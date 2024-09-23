Aberdeen’s FreshMex lands spicy supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s FreshMex lands spicy supermarket deal

The listing with Aldi is the latest for the Mexican-themed restaurant group.

By Kelly Wilson
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Robbie Moult who runs FreshMex in Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price

Aberdeen restaurant group FreshMex has landed a deal to sell its TexMex-inspired seasoning sachets in more than 100 Scottish Aldi stores.

Robbie Moult founded the business when he was only 22 years old having been inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US.

He runs it with his older brother Chris and the firm now employs 55 people.

Their 30g fajita and bbq seasoning sachets are now available in Aldi stores as part of a special buy offer.

FreshMex supermarket expansion

The award-winning restaurant has two sites, one in Aberdeen and another in Edinburgh.

Following the success of their restaurants, FreshMex launched their “at home” range of seasonings and salsas in 2023.

Since then, the brand has rapidly expanded, earning listings with Asda, Lidl and now Aldi Scotland.

FreshMex fajita and bbq seasoning sachets. Image: FreshMex

Robbie said: “We are excited to partner with Aldi, which allows us to reach more amazing customers and bring our restaurant-quality seasonings to even more family meals.

“We started FreshMex as a small pop-up with a lot of heart, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come.

“We’re so grateful for every bit of support, and we can’t wait to bring even more of our fresh flavours to the kitchens and dinner tables of our customers.”

Expanded drinks range

With a commitment to family-friendly recipes made from fresh, all-natural ingredients, their seasoning sachets bring the same bold, fresh flavours from the restaurants to homes across the country.

In addition to their seasonings, FreshMex has also expanded their drinks offering.

Their Lime Lager, brewed in collaboration with Peterhead’s Brew Toon microbrewery, secured a listing in Asda earlier this summer, as well as local Morrisons stores.

The lager was recently recognised at the prestigious Scottish Beer Awards in Glasgow, picking up a silver award in the highly competitive ‘Best Lager’ category.

FreshMex success

In 2021 the firm signed a partnership with Deliveroo to open the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions “dark” kitchen in Nottingham.

Its burrito has since gained fame having become the delivery firm’s most-ordered dish in Scotland.

The success comes after the duo faced the challenges of operating as a delivery-only restaurant during lockdowns and coming back from a devastating fire which temporarily closed its premises on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in 2019.

Looking ahead, FreshMex has ambitious plans to continue expanding their product range, with new flavours and recipes inspired by their restaurant menu set to launch in the near future.

Conversation