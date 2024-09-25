Hundreds of Aberdeen properties snapped up in lettings acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of Aberdeen properties snapped up in lettings acquisition

Hundreds of renters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will have a new agent managing their tenancy.

By Kelly Wilson
David Alexander, Lomond Scotland chief executive.
David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander Scotland. Image: DJ Alexander

Lomond has acquired the lettings arm of Aberdein Considine in a deal that involves hundreds of homes across the north-east.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, brings 1,700 residential lets currently under management with Aberdein Considine across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the central belt.

However, the estate agency, legal services, mortgage advice and wealth will remain fully independent.

The properties in question will now fall under Lomond’s Scotland brand, DJ Alexander, boosting its portfolio to a total to more than 11,000 properties under management across Scotland.

Acquisition a ‘perfect fit’

DJ Alexander has offices in Aberdeen, Kemnay, Peterhead, Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews.

Lomond’s Scotland chief executive, David Alexander, said: “Aberdein Considine is an incredibly well established and well respected company with years of experience within the Scottish property market.

“So whilst this latest acquisition is an asset based one, it was still important that the company in question share the same vision and pedigree as the Lomond brand, as these values will have naturally filtered through to the quality of their lettings portfolio.

“In this respect, it’s a perfect fit, and the properties under management that Lomond will acquire not only help to boost our presence within the Scottish market considerably, but also fit perfectly with our existing footprint in the country, as we continue to look for opportunities for further expansion.”

DJ Alexander growing north-east presence

The original Lomond business, Lomond Capital, was forged north of the border in 2010 before merging with Linley and Simpson in December 2020 to form the current Lomond business.

The acquisition in question is the firm’s 63rd and follows the acquisition of Chase Evans in recent weeks, which saw Lomond enter into the London market for the first time.

DJ Alexander opened its Peterhead office in October last year to serve an anticipated upsurge in rental demand in the coming year.

The firm said the decision to open a new office on Rose Street is in anticipation of an influx of people to the area.

The Acorn project will create carbon capture hubs and are part of a £1 billion Westminster government investment.

It will create an estimated 21,000 jobs by 2030 and sits three miles outside of the town.

