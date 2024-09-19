Gordon & MacPhail expands Forres distillery as work begins on £3.5 million warehouse

Elgin whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail is expanding its distillery by adding a new £3.5 million warehouse.

Construction of the new building is under way with another Elgin company, Robertson Group, in charge of the project.

The whisky firm’s new facility at its Benromach distillery follows the construction of two others in 2019.

Gordon & MacPhail is also carrying out a multimillion-pound makeover of its South Street shop.

The redevelopment will create a unique whisky experience, incorporating displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

‘Exceptional’ Benromach growth

Robertson Construction Northern regional managing director Ian Phillips said the growth of Benromach in recent years has been “exceptional”.

Gordon & MacPhail brought Benromach back from closure in 1993 after refurbishing and re-equipping the distillery to create a “handmade Speyside Single malt with a hint of smoke”.

Mr Phillips said: “The warehousing is vital to the maturing process of the whisky so it’s a great opportunity for us to apply our expertise for Gordon & MacPhail once more.

“We have been working with the company for almost 20 years.

“As well as being an Elgin-founded family-run company, we also share their commitment to high-quality craftmanship and support for the local supply chain and community.”

Gordon & MacPhail hand fills its casks with “new-make” Benromach spirit and place it in a traditional dunnage warehouse.

Robertson Group is one of the largest family-owned construction firms in the UK and this marks its fifth project for the Elgin whisky firm.

The group also has extensive experience working with whisky companies across Scotland, including the £140m construction of The Macallan Distillery for Edrington.

New Gordon & MacPhail warehouse ‘needed to cope with strong demand’

Work on the new Gordon & MacPhail building is expected to be completed in late spring next year.

Once finished, the warehouse will have a steel whitewash finish, which will match the neighbouring warehouses.

It’s colouring will also be in line with the historic 1898-built Speyside distillery.

Gordon & MacPhail operations director, Stuart Urquhart, said: “Our award-winning single malt is a great success story.

“And more warehouse space is needed to cope with the strong demand for our hand crafted product.

“We’re particularly pleased to be working again with another great family firm with its roots in Moray, Robertson Group, who also built our earlier warehouses.”

The facility maintains consistent temperatures which are “ideal for maturing single malt whisky”.

The new warehouse will also support continued growth at Benromach distillery by providing additional space for whisky storage and maturation before being bottled.