Aberdeen firm saving lives in North Sea wins new search and rescue deal

Aberdeen-based Offshore Helicopter Services (OHSUK) has won a eight-year contract extension to supply North Sea search and rescue operations.

The deal sees two new bespoke multi-million-pound choppers touching down in Dyce to join the Search and Rescue (SAR) fleet.

OHS managing director, Andy Rodden, has described the contract extension as a “new era” for the service.

Up to 10,000 North Sea offshore workers will be covered until at least 2032.

‘New era for the service’

OHS has been collaborating with the offshore energy sector for the past 12 months to design the new helicopters and equip the SAR crews with the latest technologies.

Mr Rodden said: “Over the course of the last ten years the SAR crews have attended almost 1,000 call outs.

“That number shows just how vital the service is to those working offshore.

“We will use that experience to ensure our SAR teams are able to evolve and have access to the best equipment for the next decade to ensure that they are ready and prepared to respond to incidents at any time.

“This is a new era for the service. Securing a long-term deal shows the trust our partners have in the service and our ability to support their workforce, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“The contract is excellent news for OHSUK, oil and gas participants and for the offshore energy sector as a whole.”

OHS revenue increase

The “cutting edge” Leonardo AW139s have been designed with input from industry technical leads, flight crews, engineers and medical staff.

Night vision goggles will be introduced for all crew, there will be a redesign of the cabin layout, and a bright blue and orange livery has been introduced.

OHS, which is owned by Ultimate Aviation Group, reached revenue of £128million in its accounts for the year ending March 31, 2023. This was compared to revenue of £113m in 2022.

Company directors said the £14m increase “was driven by an increase in activity”.

The Industry Search and Rescue contract is funded and supported by partners from across the energy sector.

Search and Rescue flight manager David Punchard said: “We have an all-weather capability and are ready to respond, round the clock 365 days of the year.

“The majority of the tasking is ‘medevac’, retrieval of injured people offshore, with a portion of that being search and rescue as well.

“It’s an exciting time for us, with two new airframes coming online it will allow us to provide even greater medical support and be ready for what the future brings.”