Buckie coach firm owned by same family for 77 years wins top prize at awards

More than 400 people attended the Moray Chamber of Commerce business awards dinner on Friday night.

By Alex Banks
Kevin Maynes, managing director of Maynes Coaches, which picked up the top award on Friday night. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin Maynes, managing director of Maynes Coaches, which picked up the top award on Friday night. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Buckie coach hire firm has won the top prize at the Moray Chamber of Commerce business awards dinner.

Maynes Coaches picked up the Moray business award for its significant contribution to the local economy at the ceremony held at Gordon Castle on Friday night.

The 19th edition of the dinner, which claims to be the largest black-tie event in Moray, saw 400 people attend.

Moray Chamber of Commerce said the business awards dinner aims to “celebrate the achievements of the region’s business community”.

Award is ‘honour’ for family-run business

Maynes Coaches was first established in Banffshire in 1947 and has grown from a small local company into a fleet of 45 vehicles with more than 70 employees.

The firm, still headquartered in Buckie, remains “deeply committed” to Moray, with an “unwavering focus on giving back to the community”.

Director Kevin Maynes, who is the fourth generation to drive the firm forward, said he is “honoured” to have picked up the award.

He said: ““I am incredibly proud to reflect on our company’s journey.

“From a small coach operator started by my great-grandfather to a globally recognised brand with a fleet of 45 vehicles and a dedicated team of over 70 employees.

Director of Maynes Coaches, Kevin Maynes, who picked up the award on Friday night. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyal support of the Moray community.

“As we welcome the fifth generation into the business, we look forward to continuing to serve our local area and contributing to its success for many more years.”

In 2023, Maynes Coaches launched their luxury VIP and corporate fleet, Maynes Legacy, as part of a multi-million-pound investment.

Looking to the future, the business is also partnering with BluMarbl and have secured funding to introduce 12 zero-emission coaches.

Evan Scot and Garry Reaper presented the copper pagoda award to Kevin Mayne.

Maynes Coaches is an ‘exemplary local business’

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf called Maynes Coaches an “exemplary local business”.

She said the firm is rooted in the community values while embracing innovation and sustainable growth.

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Medcraf said: “Their contribution to Moray’s economy and their support of local causes is truly commendable. They are very deserving of this year’s award.

“It’s fantastic to see how businesses in Moray continue to thrive, even in challenging economic climates.

“Maynes Coaches stands as a shining example of that resilience.”

