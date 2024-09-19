Gordon & MacPhail expands Forres distillery as work begins on £3.5 million warehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Gordon & MacPhail expands Forres distillery as work begins on £3.5 million warehouse

Robertson Group is in charge of the project which will help the Elgin firm reach the demand for its popular single malt.

By Alex Banks
Gordon & MacPhail head of compliance and infrastructure Jade Crotty, Robertson Construction Northern regional managing director Ian Phillips and Gordon & MacPhail operations director Stuart Urquhart. Image: Robertson Group
Gordon & MacPhail head of compliance and infrastructure Jade Crotty, Robertson Construction Northern regional managing director Ian Phillips and Gordon & MacPhail operations director Stuart Urquhart. Image: Robertson Group

Elgin whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail is expanding its distillery by adding a new £3.5 million warehouse.

Construction of the new building is under way with another Elgin company, Robertson Group, in charge of the project.

The whisky firm’s new facility at its Benromach distillery follows the construction of two others in 2019.

Gordon & MacPhail is also carrying out a multimillion-pound makeover of its South Street shop.

The redevelopment will create a unique whisky experience, incorporating displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

‘Exceptional’ Benromach growth

Robertson Construction Northern regional managing director Ian Phillips said the growth of Benromach in recent years has been “exceptional”.

Gordon & MacPhail brought Benromach back from closure in 1993 after refurbishing and re-equipping the distillery to create a “handmade Speyside Single malt with a hint of smoke”.

Mr Phillips said: “The warehousing is vital to the maturing process of the whisky so it’s a great opportunity for us to apply our expertise for Gordon & MacPhail once more.

“We have been working with the company for almost 20 years.

Benromach Distillery.

“As well as being an Elgin-founded family-run company, we also share their commitment to high-quality craftmanship and support for the local supply chain and community.”

Gordon & MacPhail hand fills its casks with “new-make” Benromach spirit and place it in a traditional dunnage warehouse.

Robertson Group is one of the largest family-owned construction firms in the UK and this marks its fifth project for the Elgin whisky firm.

The group also has extensive experience working with whisky companies across Scotland, including the £140m construction of The Macallan Distillery for Edrington.

New Gordon & MacPhail warehouse ‘needed to cope with strong demand’

Work on the new Gordon & MacPhail building is expected to be completed in late spring next year.

Once finished, the warehouse will have a steel whitewash finish, which will match the neighbouring warehouses.

It’s colouring will also be in line with the historic 1898-built Speyside distillery.

Gordon & MacPhail operations director, Stuart Urquhart, said: “Our award-winning single malt is a great success story.

Gordon & MacPhail is also transforming its building on Elgin’s South Street into a tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And more warehouse space is needed to cope with the strong demand for our hand crafted product.

“We’re particularly pleased to be working again with another great family firm with its roots in Moray, Robertson Group, who also built our earlier warehouses.”

The facility maintains consistent temperatures which are “ideal for maturing single malt whisky”.

The new warehouse will also support continued growth at Benromach distillery by providing additional space for whisky storage and maturation before being bottled.

More from Business

The WH Smith unit is up for auction. Image: Future Property Auctions/DCT Media
Inverness WH Smith High Street unit to go under the hammer at £548,000
Erik Lang and Smith Feeney will see its products hit the Tesco shelves. Image: DCT Media
Moray mushrooms brand to appear in more than 250 Tesco stores
TGI Friday's is one of the last remaining restaurants at Queens Links Leisure Park. Image: Google Maps.
Both Aberdeen TGI Friday's at risk as company collapses
3
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group sold in £1.3 billion deal
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group sold for £1.35 billion
Cammies owner Nalin Abeyratne wants to bring local businesses together. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant boss on his mission to provide a 'platform for local businesses'
3
Last year's Texel champion, shown by Matthew Seed
740-strong lineup for annual pedigree ram show and sale at Thainstone
Gillian Donald of Blackadders LLP
Aberdeen employment lawyer to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties boss on building the future after reporting £9.7m profit
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: How my poo samples were mistaken for tasty biscuits
Stewart Milne Group's headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill.
Stewart Milne administrators charge more than £6m for six months’ work
6

Conversation