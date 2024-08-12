Growing Aberdeen energy firm opens new city centre office

Well management firm Zenith Energy has expanded its city headquarters as it looks to build on its presence in “one of the world’s energy hubs”.

The business has taken up 2,000 sq ft of extra office space after opening at 13 Bon Accord Square.

The expansion builds on the company’s existing premises at 3 Bon Accord Square and comes after Zenith Energy enjoyed a record year for turnover.

The business – founded and led by Martin Booth – said it had “an exceptional financial performance” in 2023 with turnover in excess of £32 million, an increase of 34% year on year.

New Aberdeen office will have 40 staff

The new office space will house Zenith Energy’s team of engineers with 40 staff based across both offices in Aberdeen.

As well as Aberdeen, Zenith Energy has offices in Australia, Senegal and Abu Dhabi.

Last year the company’s global headcount surpassed 200 employees, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

Mr Booth, Zenith Energy managing director, said: “Having an increased presence in Bon Accord Square not only facilitates our expanding team, but also cements our commitment to our hometown of Aberdeen where we were formed.

“We look forward to leveraging this additional space to accommodate our growing team, support energy sector job opportunities, and enhance our operational capabilities.”

‘Strong base’ in ‘world energy hub’

Zenith Energy provides specialist expertise for the complete well life-cycle from the conceptual design phases through to field development planning and well operations, intervention and abandonments.

Chris Collie, Zenith Energy operations director, said: “2023 was an exceptional year for the business.

“We successfully delivered over 20 well projects for 16 clients, including four new clients in Europe and North Africa but Aberdeen will always remain our headquarters; it is where we are from and where we founded the business.

“Having a strong base in one of the world’s energy hubs is key to the success of our operations so the additional premises in Bon Accord Square will further support this.

“We look forward to building on the success of last year and continuing to strengthen our presence in the energy and wells sector.”