Moray mushrooms brand to appear in more than 250 Tesco stores

The pair of friends behind the business operate from their farm in Forres.

By Alex Banks
Erik Lang and Smith Feeney will see its products hit the Tesco shelves. Image: DCT Media
Erik Lang and Smith Feeney will see its products hit the Tesco shelves. Image: DCT Media

A Moray mushrooms brand has secured a deal which will see its products appear on shelves in more than 250 Tesco stores.

Forres company Love Mushrooms is run by long-term friends Erik Lang and Smith Feeney.

The entrepreneurs have their own organic mushroom farm and laboratory on Marcassie Farm.

Their products are backed by research which shows functional mushrooms can help with concentration, stress, anxiety, energy and immunity.

Its range includes reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane, which are all celebrated for their “health benefits”.

The fungi will also be stocked on the supermarket’s website.

Mushroom benefits are ‘fascinating’ to Moray pair

Mr Feeney said he and Mr Lang are both fascinated by the benefits of mushrooms and how “closely connected” they are to wellbeing.

The pair use ultrasonic assisted extraction on the fungi in order to preserve the natural compounds as well as ensuring high purity and stronger extracts.

Love Mushrooms also claims their extracts are also the only British made alcohol-free tinctures, which ensures a great taste.

Mr Feeney said: “Research has shown that humans share 50% of our DNA with mushrooms.

“Like Erik, I’ve been growing lots of different varieties of mushrooms for years wherever I’ve been living in the world.

“And have done a lot of research into their amazing health benefits.

A few of the products in the Love Mushrooms range. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Mushrooms and fungi have for centuries been sustenance for those who know how to harvest and use them.”

Mr Feeney also believes Marcassie Farm was “the perfect place” to start the business. Love Mushrooms has been running for four years and he has big goals for the future.

Mr Feeney added: “It’s a peaceful place, and a real close-knit community, which champions innovation and creativity as well as promoting heritage crafts, food growing and artisan production.

“We started making our tinctures and people really loved them, so we knew we had a good business idea.

“We’re very proud to be listed in Tesco and our goal is to keep growing the brand while remaining rooted in our community and our values.

“We’d love to make Love Mushrooms an international brand.”

Love Mushrooms can grow on Tesco shelves, says owner

French-born Mr Lang dreams of making the highest quality functional mushroom tinctures and capsules available for an affordable price.

He has been growing mushrooms for more than 10 years, working on organic farms as well as a sous chef around the world.

Erik Lang, director of Moray-based Love Mushrooms, right, and business partner Smith Feeney. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Lang said: “We’re excited to be stocked all over the country in Tesco, as well as online, and to be on a permanent Clubcard deal.

“It means we can bring functional mushrooms to the mainstream.”

Conversation