Aberdeen’s FreshMex lands spicy supermarket deal

Aberdeen restaurant group FreshMex has landed a deal to sell its TexMex-inspired seasoning sachets in more than 100 Scottish Aldi stores.

Robbie Moult founded the business when he was only 22 years old having been inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US.

He runs it with his older brother Chris and the firm now employs 55 people.

Their 30g fajita and bbq seasoning sachets are now available in Aldi stores as part of a special buy offer.

FreshMex supermarket expansion

The award-winning restaurant has two sites, one in Aberdeen and another in Edinburgh.

Following the success of their restaurants, FreshMex launched their “at home” range of seasonings and salsas in 2023.

Since then, the brand has rapidly expanded, earning listings with Asda, Lidl and now Aldi Scotland.

Robbie said: “We are excited to partner with Aldi, which allows us to reach more amazing customers and bring our restaurant-quality seasonings to even more family meals.

“We started FreshMex as a small pop-up with a lot of heart, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come.

“We’re so grateful for every bit of support, and we can’t wait to bring even more of our fresh flavours to the kitchens and dinner tables of our customers.”

Expanded drinks range

With a commitment to family-friendly recipes made from fresh, all-natural ingredients, their seasoning sachets bring the same bold, fresh flavours from the restaurants to homes across the country.

In addition to their seasonings, FreshMex has also expanded their drinks offering.

Their Lime Lager, brewed in collaboration with Peterhead’s Brew Toon microbrewery, secured a listing in Asda earlier this summer, as well as local Morrisons stores.

The lager was recently recognised at the prestigious Scottish Beer Awards in Glasgow, picking up a silver award in the highly competitive ‘Best Lager’ category.

FreshMex success

In 2021 the firm signed a partnership with Deliveroo to open the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions “dark” kitchen in Nottingham.

Its burrito has since gained fame having become the delivery firm’s most-ordered dish in Scotland.

The success comes after the duo faced the challenges of operating as a delivery-only restaurant during lockdowns and coming back from a devastating fire which temporarily closed its premises on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in 2019.

Looking ahead, FreshMex has ambitious plans to continue expanding their product range, with new flavours and recipes inspired by their restaurant menu set to launch in the near future.