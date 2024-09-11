Aberdeen recruitment firm plans to double turnover to £20m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen recruitment firm plans to double turnover to £20m

The company is "entering a new phase" as it appoints a new managing director and operations director.

By Kelly Wilson
Recruitment Ventures managing director Drew Alexander, operations director Mila Nickerson, Craig Phillips, Laura Phillips. Image: Sure PR
Recruitment Ventures managing director Drew Alexander, operations director Mila Nickerson, Craig Phillips, Laura Phillips. Image: Sure PR

Recruitment Ventures, the Aberdeen-headquartered specialist recruitment group, has appointed a new managing director and operations director as it plans to double turnover to £20 million.

Highly experienced sector veteran Drew Alexander takes over the leadership role of the three-business group, which includes Granite Recruitment, Ingenii Resource and Omni Subsea.

It is part of the Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan owned I7V Renewables.

Drew has a 24-year-track record in recruitment and prior to joining Recruitment Ventures was managing director of Cammach.

He will lead UK and international expansion of the brand with the objective of doubling current £10m annual revenues over the next five years.

‘Drive substantial revenue and growth’

As operations director Mila, previously European head of talent acquisition at a global food and beverage company, will support the ambitious growth strategy with her extensive experience in systems and financial management.

Doug, I7V Renewables chief executive, said Recruitment Ventures was entering a new phase in which it would add to its existing UK bases in Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, while establishing a presence in mainland Europe and potentially North America.

He said: “Our vision for Recruitment Ventures is to internationalise the brand and its three component companies while growing revenues to circa £20m over subsequent years.

Recruitment Ventures managing director Drew Alexander and operations director Mila Nickerson. Image: Sure PR

“Drew Alexander has an excellent reputation in the sector, is customer focussed, very strong on business development and is highly motivated to realise the full potential of the business.

“Ably supported by Mila Nickerson, we have no doubt the management team can open up international markets and drive substantial growth in headcount and revenue.”

Global energy sector reach

Recruitment Ventures’ reach extends across the global energy sector .

Granite Recruitment operates predominantly in offshore oil and gas personnel; Ingenii Resource in renewables, particularly wind and solar; and Omni Subsea mainly in the subsea and ROV space.

Drew said: “This is a great opportunity to take a well-established and respected Scottish business and to replicate its success in the UK energy sector across the major global energy hubs.

“Recruitment Ventures’ strength is that it sits astride the traditional hydrocarbon sector but is equally strong in the fast growing renewables environment, and that combined expertise is a strong foundation for significant growth in the coming years.”

Recruitment Ventures ‘strong position’

Granite Recruitment founders and Recruitment Ventures directors Craig and Laura Phillips have left the business to take up fresh opportunities after a period of managing sustained growth and increasing turnover.

Craig said: “After 10 years, we have decided we are ready to embark on a new challenge.

“We are proud that the group is currently in the strongest position it’s been in, and therefore the time feels right to hand the business over to our competent successors Drew and Mila.

“We look forward to seeing the group begin its next phase of growth by expanding on its ever-increasing international presence.”

Doug and Michael have led two very successful international businesses including EnerMech, which the duo grew into a global engineering services firm that was acquired by Carlyle Group in a £450m deal.

Previously, they led pipeline and well interventions specialist PSL which was acquired by Halliburton in 2007 in a £128m deal. They launched 17V in 2020.

