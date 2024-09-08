Aberdeen underwater robotics pioneer receives seven-figure investment boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen underwater robotics pioneer receives seven-figure investment boost

It plans to introduce new crewless vehicles for underwater repairs and maintenance.

By Alex Banks
HonuWorx chief financial officer Alan Shanks, HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray TRICAPITAL Angels member Malcolm McMaster, HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson, and UKI2S investment director Alexander Leigh Image: True North
HonuWorx chief financial officer Alan Shanks, HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray TRICAPITAL Angels member Malcolm McMaster, HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson, and UKI2S investment director Alexander Leigh Image: True North

An Aberdeen underwater robotics firm has received a seven-figure investment to help its mission of operating crewless submarines.

HonuWorx is developing an all-electric mothership, known as loggerhead, which transports and deploys robots for subsea inspection and maintenance.

The firm said “explosive growth” in areas such as offshore wind has driven an increase in the number of underwater assets.

It believes the cables and pipelines also need to be protected from “bad actors”.

The HonuWorx submarine will deploy remotely operated vehicles from a “mothership” submarine.

Once arriving at work site, such as a wind farm or oil field, the vehicles will be controlled by operators in an onshore control room.

The firm wants to triple its current staff numbers of 12 in the next three years as well as targeting over £30 million of additional investment.

The firm received the seven-figure investment from Tricapital Angels, Scottish Enterprise and UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S).

Chief executive on changing the game for underwater robotics

HonuWorx chief executive, Lee Wilson, is looking forward to the firm’s journey “to change the game for underwater robotics”.

He said: “We’re building on decades of pioneering subsea advancements out of our home-base of Aberdeen.

“This technology will capture 20% of the global market share in underwater inspection, maintenance and repair within the next decade.

“Displacing the need for heavy, carbon intensive vessels while taking the crews operating the ROVs safely onshore.

“That means HonuWorx will deliver cleaner, safer and more cost-effective operations for global underwater industries, including energy and security.

“Loggerhead will be used across the ‘blue economy’ in areas including offshore wind, oil and gas and defence and those key sectors remain our focus for now.”

A graphic of HonuWorx’s autonomous submarine technology. Image: True North

Based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, HonuWorx is also driving towards expansion plans.

The firm wants to triple its current staff numbers of 12 in the next three years as well as targeting over £30 million of additional investment.

As part of that work, the firm will highlight the case for the technology with investors and the public.

Mr Wilson added: “HonuWorx is committed to north-east Scotland, the vast majority of new roles to be based there.

“We look forward to offering new investors the chance to join us later this year.”

The Aberdeen company revealed it is also working towards launching a commercial pilot application in 2026.

HonuWorx potential was behind funding reasons, say investors

Tricapital Angels chief executive Moray Martin said he sees “huge potential” in the technology being worked on by HonuWorx.

He said: “We invest in innovative Scottish companies with the potential to scale rapidly and globally.

“We see the huge potential for this technology across a number of sectors, including oil and gas, offshore wind and defence.

“That diversity of customer base, together with its ability to reduce costs, save lives and reduce emissions for its customers, positions HonuWorx immediately as a high-growth potential company with the opportunity to set a new standard in subsea robotics.”

 

HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray, chief financial officer Alan Shanks and chief executive Lee Wilson, joined by Malcolm McMaster of Tricapital and Alexander Leigh of UKI2S. Image: True North Date

The system can also replace heavily crewed vessels running on diesel engines, removing the equivalent emissions of 4,000 cars per vessel.

Scottish Enterprise director of entrepreneurship and investment, Kerry Sharp, said the business is “ideally placed” to exploit the opportunities available.

She added: “The energy transition has been identified within our new approach as a key opportunity area for the Scottish economy.

“Supply chain companies such as HonuWorx will be vital to its success.”

