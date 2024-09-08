Aberdeen underwater robotics pioneer receives seven-figure investment boost

An Aberdeen underwater robotics firm has received a seven-figure investment to help its mission of operating crewless submarines.

HonuWorx is developing an all-electric mothership, known as loggerhead, which transports and deploys robots for subsea inspection and maintenance.

The firm said “explosive growth” in areas such as offshore wind has driven an increase in the number of underwater assets.

It believes the cables and pipelines also need to be protected from “bad actors”.

The HonuWorx submarine will deploy remotely operated vehicles from a “mothership” submarine.

Once arriving at work site, such as a wind farm or oil field, the vehicles will be controlled by operators in an onshore control room.

The firm wants to triple its current staff numbers of 12 in the next three years as well as targeting over £30 million of additional investment.

The firm received the seven-figure investment from Tricapital Angels, Scottish Enterprise and UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S).

Chief executive on changing the game for underwater robotics

HonuWorx chief executive, Lee Wilson, is looking forward to the firm’s journey “to change the game for underwater robotics”.

He said: “We’re building on decades of pioneering subsea advancements out of our home-base of Aberdeen.

“This technology will capture 20% of the global market share in underwater inspection, maintenance and repair within the next decade.

“Displacing the need for heavy, carbon intensive vessels while taking the crews operating the ROVs safely onshore.

“That means HonuWorx will deliver cleaner, safer and more cost-effective operations for global underwater industries, including energy and security.

“Loggerhead will be used across the ‘blue economy’ in areas including offshore wind, oil and gas and defence and those key sectors remain our focus for now.”

Based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, HonuWorx is also driving towards expansion plans.

The firm wants to triple its current staff numbers of 12 in the next three years as well as targeting over £30 million of additional investment.

As part of that work, the firm will highlight the case for the technology with investors and the public.

Mr Wilson added: “HonuWorx is committed to north-east Scotland, the vast majority of new roles to be based there.

“We look forward to offering new investors the chance to join us later this year.”

The Aberdeen company revealed it is also working towards launching a commercial pilot application in 2026.

HonuWorx potential was behind funding reasons, say investors

Tricapital Angels chief executive Moray Martin said he sees “huge potential” in the technology being worked on by HonuWorx.

He said: “We invest in innovative Scottish companies with the potential to scale rapidly and globally.

“We see the huge potential for this technology across a number of sectors, including oil and gas, offshore wind and defence.

“That diversity of customer base, together with its ability to reduce costs, save lives and reduce emissions for its customers, positions HonuWorx immediately as a high-growth potential company with the opportunity to set a new standard in subsea robotics.”

The system can also replace heavily crewed vessels running on diesel engines, removing the equivalent emissions of 4,000 cars per vessel.

Scottish Enterprise director of entrepreneurship and investment, Kerry Sharp, said the business is “ideally placed” to exploit the opportunities available.

She added: “The energy transition has been identified within our new approach as a key opportunity area for the Scottish economy.

“Supply chain companies such as HonuWorx will be vital to its success.”