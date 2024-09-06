Mearns firm behind fire fighting foams and hospital curtains turns 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mearns firm behind fire fighting foams and hospital curtains turns 40

OTL Group, based in Gourdon, also produces a wide range of cleaning products.

David Evans and his daughter, Hannah mark OTL Group's 40 years in business.
By Keith Findlay

The oil and gas industry meets healthcare biotechnology in a north-east business celebrating its 40th birthday today.

OTL Group, based in Gourdon, between Stonehaven and Montrose, spans several very different sectors. It makes fire fighting foams for offshore use, as well as cleaning products for everything from food manufacturing to offshore and healthcare use.

The extraordinarily diversified firm also manufactures antibacterial curtains for infection control in hospitals.

Around 85% of these are exported to a fast-growing list of countries around the world.

Who founded the business?

The group’s owner and managing director is David Evans, who launched OTL in September 1984.

One of its subsidiaries, Oil Technics, has been providing customers worldwide with innovative specialist cleaning, spill control and fire protection products from the start.

Mr Evans’ daughter, Hannah, runs another of the group’s companies, Bio Technics.

It makes the curtains and other infection control products for healthcare clients, including the NHS.

Ms Evans and her team were run off their feet with orders soon after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

OTL now has four divisions in all, with nearly 30 employees making more than 200 products.

OTL Group’s four core values

Mr Evans, 76, said: “Right from the start, we have always been about four things – great products, being as environmentally sustainable as possible, great people and great customer service.

“In the early days, we worked from small facilities in Torry (Aberdeen), before expanding into our purpose-built facilities at Gourdon. We now have our offices, warehouses, workshops, lab and testing facilities, and we’re actively exploring how we can expand the site to facilitate further growth.”

Finance manager Tina Humphries, commercial manager Pauline Petrie, Hannah Evans and David Evans.
He added: “We started out with our Sobo range of rig wash and industrial oil degreasers.

“We then expanded into firefighting foams, which are used to suppress fires offshore and in high-risk sites like chemical plants, as well as in the marine and aviation sectors.

“We’re known for developing highly effective, specialist products. ’

OTL Group managing director David Evans.
Mr Evans is a strong advocate for making sure employees have a “great” work-life balance.

The group operates a flexi-day system, where staff get a free day off each month in addition to their holiday allowance.

“We’re always learning and evolving as individuals and as a business,” OTL’s MD said.

He continued: “We have so many opportunities and so much potential for growth.

Firm ‘constantly renewing and refreshing’

“So, even though this is our 40th year in business we have the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm you would associate with a start-up.

“Many of our staff have been with us for 10 to 20 years, which gives us a powerful advantage.

“And our newer recruits bring new thinking and experience into the business, so we’re constantly renewing and refreshing our approach.”

Members of the OTL team in Gourdon.
OTL’s founder is enthusiastic about new opportunities and has no plans to take his foot off the pedal.

He explained: “Everyone retires at some point, I suppose. But I have a lot of product ideas I would still like to develop with the team and new technologies to bring to market. I don’t see myself on the golf course or in the potting shed quite yet.”

Daughter doubts if OTL’s boss will ever fully retire

Ms Evans said: “I don’t think David will ever fully retire. We all hope he will continue to contribute innovative ideas and help us reach even greater growth and achievements for a long time to come.”

Bio Technics exports about two thirds of its products around the world.

As well as its patented Endurocide Antimicrobial Plus disposable hospital curtains, it makes a range of alcohol-free hand sanitisers, wipes, and surface cleaners in Gourdon.

Hannah Evans shows off hospital curtains made by Bio Technics.
Ms Evans said: “The Endurocide range is all about breaking the chain of infection and providing hospitals with proven infection control measures.

“Figures for NHS England and Wales alone suggest over 300,000 people acquire an infection in hospital each year and up to 5,000 avoidable deaths may result from this.

“Our curtains… trap and kill bacteria, spores, fungi, mycobacteria, and enveloped viruses like Covid-19 on the surface to help prevent the germs being re-transmitted.”

