Solar, we are closer to achieving that vision.

“I feel we share the same ethos and therefore know that our customers will continue to be in experienced, skilled hands on completion of the merger.

“Together we can leverage our expertise, knowledge and service across the company.”

AES Solar plans to retain the Dingwall premises which will provide job security for the 16 employees.