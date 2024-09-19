Aberdeen firm saving lives in North Sea wins new search and rescue deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm saving lives in North Sea wins new search and rescue deal

Two new bespoke multi-million-pound helicopters will join the Search and Rescue (SAR) fleet.

By Kelly Wilson
Search and Rescue flight manager David Punchard, Ultimate Aviation Group CEO Shaun Roseveare, OHSUK managing director Andy Rodden, OHSUK executive director Chris Krajewski, Search and Rescue paramedic and winchman Andrew Cowx. Image: 3x1 Group
Search and Rescue flight manager David Punchard, Ultimate Aviation Group CEO Shaun Roseveare, OHSUK managing director Andy Rodden, OHSUK executive director Chris Krajewski, Search and Rescue paramedic and winchman Andrew Cowx. Image: 3x1 Group

Aberdeen-based Offshore Helicopter Services (OHSUK) has won a eight-year contract extension to supply North Sea search and rescue operations.

The deal sees two new bespoke multi-million-pound choppers touching down in Dyce to join the Search and Rescue (SAR) fleet.

OHS managing director, Andy Rodden, has described the contract extension as a “new era” for the service.

Up to 10,000 North Sea offshore workers will be covered until at least 2032.

‘New era for the service’

OHS has been collaborating with the offshore energy sector for the past 12 months to design the new helicopters and equip the SAR crews with the latest technologies.

Mr Rodden said: “Over the course of the last ten years the SAR crews have attended almost 1,000 call outs.

“That number shows just how vital the service is to those working offshore.

Andy Rodden has been appointed managing director of Offshore Helicopter Services. Image: 3×1.com

“We will use that experience to ensure our SAR teams are able to evolve and have access to the best equipment for the next decade to ensure that they are ready and prepared to respond to incidents at any time.

“This is a new era for the service. Securing a long-term deal shows the trust our partners have in the service and our ability to support their workforce, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“The contract is excellent news for OHSUK, oil and gas participants and for the offshore energy sector as a whole.”

OHS revenue increase

The “cutting edge” Leonardo AW139s have been designed with input from industry technical leads, flight crews, engineers and medical staff.

Night vision goggles will be introduced for all crew, there will be a redesign of the cabin layout, and a bright blue and orange livery has been introduced.

OHS, which is owned by Ultimate Aviation Group, reached revenue of £128million in its accounts for the year ending March 31, 2023. This was compared to revenue of £113m in 2022.

Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. I
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: OHS.

Company directors said the £14m increase “was driven by an increase in activity”.

The Industry Search and Rescue contract is funded and supported by partners from across the energy sector.

Search and Rescue flight manager David Punchard said: “We have an all-weather capability and are ready to respond, round the clock 365 days of the year.

“The majority of the tasking is ‘medevac’, retrieval of injured people offshore, with a portion of that being search and rescue as well.

“It’s an exciting time for us, with two new airframes coming online it will allow us to provide even greater medical support and be ready for what the future brings.”

Conversation